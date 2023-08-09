Josh Hart, Knicks finalizing four-year extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks G Josh Hart is finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, Aaron Mintz, Dave Spahn and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal delivers Hart a total of $94M through 2027-2028 season.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart can’t sign his extension with Knicks until tomorrow because a player acquired via trade has to wait 6 months post trade to sign an extension. Hart’s extension will be 4 years, sources confirm. ESPN reports that Hart will get the maximum allowed ($81M) in the extension. – 11:43 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Josh Hart and the New York Knicks have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $81M extension, per @wojespn.
He averaged 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds during the playoffs last season.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/3Kz0IBt pic.twitter.com/836h2ORNLd – 11:38 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Knicks G Josh Hart is finalizing a four-year, $81 million contract extension, his agency told @wojespn.
The deal delivers Hart a total of $94 million through the 2027-2028 season. pic.twitter.com/zJyNNhTIjE – 11:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
2023-24 New York Knicks:
Josh Hart
Jalen Brunson
Julius Randle
RJ Barrett
Quentin Grimes
Mitchell Robinson
Immanuel Quickley
Donte DiVincenzo
Isaiah Hartenstein
Evan Fournier
Jericho Sims
Isaiah Roby
Deep. pic.twitter.com/0Pjywa1dE7 – 11:26 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Hart, Brunson, and Tyrese Haliburton each received two votes, while Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis, Anthony Edwards, and Cade Cunningham, who was on the Select Team, each had their names mentioned once. “I’d say Josh Hart,” Edwards said. “He’s just always consistent, you know he’s going to bring that energy every day.” -via The Athletic / August 6, 2023
Not only was that less money than Hart could have earned on the open market, but it helped give the Knicks flexibility to bring in Donte DiVincenzo, whose presence makes three former Villanova standouts on the roster. “Hopefully,” Hart said of a long-term extension. “Opting in, I was gonna take it one day at a time. We get there and then we can start having that conversation. Hopefully — that’s a place where I want to be and a place I want to call home. So we’ll see.” -via New York Post / August 4, 2023