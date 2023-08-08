Warriors hosting Dion Waiters, Tony Snell and other veteran free agents for workouts

Shams Charania: The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings.
The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings. – 8:17 PM
Dion Waiters: I’m healthy. I just want that opportunity just to show I’m not who I once was. And I know a lot of people talk about that, but for me, I think it’s more about showing that I’ve changed. That’s why I’m here, man. I still got that love. I still got that itch. I know I can still help a team win at the highest level on the court and even in the locker room as a veteran presence. So why not just give it a go and just see what happens? You never know. B/R: What did depression look like for you? Dion Waiters: I just wasn’t having fun. I had thoughts of not being around, but I’ve got kids. I’d rather be miserable for the rest of my life than to leave my kids without a father. I didn’t want to be around anyone, and everybody was still asking for s–t. I’m a one-man army as far as finances go. I’m the backbone. S–t was dark. Some days, I’d sleep in the bed all day. I had nothing to look forward to. I wasn’t working out. It’s a mental battle. -via Bleacher Report / July 12, 2023
Bleacher Report: What makes you feel mentally and physically prepared to make an NBA comeback after a few years away? Dion Waiters: I honestly had to go through what I was going through the last couple of years by not playing. I feel like it made me a better person. It made me a better man and a better father because now I’m able to tell my son like, ‘Yo bro, it’s not just about talent, it’s about your attitude, and what you’re doing out there on the court is not going to work.’ -via Bleacher Report / July 12, 2023
Dion Waiters: I told him, ‘Bro, your dad is not [out of] the league because of talent. It was my attitude, my character, and not understanding that it’s bigger than me.’ I feel like I had to go through this so I could explain that to my son, and that’s the dead truth. I got better with my patience and recognizing my mistakes and where I went wrong, but I want to be able to correct those errors and get a chance to just show my growth. I wouldn’t be who I am today, and I wouldn’t be sitting here to be able to explain to you all the feelings and different emotions and where I went wrong. -via Bleacher Report / July 12, 2023
Ian Begley: Harry Giles III worked out for the Orlando Magic recently and will work out for Golden State next week, his agent Daniel Hazan says. Giles III will also work out for the Nets tomorrow, as @Stefan Bondy said. The Knicks saw Giles workout in Las Vegas earlier in the offseason. -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 5, 2023
Stefan Bondy: The Nets will attend a workout tomorrow in Miami for free agent Harry Giles, his agent Daniel Hazan told the News. Giles, a former 1st rd pick, is eligible for a 2-way contract after he and Hazan successfully appealed for a new CBA rule that takes into account missed seasons -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / August 4, 2023
Harry Giles, the former No. 20 pick of the 2017 draft, recently worked out for several teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League. Among those who sent representatives to attend the workout included the Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bucks, and Timberwolves, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023
