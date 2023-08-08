Luka Doncic posts another triple-double in win against Montenegro

Luka Doncic posted 34 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds to record his second triple-double with Slovenia this summer, as his national team beat Montenegro 104 – 100 in a preparation game ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Doncic, who had his previous triple-double vs. Greece, also hit the go-ahead triple with 54 seconds remaining and the score tied at 97. He finished with 11-21 shots and committed just two turnovers over the 32:52 minutes he spent on the floor. -via EuroHoops.net / August 8, 2023
Marc Stein: The Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, through his Luka Dončić Foundation, is assisting local authorities as Slovenia copes with a natural disaster caused by flooding and torrential rains that its prime minister has labeled “catastrophic.” Statement from the foundation on Luka’s behalf: -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 5, 2023
Tim MacMahon: “No concerns,” source tells ESPN after Luka Doncic banged knees during Slovenia’s exhibition loss to Greece today. Doncic exited early as a precaution. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / August 4, 2023