Stephen Curry on Anthony Edwards being special early on: 'There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could'

Was there anybody in particular on the boys or girls side that you knew after the camp had a chance to really be special? Stephen Curry: Anthony Edwards for sure. He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had. There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could. So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he’d be who he wanted to be.Source: Kameron Hay @ complex.com