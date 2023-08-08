LeBron James and son Bronny visit Mayo Clinic in Minnesota

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota … in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month’s medical scare. The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend … and they’ve been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since — seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24.
Following one of their visits to the medical facility on Monday … the duo — plus some friends — got dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown, though when they left, they were mobbed by a crush of fans. In video from the scene, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Bronny — wearing a white shirt and black jacket — exiting the eatery’s backdoor first … with LBJ not far behind. Once the two get into a waiting SUV — a group of LeBron supporters pull out their phones and begin screaming for the Lakers superstar, while surrounding the ride. -via TMZ.com / August 8, 2023

