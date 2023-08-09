Derrick Jones signs with Mavericks

Shams Charania: Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs – 6:33 PM
Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn – 6:15 PM
Yossi Gozlan: The Dallas Mavericks now have 15 players on guaranteed salaries. A one-year minimum salary would leave them $2.1 million below the tax. They’ll probably want to keep this proximity to the tax throughout the season in case Kyrie Irving earns his $2 million in incentives. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / August 9, 2023
In other news, the Mavericks have also expressed exploratory interest in several free agent forwards, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr., league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023
According to a source, the Knicks are monitoring the free-agent market for a veteran big. Available players include Gorgui Dieng and Derrick Jones Jr. -via New York Daily News / July 13, 2023