Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for chair-swinging incident in playoffs

Marc J. Spears: T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by NBA for “recklessly swinging” a chair in frustration that hit two bystanders after a playoff loss at Denver. This matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation that concluded with charges dismissed last month.
The NBA has fined Anthony Edwards $50K for "recklessly swinging a chair" that hit two people after the Timberwolves' playoff elimination vs. Denver.
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $50K for recklessly swinging chair after playoff game in Denver
T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 by NBA for "recklessly swinging" a chair in frustration that hit two bystanders after a playoff loss at Denver. This matter was deferred until after the criminal investigation that concluded with charges dismissed last month.
T-Wolves All-Star Anthony Edwards fined $50K from chair incident against #Nuggets in playoffs.
NBA took its time with this one… Totally forgot about this incident with Anthony Edwards:
Top 10 shooting guards in the NBA today from last night’s podcast:
1. Devin Booker
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Jaylen Brown
5. James Harden (PG?)
6. Zach LaVine
7. Mikal Bridges
8. Dejounte Murray
9. Desmond Bane
10. Tyrese Maxey
NBA players who ran the most miles in 2022-23:
Mikal Bridges, 224
Franz Wagner, 208.2
Domantas Sabonis, 207
Harrison Barnes, 204.5
Scottie Barnes, 203.3
CJ McCollum, 200.3
Zach LaVine, 200
Anthony Edwards, 199.3
Dejounte Murray, 198.3
Evan Mobley 198.3
Anthony Edwards stars in an otherwise balanced Team USA blowout of Puerto Rico, @TheAthleticNBA
Anthony Edwards had a night🔥
-15 PTS
-4 AST
-4 STL
-7-13 FG
Team USA cruises past Puerto Rico in their only exhibition game on their own soil, 117-74.
Haliburton had 7pts, 12asts and 1to in 21 minutes. Anthony Edwards, Cam Johnson both scored 15.
Final: Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74.
Really impressive second half from Team USA, led by Anthony Edwards taking care of business at both ends.
Team USA has a lot of players I love.
Cam Johnson
Tyrese Halliburton
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Paolo Banchero
Anthony Edwards asserting himself now. You can see the upper body strength paying dividends.
Anthony Edwards has four steals for the Americans, who are up 61-49 on Puerto Rico
Here are the different lineups Steve Kerr played for Team USA in the first half against Puerto Rico. Jaren Jackson Jr. was dominant on both ends of the floor. Austin Reaves brought a spark off the bench. Anthony Edwards locked in defensively, and Kerr closed 1H w/Banchero @ the 5
Anthony Edwards to Mikal Bridges:
This behind-the-back DIME from Anthony Edwards 😮💨
(via @NBA)
This behind-the-back DIME from Anthony Edwards 😮💨
(via @NBA)
Team USA starters for tonight’s exhibition game against Puerto Rico:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Brandon Ingram
Tonight’s starters for Team USA:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Brandon Ingram
No surprises in Team USA’s starting lineup:
USA Basketball to start Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. in first FIBA World Cup exhibition vs. Puerto Rico.
USA starters tonight vs. Puerto Rico (per the scoreboard): Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Team USA’s starters for tonight (10 p, FS1) are on the scoreboard:
Anthony Edwards
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards jumps to No. 2 in our shooting guard rankings for 2023-24.
Anthony Edwards is so smooth. He put in hard work this summer. Those are just some glimpses ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and his 4th NBA year as well. Ant is a dark horse for the MVP trophy. #Timberwolves #FIBAWC
Anthony Edwards highlights from USA Basketball's FIBA World Cup training camp in Las Vegas
Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. were part of the first group in scrimmages Friday and Saturday, as well as being in the starting lineup against Puerto Rico. And although Cam Johnson took the floor with that group to begin scrimmages Friday, it was Anthony Edwards who took that fifth spot in Saturday’s scrimmage and in Monday’s game. -via ESPN / August 8, 2023
Clutch Points: BRANDON INGRAM WHAT A BLOCK 😱 Anthony Edwards finishes the break on the other end 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/YJJWVNgfFn -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 8, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “I’m going into my 9th year, not even 30-years-old yet, and they calling me OG.” Bobby Portis says he’s known as the elder statesman by Anthony Edwards and Team USA 😅 @BPortistime | @krystenpeek pic.twitter.com/KgDtYYn0iG -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 7, 2023