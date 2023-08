Team USA head coach Steve Kerr on Paolo Banchero: He's gonna play some 5

Perhaps the even bigger surprise when it comes to Banchero in the World Cup is that he’s playing for Team USA at all, instead of Italy. In late October, on “The Young Person Basketball Podcast” by Fubo Sports, Paolo Banchero said this to his Orlando Magic teammate R.J. Hampton: “Team USA? No, I’m with Italy now.” Nine months later, obviously, the opposite is true. “To represent your country is bigger than yourself,“ Banchero told The Athletic after practice Thursday. “It was a drawn-out process, choosing between (USA and Italy). I decided this is where I wanted to be. My mother played for Team USA, so it was always a dream of mine.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023