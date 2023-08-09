Austin Reaves on LeBron James getting a Lakers statue: ‘Why not? He's the greatest player to ever play the game’

Clutch Points: “He came to LA at a time where wasn’t having much success and 2-3 years put a banner in the rafters, so why not? In my opinion, he’s the greatest player to ever play the game.” Austin Reaves on whether LeBron James deserves a Lakers statue. (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/o70m82ZEhw
StatMuse @statmuse
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Evan Sidery @esidery
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
StatMuse @statmuse
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is putting “so much pressure on people” by playing at such a high level at his age. “It just puts so much pressure on people,” Arenas said. “The fact that he’s 39, doing what he’s doing, makes 30 seem like you’re a rookie. Now we have a glimpse of what 38 and 39 is capable of doing, which means when players are looking like they’re slowing down at 31, 32, I don’t know how we accept that anymore.” While Arenas has James’ age wrong (he’s actually 38), his sentiment still stands. There are other players that have not been able to maintain close to the same level of play for as long as James has in the NBA. James’ longevity is unheard of, and he’s been relatively healthy for most of his career, especially prior to joining the Lakers. With Los Angeles, it’s been a little bit of a different story. -via Lakers Daily / August 9, 2023
Gilbert Arenas: Anthony Davis did everything the Lakers asked him to do! Don’t let LeBron’s dominance at his age make you think that AD still not HIM. -via Twitter @GilsArenaShow / August 9, 2023
“As a Heat player, Dwyane is the greatest player who ever put on a uniform for us,” Pat Riley said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to discuss Dwyane Wade’s upcoming Hall of Fame enshrinement. “LeBron [James] was here for four years and gave us a tremendous lift and helped Dwyane achieve what he wanted to achieve. But over the body of work here in Miami, Dwyane is the greatest player who ever played for the Heat. That’s not an insult to LeBron, that’s because of his longevity and the short term that LeBron was here.” -via Miami Herald / August 8, 2023
The Lakers’ moves this summer left them a lot of flexibility for that time. Davis and Austin Reaves are locks for the long-term outlook. Who then becomes the star to join Davis? And is he the type of player who will attract stars to L.A.? The Lakers are banking on one of two things: 1. Davis winning a title creates a credible draw for the Lakers. 2. The Lakers themselves are the draw to the Lakers. I’m not sure if Davis is the guy to draw players to the team. We knew James was that guy, but that’s not a fair bar to set for Davis. Remember the trusty old Max Meter we used to examine Jaylen Brown’s deal? Well … I’ve got Davis as a 10 on the Max Meter. He doesn’t come without flaws. He hasn’t played at least 70 games in a season since 2017-18, so durability is an issue. And it’s fair to wonder if he makes his teammates better on offense. But Davis is still a monster on the floor. We’ll see if disgruntled stars of the future want to join him in L.A. when James is gone and the Lakers have some flexibility. -via The Athletic / August 8, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Austin Reaves checks in and cashes in immediately for Team USA 🔥 (@NBA) pic.twitter.com/HtOX9Ag4iV -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / August 8, 2023