LeBron James and son Bronny visit Mayo Clinic in Minnesota

Following one of their visits to the medical facility on Monday … the duo — plus some friends — got dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown, though when they left, they were mobbed by a crush of fans. In video from the scene, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Bronny — wearing a white shirt and black jacket — exiting the eatery’s backdoor first … with LBJ not far behind . Once the two get into a waiting SUV — a group of LeBron supporters pull out their phones and begin screaming for the Lakers superstar, while surrounding the ride. -via TMZ.com / August 8, 2023