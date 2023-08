Trae Young didn't make a great case for himself at Team USA program?

Tim MacMahon: I heard Trae Young did not make a great case for himself during his previous time at the Team USA program. Brian Windhorst: I will tell you that in 2019 before China, Trae was on the Select team. The US needed a point guard and Gregg Popovich promoted Derrick White. That obviously was his point guard at the time, and Trae young and De’Aaron Fox, both, I believe, I know Trae Young, I feel like Fox, I had to check myself, but I thought Fox looked pretty good in that. We were able to see parts of the practices on the scrimmages.Source: Apple Podcasts