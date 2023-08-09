Stephen Curry on Anthony Edwards being special early on: 'There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could'

Was there anybody in particular on the boys or girls side that you knew after the camp had a chance to really be special? Stephen Curry: Anthony Edwards for sure. He just had a different demeanor and different competitive presence out there on the court during our camp sessions and even in the showcase game that we had. There were just plays that he made that nobody else really could. So I think that most people who watched that year would have had a lot of confidence in the fact that he’d be who he wanted to be.
Source: Kameron Hay @ complex.com
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for throwing chair after playoff game
nbcsports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 6:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for “recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders” after the Wolves’ playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, the NBA announced today. Here’s video: pic.twitter.com/fdwe6ho0Hs – 3:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The NBA has fined Anthony Edwards $50K for “recklessly swinging a chair” that hit two people after the Timberwolves’ playoff elimination vs. Denver.
More ➡️ yhoo.it/3qqe2RL pic.twitter.com/h209iZALmW – 2:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50K for recklessly swinging chair after playoff game in Denver
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 2:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T-Wolves All-Star Anthony Edwards fined $50K from chair incident against #Nuggets in playoffs. pic.twitter.com/UmfzI0kVMH – 2:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA took its time with this one… Totally forgot about this incident with Anthony Edwards: pic.twitter.com/j6ALfXj5Ua – 2:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA 2K released the latest images of Steph Curry for the upcoming new edition of the popular video game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/08/fir… – 1:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Jokic: 98
Curry: 96
LeBron: 96
Durant: 96
Giannis: 96
Tatum: 95
Butler: 95 – 12:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Stephen Curry jump on stage with Paramore to sing “Misery Business”
nbcsports.com/nba/news/watch… – 7:44 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA 2K released the latest images of Steph Curry for the upcoming new edition of the popular video game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/08/fir… – 7:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
A new edition of Curry Brand signature kicks are on the way. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/06/ste… – 6:00 PM
A new edition of Curry Brand signature kicks are on the way. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/06/ste… – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 5+ 3-pointers on 50+ 3P%:
220 — Steph Curry
207 — Next 2 players combined
Greatest shooter ever. pic.twitter.com/gex73Lpohb – 5:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 shooting guards in the NBA today from last night’s podcast:
1. Devin Booker
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Donovan Mitchell
4. Jaylen Brown
5. James Harden (PG?)
6. Zach LaVine
7. Mikal Bridges
8. Dejounte Murray
9. Desmond Bane
10. Tyrese Maxey
youtube.com/live/wqiYLpjXE… – 1:12 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey” is a new doc that followed Scoot Henderson and other G Leaguers trying to make it to the NBA. It also features interviews with former @nbagleague stars Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Green and Gary Payton II: pic.twitter.com/RJGdvnNcnZ – 12:02 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
NBA players who ran the most miles in 2022-23:
Mikal Bridges, 224
Franz Wagner, 208.2
Domantas Sabonis, 207
Harrison Barnes, 204.5
Scottie Barnes, 203.3
CJ McCollum, 200.3
Zach LaVine, 200
Anthony Edwards, 199.3
Dejounte Murray, 198.3
Evan Mobley 198.3
Buddy Hield, 197.9 pic.twitter.com/xw037PE7vS – 11:42 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If you haven’t already, check out @DeuceMason & @momoragan’s interview with Davion Mitchell. Some great stuff including Davion working with Steph Curry’s shooting coach this summer!
