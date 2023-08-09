Derrick Jones signs with Mavericks

Derrick Jones signs with Mavericks

Shams Charania: Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z2hPxLDIEn
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs6:33 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
According to a source, the Knicks are monitoring the free-agent market for a veteran big. Available players include Gorgui Dieng and Derrick Jones Jr. -via New York Daily News / July 13, 2023

