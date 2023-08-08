Trae Young didn't make a great case for himself at Team USA program?

Tim MacMahon: I heard Trae Young did not make a great case for himself during his previous time at the Team USA program. Brian Windhorst: I will tell you that in 2019 before China, Trae was on the Select team. The US needed a point guard and Gregg Popovich promoted Derrick White. That obviously was his point guard at the time, and Trae young and De’Aaron Fox, both, I believe, I know Trae Young, I feel like Fox, I had to check myself, but I thought Fox looked pretty good in that. We were able to see parts of the practices on the scrimmages.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Jeff Van Gundy and some dribbles from free agency … all found here in our latest around-the-league notebook: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 2:26 PM
Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Jeff Van Gundy and some dribbles from free agency … all found here in our latest around-the-league notebook: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 2:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gilbert Arenas says Team USA has ‘sorry-ass’ roster for FIBA World Cup in conversation with Trae Young
cbssports.com/nba/news/gilbe… – 12:52 PM
Gilbert Arenas says Team USA has ‘sorry-ass’ roster for FIBA World Cup in conversation with Trae Young
cbssports.com/nba/news/gilbe… – 12:52 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Trae, Harden, and Luka should learn a thing or two from Steph here pic.twitter.com/GCiOmUI173 – 3:03 PM
Trae, Harden, and Luka should learn a thing or two from Steph here pic.twitter.com/GCiOmUI173 – 3:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Trae Young wants to play for Team USA in the Olympics
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 2:11 PM
Trae Young wants to play for Team USA in the Olympics
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 2:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Trae Young expresses hopes to compete in Paris Olympics ✊ pic.twitter.com/Tj3bBQqesq – 2:13 AM
Trae Young expresses hopes to compete in Paris Olympics ✊ pic.twitter.com/Tj3bBQqesq – 2:13 AM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Well, I also heard at one point a question was presented to Trae Young something along the lines of ‘Are you ever going to go over a bleeping screen?’ -via Apple Podcasts / August 8, 2023
Trae Young: Imma keep steppin 1 foot in front of the other, regardless💯 -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / August 7, 2023
“Because it’s embarrassing sometimes when you have star players who are really stars that do want to participate,” Arenas added. Before his comments on Team USA, Trae Young, who was the guest on the show, had mentioned how he wants to play in the 2024 Olympic Games. “And you just automatically say ‘He’s not going to fit our style.’ How the F do you know that he’s not going to fit your style if you don’t give him a chance? There’s a reason there’s a trial. Invite us all and let us show you that we can adapt.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 6, 2023
Main Rumors, Gregg Popovich, Derrick White, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Team USA