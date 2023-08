Austin Reaves on LeBron James getting a Lakers statue: ‘Why not? He's the greatest player to ever play the game’

The Lakers’ moves this summer left them a lot of flexibility for that time. Davis and Austin Reaves are locks for the long-term outlook. Who then becomes the star to join Davis? And is he the type of player who will attract stars to L.A.? The Lakers are banking on one of two things: 1. Davis winning a title creates a credible draw for the Lakers. 2. The Lakers themselves are the draw to the Lakers . I’m not sure if Davis is the guy to draw players to the team. We knew James was that guy, but that’s not a fair bar to set for Davis. Remember the trusty old Max Meter we used to examine Jaylen Brown’s deal? Well … I’ve got Davis as a 10 on the Max Meter. He doesn’t come without flaws. He hasn’t played at least 70 games in a season since 2017-18, so durability is an issue. And it’s fair to wonder if he makes his teammates better on offense. But Davis is still a monster on the floor. We’ll see if disgruntled stars of the future want to join him in L.A. when James is gone and the Lakers have some flexibility. -via The Athletic / August 8, 2023