Pat Riley: Dwyane Wade is the greatest player who ever put on a uniform for us

“I think when he left, it was like a cooling off period,” Riley said of Wade’s departure in 2016. “It wasn’t something that was borne out of petulance on his part like, ‘Well, I’m just going to show you.’ I mean, he got a great deal with Chicago for two years and he decided to leave. When he left, there were some hard feelings on both sides but they weren’t lethal.” Most of those hard feelings disappeared when Wade returned to the Heat for the final chapter of his career because both sides knew the importance of their relationship. “It’s not easy, sometimes this sport can get in the way of relationships,” Riley added. -via Miami Herald / August 8, 2023