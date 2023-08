Austin Reaves on signing extension: 'Hell yeah, it's a big relief'

Now that you landed on a multi-year deal, that allows you to just focus on your game more. Is it a big relief? Austin Reaves: Hell yeah! That’s kind of how it’s always been my whole life. I’ve really bet on myself and really always just knew I needed an opportunity. Just put my foot down and the rest will take care of itself. I’ll figure out something to do and to at least be on the team and help the team so that was really it and hell yeah, it’s a big relief.Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype