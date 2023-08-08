LeBron James and son Bronny visit Mayo Clinic in Minnesota

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota … in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month’s medical scare. The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend … and they’ve been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since — seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron is liking what he’s seeing from Austin Reaves on Team USA 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HNs81L2Ilh – 11:24 PM
LeBron is liking what he’s seeing from Austin Reaves on Team USA 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HNs81L2Ilh – 11:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game 4: Nikola Jokic tallies 30 pts, 14 rebs, 13 asts.
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon deny LeBron James on his game-tying shot.
“All of us were somewhat stunned that when the buzzer went off there was no whistle,” Michael Malone said after the sweep.
pic.twitter.com/WN9JIeiSEa – 11:18 PM
Game 4: Nikola Jokic tallies 30 pts, 14 rebs, 13 asts.
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon deny LeBron James on his game-tying shot.
“All of us were somewhat stunned that when the buzzer went off there was no whistle,” Michael Malone said after the sweep.
pic.twitter.com/WN9JIeiSEa – 11:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron unveils the upcoming “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21s ☔ pic.twitter.com/k2GqNOVKYf – 7:42 PM
Bron unveils the upcoming “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21s ☔ pic.twitter.com/k2GqNOVKYf – 7:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron reveals the “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21 ☔️
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/9SbvtjG4Bv – 7:06 PM
LeBron reveals the “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21 ☔️
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/9SbvtjG4Bv – 7:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: @KingJames unveils the upcoming “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EW0oAVbAwo – 6:53 PM
FIRST LOOK: @KingJames unveils the upcoming “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EW0oAVbAwo – 6:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Went to a card store to talk to a guy about my LeBron rookies and bought my first boxes in like 15 years lol wish me luck pic.twitter.com/9tRhE6Ozgm – 12:05 PM
Went to a card store to talk to a guy about my LeBron rookies and bought my first boxes in like 15 years lol wish me luck pic.twitter.com/9tRhE6Ozgm – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff runs with 500+ PTS, 150+ REB and 150+ AST:
6 — LeBron James
1 — Nikola Jokic
1 — Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/JYFa825toB – 11:24 AM
Playoff runs with 500+ PTS, 150+ REB and 150+ AST:
6 — LeBron James
1 — Nikola Jokic
1 — Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/JYFa825toB – 11:24 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
GMIB is back this morning! I wrote about Anthony Davis’ massive extension and how it has me thinking about the Lakers’ (eventual) life after LeBron. tinyurl.com/2r3wcecy pic.twitter.com/fOhlv9Z3lW – 9:48 AM
GMIB is back this morning! I wrote about Anthony Davis’ massive extension and how it has me thinking about the Lakers’ (eventual) life after LeBron. tinyurl.com/2r3wcecy pic.twitter.com/fOhlv9Z3lW – 9:48 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
What will the @Lakers’ Anthony Davis extension have to do with LeBron James? Well, probably a lot.
As one exec says: ‘There is a LeBron aspect to it. There always is.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 12:45 PM
What will the @Lakers’ Anthony Davis extension have to do with LeBron James? Well, probably a lot.
As one exec says: ‘There is a LeBron aspect to it. There always is.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 12:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Dwyane Wade is being inducted into the @HoopHall next week!
Hear his college coach, @TomCrean, tell Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine a story that exemplifies LeBron and Wade’s work ethic and leadership
#23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/ZglCPrijjC – 5:37 PM
Dwyane Wade is being inducted into the @HoopHall next week!
Hear his college coach, @TomCrean, tell Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine a story that exemplifies LeBron and Wade’s work ethic and leadership
#23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/ZglCPrijjC – 5:37 PM
More on this storyline
Following one of their visits to the medical facility on Monday … the duo — plus some friends — got dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown, though when they left, they were mobbed by a crush of fans. In video from the scene, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Bronny — wearing a white shirt and black jacket — exiting the eatery’s backdoor first … with LBJ not far behind. Once the two get into a waiting SUV — a group of LeBron supporters pull out their phones and begin screaming for the Lakers superstar, while surrounding the ride. -via TMZ.com / August 8, 2023
“Honestly I thought we were good even going back to Oakland [for Game 7]. I remember being like, we don’t lose at home. The last time we did it took Kyrie and LeBron going for 40 a piece, the first time in Finals history. So I’m like alright anomalies happen…,” Thompson said on the Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. -via Clutch Points / August 7, 2023