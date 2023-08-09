Austin Reaves on signing extension: 'Hell yeah, it's a big relief'

Now that you landed on a multi-year deal, that allows you to just focus on your game more. Is it a big relief? Austin Reaves: Hell yeah! That’s kind of how it’s always been my whole life. I’ve really bet on myself and really always just knew I needed an opportunity. Just put my foot down and the rest will take care of itself. I’ll figure out something to do and to at least be on the team and help the team so that was really it and hell yeah, it’s a big relief.
Austin Reaves on Lakers’ offseason: “I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the WCF and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody’s competitive and we kinda got that taste… pic.twitter.com/kB59Iq2z7t – 4:01 PM
“Hell yeah, it’s a big relief” Lakers’ Austin Reaves tells @hoopshype about his extension. I talked with Reaves during USAB training camp about the Lakers upcoming season, his experience representing USA, LeBron/AD’s influence on him, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/austin-r… – 2:40 PM
Austin Reaves on LeBron James: “He’s the greatest player to ever play the game… I’ve always said you can name the best person at everything — scoring, rebounding, blah blah — and you could argue that Bron can compete at the top in all those categories.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:12 AM
Austin Reaves says LeBron James deserves a statue in LA:
Austin Reaves says LeBron James deserves a statue in LA:
New ESPN story: Five takeaways from five days with Team USA — the rotation beginning to sort itself out, Paolo Banchero being used in a Draymond Green-type role, the dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton & Austin Reaves as a weapon off the bench and much more. espn.com/olympics/story… – 12:40 PM
After the WCF, Lakers guard Austin Reaves said: “I never really thought I’d be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought I’d be in this position and contribute. Honestly, I’m just proud of myself.”
After the WCF, Lakers guard Austin Reaves said: “I never really thought I’d be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought I’d be in this position and contribute. Honestly, I’m just proud of myself.”
LeBron is liking what he’s seeing from Austin Reaves on Team USA 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HNs81L2Ilh – 11:24 PM
If Austin Reaves is putting up these type of numbers imagine what Jalen Williams would do – 11:22 PM
Austin Reaves drills a corner three immediately after checking in and receiving a nice ovation from fans: pic.twitter.com/f2yBgfHL6J – 11:12 PM
Here are the different lineups Steve Kerr played for Team USA in the first half against Puerto Rico. Jaren Jackson Jr. was dominant on both ends of the floor. Austin Reaves brought a spark off the bench. Anthony Edwards locked in defensively, and Kerr closed 1H w/Banchero @ the 5 pic.twitter.com/1sg30yjU5U – 11:12 PM
Halftime: USA 50, Puerto Rico 43
Team USA turns 10 PR turnovers into 16 points, which is why it has the lead. But it was sloppy overall, with PR doing a nice job of repeatedly breaking down Team USA’s defense.
Austin Reaves has 9 to lead Team USA; Tremont Waters has 11 for PR. – 11:07 PM
Halftime: USA 50, Puerto Rico 43
Austin Reaves leads Team USA in points (9) and the bench in minutes (8). He’s tied with Bobby Portis for the lead in plus-minus (plus-9). Jaren Jackson Jr. and Mikal Bridges each have 8 points. The starters are clearly still finding their rhythm. – 11:05 PM
Still can’t believe the rest of the league allowed the Lakers to get Austin Reaves on such a great contract – 10:50 PM
Austin Reaves checks in and cashes in immediately for Team USA 🔥
(@NBA)
pic.twitter.com/HtOX9Ag4iV – 10:46 PM
Tonight’s USA second unit:
SF Cameron Johnson
PF Paolo Banchero
C Bobby Portis
SG Austin Reaves
PG Tyrese Haliburton – 10:34 PM
Austin Reaves and Bobby Portis are the first two subs off the bench for Team USA. – 10:29 PM
Austin Reaves drew the loudest ovation from the Las Vegas crowd when the PA introduced each U.S. men’s national team member. – 10:11 PM
FIBA World Cup is only a few weeks away for Team USA, w/ Austin Reaves & company set to take on New Zealand on Aug. 26 – Team USA is favored to win Group C at -1000 via @betonline_ag
Team USA is also favored to win it all at -105.
Would you bet on USA?
tinyurl.com/RyanWardNBA pic.twitter.com/jPCy3JH5NB – 11:00 AM
I’m about to submit my top 100 rankings for next season. Curious: where does Twitter rank Austin Reaves? – 11:11 PM
What are you hoping to accomplish out here? Austin Reaves: This is kind of like an opportunity to hit the ground running when I get back to LA. Being able to play basketball for a month and kinda learn a new style of basketball and just kinda learn the FIBA rules. -via HoopsHype / August 9, 2023
How do you like the additions the Lakers made with players like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, etcetera? Austin Reaves: I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the Western Conference Finals and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody’s competitive, and we kinda got that taste last year of running it back and trying to win a championship. -via HoopsHype / August 9, 2023
Clutch Points: “He came to LA at a time where wasn’t having much success and 2-3 years put a banner in the rafters, so why not? In my opinion, he’s the greatest player to ever play the game.” Austin Reaves on whether LeBron James deserves a Lakers statue. (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/o70m82ZEhw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 9, 2023