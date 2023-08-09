Kobe Bryant statue to be unveiled by Lakers on August 8, 2024?

The promised Kobe Bryant statue outside LA’s Crypto.com Arena will incorporate his daughter Gigi and – in a nod to his jersey numbers, 8 and 24 – will be unveiled by the Lakers on August 8, 2024, an inside source has told DailyMail.com. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss previously revealed plans to erect a statue for Bryant after he, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, six friends and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.
Source: Russ Weakland, Alex Raskin Sports @ Daily Mail
Source: Russ Weakland, Alex Raskin Sports @ Daily Mail
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5/2 seasons:
6 — Michael Jordan
1 — Harden, Wade, Steph, Kobe, Barry
Dominance. pic.twitter.com/PL1n9xRauC – 9:35 AM
Most 30/5/5/2 seasons:
6 — Michael Jordan
1 — Harden, Wade, Steph, Kobe, Barry
Dominance. pic.twitter.com/PL1n9xRauC – 9:35 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris back when they were both teenagers.
“I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!”
@Tmac_213 also discusses the NBA’s age limit: pic.twitter.com/Qesanwegyr – 8:23 PM
Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris back when they were both teenagers.
“I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!”
@Tmac_213 also discusses the NBA’s age limit: pic.twitter.com/Qesanwegyr – 8:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Back when they were teenagers, Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris.
@Tmac_213: “I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch these [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!” pic.twitter.com/RqU9DDr62O – 8:06 PM
Back when they were teenagers, Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris.
@Tmac_213: “I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch these [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!” pic.twitter.com/RqU9DDr62O – 8:06 PM
More on this storyline
The source tells DailyMail.com that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is involved with the plans, but cautioned that an artist for the piece has not yet been chosen. Team spokespeople did not immediately respond to Mail Sport’s request for confirmation. Lakers fans have grown impatient for a memorial in Bryant’s honor, although many have speculated that the team would wait until 2024 to unveil the statue. -via Daily Mail / August 9, 2023
Joe Bryant had undersold his son, Kobe, by a bit. Greg Brown watched as, only months before he was selected in the 1996 NBA draft, the future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant roamed the back line of his high school’s zone defense as a center, appeared as if unstoppable as a point guard, whipped assists and grabbed rebounds. “He just had this air of a champion about him,” Brown recalled. And the most impressive part to Brown was still to come. Standing in the high school’s hallway with Bryant’s father afterward, Brown marveled as several students, each speaking a different language, congratulated Kobe, who thanked them in their language. “When I heard him speak to those guys in those different languages that just blew my mind,” Brown said. “That did everything. He dotted all the Is and crossed all the Ts. I said my son has to be like this.” -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2023
Kobe Brown grew up in Huntsville watching Lakers games, imitating his namesake’s moves off the television screen. As a star at Lee High School, where over the past two decades Greg Brown has become one of Alabama’s most successful coaches, Kobe also was used as a center on defense and point guard on offense. Twenty-seven years after Bryant was selected 13th overall in the NBA draft and began his career in Los Angeles with the Lakers, Brown was taken 30th overall by the Clippers in late June. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2023