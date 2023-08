Warriors hosting Dion Waiters, Tony Snell and other veteran free agents for workouts

Dion Waiters: I’m healthy. I just want that opportunity just to show I’m not who I once was. And I know a lot of people talk about that, but for me, I think it’s more about showing that I’ve changed. That’s why I’m here, man. I still got that love. I still got that itch. I know I can still help a team win at the highest level on the court and even in the locker room as a veteran presence. So why not just give it a go and just see what happens? You never know. B/R: What did depression look like for you? Dion Waiters: I just wasn’t having fun. I had thoughts of not being around, but I’ve got kids. I’d rather be miserable for the rest of my life than to leave my kids without a father. I didn’t want to be around anyone, and everybody was still asking for s–t. I’m a one-man army as far as finances go. I’m the backbone. S–t was dark. Some days, I’d sleep in the bed all day. I had nothing to look forward to. I wasn’t working out. It’s a mental battle. -via Bleacher Report / July 12, 2023