Dwyane Wade on Paul Pierce's comments: Rent is expensive and I'm living rent-free

Dan LeBatard Show: Rent is expensive and I’m living rent free…it’s documented, I don’t need to say anything…I went and got my Avengers…” – @Dwyane Wade finally responds to Paul Pierce’s comments on who in fact had the better career. #HeatCulture youtu.be/nI2bf_p8MLk
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley reflects on Dwyane Wade’s Heat career ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement: ‘We’re fused at the hip forever’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley on why Wade is the greatest player in Heat history, their 2016 breakup and other stuff – 5:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Great interview from @LeBatardShow with Dwyane Wade today
Just thought this part was funny when addressing that summer of 2016:
“Everybody should be thankful for that because Jimmy Butler is in Miami.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/IGweyanuFn – 4:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Here are the most interesting things Pat Riley said about Dwyane Wade in today’s conference call.
Spoke about their relationship, Wade being the Heat GOAT, the 2016 split, 2003 draft what-ifs and more.
allucanheat.com/2023/08/08/pat… – 1:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Pat Riley reflects on Dwyane Wade’s Heat career ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement: ‘We’re fused at the hip forever’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Riley on why Wade is the greatest player in Heat history, their 2016 breakup and other stuff – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pat Riley reflects with regret, renewal on the non-Heat gap years ahead of Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame enshrinement. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/08/pat… “We did not work it out the way that he wanted it to be worked out, and that’s our fault.” – 1:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bunch of takeaways from Pat Riley’s presser ahead of Dwyane Wade’s HOF enshrinement. Found this story interesting about what would have happened if Toronto took Dwyane Wade fourth in 2003. pic.twitter.com/ewgo8TUgQs – 12:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on Dwyane Wade:
“He was Jordan-like.”
Says he used to watch how low he got to the floor, and the burst and power he had and say:
“That’s Michael.” – 12:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley speaking to reporters ahead of Dwyane Wade’s HOF induction: “We are fused at the hip forever.” – 12:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley starts going through the 2006 season for Miami and the Finals run for D-Wade:
“He was the greatest player on the planet.” – 12:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley on D-Wade:
“He helped me become a Hall of Fame guy. I love him dearly, I just do.” – 12:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley talks Dwyane Wade heading into the Hall of Fame:
“The Hall of Fame is like sacred ground…Everything he’s done in his career has gotten him here. 3 time Champion, highly respected.”
“It’s just an honor to be there and be a Miami Heat lifer.” – 12:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good morning y’all
It’s D-Wade week
Quote tweet this with your favorite Dwyane Wade moment… – 8:57 AM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Never not scored points in a game I played in 🤡 so putting that graphic up dummies – 8:32 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
I meant 99.9999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999999😂😂 – 9:27 PM
More on this storyline
“As a Heat player, Dwyane is the greatest player who ever put on a uniform for us,” Pat Riley said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Dwyane Wade’s upcoming Hall of Fame enshrinement. “LeBron [James] was here for four years and gave us a tremendous lift and helped Dwyane achieve what he wanted to achieve. But over the body of work here in Miami, Dwyane is the greatest player who ever played for the Heat. That’s not an insult to LeBron, that’s because of his longevity and the short term that LeBron was here.” -via Miami Herald / August 8, 2023
“I think when he left, it was like a cooling off period,” Riley said of Wade’s departure in 2016. “It wasn’t something that was borne out of petulance on his part like, ‘Well, I’m just going to show you.’ I mean, he got a great deal with Chicago for two years and he decided to leave. When he left, there were some hard feelings on both sides but they weren’t lethal.” Most of those hard feelings disappeared when Wade returned to the Heat for the final chapter of his career because both sides knew the importance of their relationship. “It’s not easy, sometimes this sport can get in the way of relationships,” Riley added. -via Miami Herald / August 8, 2023
“Even though he lives in Los Angeles and has a hell of a career off the court, we’re fused at the hip forever,” Riley said. “I just think the players today, like Dwyane, are very appreciative as they look back on their career and say I was in a good place in Miami and we helped each other get to where we wanted to get to – world champions, Hall of Fame. “I love him to death. Every time I see him, we wrap each other up in a big embrace and we talk. We talk about a lot of different things. He’s a great friend just like Magic [Johnson] is a great friend, like Zo (Mourning] is a great friend. He’s really an incredible guy, incredible man.” -via Miami Herald / August 8, 2023
Paul Pierce: I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter 😂😂😂😂 -via Twitter @paulpierce34 / August 7, 2023
A particular tweet got a response from him. It was about his comparisons to Heat’s Dwyane Wade throughout his Celtics stint. He also did not like the statement and went scorched on Earth. “Y’all got the most to say, Dummy,” he said. -via Clutch Points / August 7, 2023
Armstrong responded to the revelation by asking: ‘Bitch, how old are you?’ As Pierce explained, he spent that evening in April of 2021 playing poker at his friend’s home. ‘I was at my boy’s birthday party,’ Pierce said. ‘We was playing poker… And it was girls just there dancing… It was a big whole controversy. I mean it wasn’t nothing illegal, but it was just girls … girls shaking their ass.’ Pierce admitted that he lost his job over the sleazy clip, but he does see a silver lining. “Maybe I wouldn’t be on Mars if that didn’t happen,’ Pierce said. ‘See? Everything happens for a reason.” -via Daily Mail / July 31, 2023