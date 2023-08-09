Lakers finalizing plans for Kobe Bryant statue that will incorporate daughter Gigi

Clutch Points: The Lakers are reportedly finalizing plans for a Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto Arena that will incorporate his daughter Gigi 💛 In a nod to his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, the statue will be unveiled on August 8, 2024, per @MailOnline. pic.twitter.com/Q8AJKuxZNt
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A statue of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, will be unveiled outside of Crypto.com Arena on 8/8/24, per @DailyMail. pic.twitter.com/uf3MiKkI0t – 3:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5/2 seasons:
6 — Michael Jordan
1 — Harden, Wade, Steph, Kobe, Barry
Dominance. pic.twitter.com/PL1n9xRauC – 9:35 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris back when they were both teenagers.
“I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!”
@Tmac_213 also discusses the NBA’s age limit: pic.twitter.com/Qesanwegyr – 8:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
B/R Kicks: Nike says it will be unveiling the newest Kobe shoe in the iconic Kobe line on SNKRS ‘Live From the Archive” on August 10 🐍 (via @nikebasketball) pic.twitter.com/s1yRbb7PDO -via Twitter @brkicks / August 9, 2023
The promised Kobe Bryant statue outside LA’s Crypto.com Arena will incorporate his daughter Gigi and – in a nod to his jersey numbers, 8 and 24 – will be unveiled by the Lakers on August 8, 2024, an inside source has told DailyMail.com. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss previously revealed plans to erect a statue for Bryant after he, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, six friends and a pilot died in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. -via Daily Mail / August 9, 2023
The source tells DailyMail.com that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is involved with the plans, but cautioned that an artist for the piece has not yet been chosen. Team spokespeople did not immediately respond to Mail Sport’s request for confirmation. Lakers fans have grown impatient for a memorial in Bryant’s honor, although many have speculated that the team would wait until 2024 to unveil the statue. -via Daily Mail / August 9, 2023