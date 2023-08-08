Team USA head coach Steve Kerr on Paolo Banchero: He's gonna play some 5

Steve Kerr’s answer when asked about Banchero’s time at the 5, and whether it was a sign of things to come. “He’s gonna play some 5,” Kerr said. “One of the things we really found in [2021] in the Tokyo Olympics was having a 5 who can push the ball and transition and create plays is very difficult for FIBA teams to handle. So he can play some 4, as he showed, but he’ll play plenty of 5, as well.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Five takeaways from five days with Team USA — the rotation beginning to sort itself out, Paolo Banchero being used in a Draymond Green-type role, the dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton & Austin Reaves as a weapon off the bench and much more. espn.com/olympics/story… – 12:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Paolo Banchero will play some power forward for Team USA, but he will play plenty at center. – 1:08 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero had 7 points on 3-4 shooting for USA Basketball in a 117-74 win over Puerto Rico.
🏀Anthony Edwards: 15 points, 4 assists, 4 steals
🏀Cam Johnson: 15 points
🏀Mikal Bridges: 14 points
Team USA plays next on Saturday against Slovenia in Spain (3:30 pm EDT, FS1). – 12:27 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s every five-man lineup Steve Kerr played for #TeamUSA tonight against Puerto Rico. USA wins in blowout, 117-74, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. on defense and 7 players in double-figures on offense. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Vn741WQv02 – 12:17 AM
Jason Beede @therealBeede
Final Team USA numbers for #Magic‘s Paolo Banchero off the bench as the U.S. defeats Puerto Rico, 117-74, in first FIBA World Cup exhibition:
– 7 points on 3/4 FGs, 1/4 FTs
– 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK
– 16 mins.
– 2 fouls
U.S. will face Slovenia (3:30 ET, FS1) Saturday in Spain. – 12:17 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Team USA has a lot of players I love.
Cam Johnson
Tyrese Halliburton
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Paolo Banchero
They aren’t the best team USA but I think they’ll play some beautiful basketball and be interesting to watch. – 11:49 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Paolo Banchero has played some center for the United States tonight vs Puerto Rico.
Obviously different situation, but last season, Banchero played 3% of his minutes at center per Cleaning the Glass. – 11:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here are the different lineups Steve Kerr played for Team USA in the first half against Puerto Rico. Jaren Jackson Jr. was dominant on both ends of the floor. Austin Reaves brought a spark off the bench. Anthony Edwards locked in defensively, and Kerr closed 1H w/Banchero @ the 5 pic.twitter.com/1sg30yjU5U – 11:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards seems to be focused on moving the ball quickly in this first half. Steve Kerr has been preaching ball movement. Edwards obliging. – 10:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
#TeamUSA Q1 Lineups:
STARTERS: Brunson, Edwards, Bridges, Ingram, Jackson Jr.
FIRST OFF BENCH: Reaves, Portis
SECOND UNIT: Haliburton, Reaves, Johnson, Banchero, Portis – 10:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is on the board with USA Basketball after a layup. – 10:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s USA second unit:
SF Cameron Johnson
PF Paolo Banchero
C Bobby Portis
SG Austin Reaves
PG Tyrese Haliburton – 10:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Steve Kerr and Team USA meet Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, here’s everything you need to know about the contest, including how to watch. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/usa-vs-p… – 10:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr x Warriors guard Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/0R14ko2q3E – 4:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With hints of irony and relief, Steve Kerr said there is ‘no load management in FIBA.’ But it’s affecting Team USA anyway, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4752427/2023/0… – 3:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Steve Kerr has repeatedly pointed to Jalen Brunson as Team USA’s leader, and did again Saturday after the national team swept scrimmages with the select team.
It also seems clear the Knicks star will be part of Team USA’s starting lineup. espn.com/olympics/story… – 12:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In scrimmages against the Select Team, Team USA has started:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards/Cam Johnson
Brandon Ingram
Mikal Bridges
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steve Kerr says “nothing is set in stone,” so we’ll see if the starting lineup changes in the World Cup. theathletic.com/4752262/2023/0… – 6:54 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In scrimmages against the Select Team, Team USA has started:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Brandon Ingram
Mikal Bridges
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steve Kerr said he has “nothing set in stone,” so we’ll see if the starters change once the World Cup begins. theathletic.com/4752262/2023/0… – 6:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul’s place in Warriors lineup will be determined during training camp, Steve Kerr says
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 4:20 PM
Hart, Brunson, and Tyrese Haliburton each received two votes, while Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis, Anthony Edwards, and Cade Cunningham, who was on the Select Team, each had their names mentioned once. “I’d say Josh Hart,” Edwards said. “He’s just always consistent, you know he’s going to bring that energy every day.” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
Perhaps the even bigger surprise when it comes to Banchero in the World Cup is that he’s playing for Team USA at all, instead of Italy. In late October, on “The Young Person Basketball Podcast” by Fubo Sports, Paolo Banchero said this to his Orlando Magic teammate R.J. Hampton: “Team USA? No, I’m with Italy now.” Nine months later, obviously, the opposite is true. “To represent your country is bigger than yourself,“ Banchero told The Athletic after practice Thursday. “It was a drawn-out process, choosing between (USA and Italy). I decided this is where I wanted to be. My mother played for Team USA, so it was always a dream of mine.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023, and as Banchero was building a NBA Rookie of the Year campaign that ended with him averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill was beginning the work to recruit him to play for the Americans. Hill and Banchero have been connected since Banchero’s one season at Duke in 2021-22, where Hill was one of the best to ever play at the storied program (and in college basketball in general). “When I first got to school, he reached out with a helping hand right away for anything I needed,” Banchero said of Hill. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
