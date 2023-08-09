Brandon Ingram addresses trade rumors

There was a lot of noise surrounding the team this summer about potentially moving up in the draft a few months ago. Some rumors were floating around that included your name and Zion’s name. When stuff like that starts popping up, does the front office make a point of reaching out to you to let you know what’s going on? Brandon Ingram: With me, I’m not on social media that much. So people will make a joke about it sometimes, or hit me up and ask me what’s going on with this thing they saw on TV. Most of the time, I’ll hear from the front office when that stuff pops up and they’ll tell me exactly what’s going on and how to feel about it. Any information that’s out there, they’ll clarify it and tell me if it was true or false. I’ve got a good relationship with (Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin). He’ll come straight to me and tell me anything. I’m not too into what everybody was putting out there, but none of it bothered me. I also know this is a business, though, and I’ve got to be prepared for anything.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Brandon Ingram: “I love New Orleans. It’s perfect for me and the way I want to operate. Less distractions. I can go play basketball whenever I want to. I’ve got direct access to the facility… I feel connected with New Orleans and the people around me.” theathletic.com/4757983/2023/0… – 9:57 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
My man @WillGuillory sat with Brandon Ingram at Team USA training camp. Worth your time theathletic.com/4757983/2023/0… – 8:32 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has the wingspan and standing reach of a center — not a small forward. Monday, he used his length to block two shots. It was an impactful all-around game from Ingram, who was in the starting lineup for Team USA. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:11 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram found Jalen Brunson’s wallet and were nice enough to use it at the vending machine 🤣
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram lefty block leads to a Team USA layup pic.twitter.com/JHcK6gGd2r – 11:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Team USA starters for tonight’s exhibition game against Puerto Rico:
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tonight’s starters for Team USA:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No surprises in Team USA’s starting lineup:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
USA Basketball to start Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. in first FIBA World Cup exhibition vs. Puerto Rico. – 10:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
USA starters tonight vs. Puerto Rico (per the scoreboard): Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA’s starters for tonight (10 p, FS1) are on the scoreboard:
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram running thru some plays at today’s practice as the ball handler and the screener in pick-and-roll actions pic.twitter.com/JvhI1uqxsP – 4:12 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘There’s no load management in FIBA’: Why Cade Cunningham isn’t on Team USA, while Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Hailburton, and Cam Johnson are theathletic.com/4752427/2023/0… – 10:38 AM
It feels like it wasn’t that long ago when you signed the five-year extension after your first year in New Orleans. But all of a sudden, you’ve only got two years left on that deal. How much are you thinking about your future with the Pelicans and what next summer might look like? Brandon Ingram: For me, I love New Orleans. It’s perfect for me and the way I want to operate. Less distractions. I can go play basketball whenever I want to. I’ve got direct access to the facility. I’ve got people close to me who can come to the gym and help me at any time. I feel connected with New Orleans and the people around me. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2023
Brandon Ingram: I remember signing that deal a few years ago, and I signed it after my fourth year. Most guys get their deal after their third year. It was different for me because I had to work and they wanted to see more from me after coming to (New Orleans) with (the blood clot issue) that forced me to miss time that previous year. That made me not think about getting paid, but just think about how much work I’m putting in. I knew (the work) was going to get noticed eventually. I know my payday is coming around, so I don’t think too much of it. I’m just making sure I carry myself the right way. I’m sticking with what I know: If I stay in the gym, good things will come. I see the big money everybody else is getting, which is exciting. I just want to keep my focus on my team. The most important thing for me is just winning. I know when you win, that takes care of everything else. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2023
New Orleans is heading into Year 5 with you and Zion Williamson as the cornerstones of the team. There’s been some disappointment over how these last few seasons have gone for you guys. How much urgency are you feeling heading into this season? Brandon Ingram: We have urgency going into every season. People look at our roster, and you can see we were the No. 1 team in the West at one point for a reason. I know people have used health and everything as an excuse for us. But we’ve got enough. We’ve just got to continue building our foundation every single day, making sure that when guys leave, we’re still playing the right way. I’m excited about our team and the potential we’re building on. It’s been a process every single year. We’ve gotten better. We’ve gotten to know each other. We’ve figured out how all the pieces fit. -via The Athletic / August 9, 2023
