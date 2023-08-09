Giannis Antetokounmpo availability in World Cup remains unclear

Dimitris Itoudis, Greece’s head coach, told Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 that both Giannis and his brother Kostas have yet to join the team. Apart from that, Itoudis asserted he doesn’t have any other information to share regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar. “They are still not practicing with the team, and we don’t have something more to say right now,” Itoudis said.
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Coach Pozzecco would not jump on Giannis Antetokounmpo again 😆 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James comes in at 96 overall in NBA 2K24. Only Nikola Jokic has a higher rating at 98 overall, with Steph, KD, Giannis and Embiid also at 96 overall. Thoughts on LeBron’s rating? pic.twitter.com/b7BAPoS8bw – 12:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Thanasis Antetokounmpo always brings extra effort. His energy is so contagious. From the court to the stands. #HellasBasketball #Fearthedeer – 1:25 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Pat Connaughton in the playoffs the last three years: 65% TS on .481/.401/.864 shooting splits and +1.9 BPM.
I always come back to him as the guy I trust most along with Giannis/Jrue/Khris/Brook — and yet he only played a TOTAL of 25 possessions with them over last 2 years. – 9:10 PM
More on this storyline
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
Harris Stravrou: Greek NT head coach, Dimitris Itoudis, didn’t have an update on Giannis and Kostas Antetokounmpo: “They are still not practicing with the team and we don’t have something more to say right now”. -via Twitter / August 8, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo has good help in recovering in the NBA offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks star, 28, shared an update as he recovers from a knee injury, showing he’s getting some help from son Maverick, who turns 2 later this month. “Rehab with a lot of Mav, Paw Patrol and shooting 🤎,” he wrote alongside a trio of photos shared on Instagram Thursday. -via People / August 5, 2023