Kings re-sign Neemias Queta to a standard contract

James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings have signed Neemias Queta to a standard contract. No details yet, but the 7-footer out of Portugal is back.
Source: Twitter @James_HamNBA
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings are signing Neemias Queta, a 7-foot center from Portugal, to a standard NBA contract, as first reported by James Ham. – 8:09 PM
Neemias Queta, the promising Portuguese big man, has caught the attention of two prominent basketball teams. According to Tomer Givati, Partizan Belgrade is closely monitoring Queta’s situation, while the Portland Trail Blazers have also entered the race to secure his services. The 24-year-old is currently a restricted free agent after spending time with the Sacramento Kings. -via TalkBasket / August 1, 2023
Tomer Givati: Partizan Belgrade are following the case of Neemias Queta, Sacramento Kings C @IsraelHayomHeb. Portland Trail Blazers get into the mix for Neemias Queta, per source. the Portuguese big man is Restricted free agent @IsraelHayomHeb -via Twitter / August 1, 2023
Jason Anderson: According to a league source, Jordan Ford, Keon Ellis, Kessler Edwards, Neemias Queta and Colby Jones will not play for the Sacramento Kings in today’s Las Vegas Summer League finale against the Milwaukee Bucks. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / July 15, 2023