youtube.com/watch?v=EbT5oQ… – 11:03 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The two-time Most Valuable Player rocked his signature Curry 4 Flotro shoes during his camp. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/05/ste… – 4:00 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Steph Curry is moving up my all-time rankings because of this pic.twitter.com/awxmLrMJoj – 2:33 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
NOOO NOT STEPH CURRY ON STAGE WITH PARAMORE KNOWING EVERY WORD TO MISERY BUSINESS … 😭😭😆 this is amazing. #dubnation 🎥 from Chase Center at tonight’s concert. pic.twitter.com/ZFLZpBiVaF – 1:58 AM
NOOO NOT STEPH CURRY ON STAGE WITH PARAMORE KNOWING EVERY WORD TO MISERY BUSINESS … 😭😭😆 this is amazing. #dubnation 🎥 from Chase Center at tonight’s concert. pic.twitter.com/ZFLZpBiVaF – 1:58 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Steph Curry singing Misery Business with Paramore = good content pic.twitter.com/p63C7bylxJ – 1:42 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Paramore brought Steph Curry on stage and he sang “Misery Business.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/bKJ0HbGfcm – 1:35 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Anthony Edwards stars in an otherwise balanced Team USA blowout of Puerto Rico, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4757629/2023/0… – 12:38 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards had a night🔥
-15 PTS
-4 AST
-4 STL
-7-13 FG
USA wins by 43 PTS vs. Puerto Rico 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XBLkEW0367 – 12:22 AM
Anthony Edwards had a night🔥
-15 PTS
-4 AST
-4 STL
-7-13 FG
USA wins by 43 PTS vs. Puerto Rico 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XBLkEW0367 – 12:22 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Team USA cruises past Puerto Rico in their only exhibition game on their own soil, 117-74.
Haliburton had 7pts, 12asts and 1to in 21 minutes. Anthony Edwards, Cam Johnson both scored 15.
Now they head to Spain. – 12:16 AM
Team USA cruises past Puerto Rico in their only exhibition game on their own soil, 117-74.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74.
Really impressive second half from Team USA, led by Anthony Edwards taking care of business at both ends.
Now, they’re off to Malaga to face Spain and Slovenia. – 12:16 AM
Final: Team USA 117, Puerto Rico 74.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Team USA has a lot of players I love.
Cam Johnson
Tyrese Halliburton
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Paolo Banchero
They aren’t the best team USA but I think they’ll play some beautiful basketball and be interesting to watch. – 11:49 PM
Team USA has a lot of players I love.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards asserting himself now. You can see the upper body strength paying dividends.
For PR, I like Conditt’s energy. Not backing down. – 11:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Anthony Edwards has four steals for the Americans, who are up 61-49 on Puerto Rico – 11:27 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Another year, another unbelievable #CurryCamp 🙌🏽 8 years in, and we just getting started. Appreciate the support from everyone who makes this possible. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wkypLtlpeQ – 11:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here are the different lineups Steve Kerr played for Team USA in the first half against Puerto Rico. Jaren Jackson Jr. was dominant on both ends of the floor. Austin Reaves brought a spark off the bench. Anthony Edwards locked in defensively, and Kerr closed 1H w/Banchero @ the 5 pic.twitter.com/1sg30yjU5U – 11:12 PM
Here are the different lineups Steve Kerr played for Team USA in the first half against Puerto Rico. Jaren Jackson Jr. was dominant on both ends of the floor. Austin Reaves brought a spark off the bench. Anthony Edwards locked in defensively, and Kerr closed 1H w/Banchero @ the 5 pic.twitter.com/1sg30yjU5U – 11:12 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Anthony Edwards to Mikal Bridges: pic.twitter.com/DlCwUbSLvR – 11:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
This behind-the-back DIME from Anthony Edwards 😮💨
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/xBPBlyJbQL – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Team USA starters for tonight’s exhibition game against Puerto Rico:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Brandon Ingram
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 10:10 PM
Team USA starters for tonight’s exhibition game against Puerto Rico:
Jalen Brunson
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Tonight’s starters for Team USA:
Jalen Brunson
Anthony Edwards
Mikal Bridges
Brandon Ingram
Jaren Jackson Jr. – 10:02 PM
Tonight’s starters for Team USA:
Jalen Brunson
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No surprises in Team USA’s starting lineup:
Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 10:02 PM
No surprises in Team USA’s starting lineup:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
USA Basketball to start Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. in first FIBA World Cup exhibition vs. Puerto Rico. – 10:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
USA starters tonight vs. Puerto Rico (per the scoreboard): Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Puerto Rico: John Holland, Isaiah Pineiro, George Conditt, Christopher Ortiz, Tremont Waters. – 10:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA’s starters for tonight (10 p, FS1) are on the scoreboard:
Anthony Edwards
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Brandon Ingram – 9:58 PM
Team USA’s starters for tonight (10 p, FS1) are on the scoreboard:
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to hit 5+ 3-pointers per game in a season:
— Steph Curry
That’s the list. He’s done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/KkcI8Xwb4u – 6:01 PM
Players to hit 5+ 3-pointers per game in a season:
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m going into my 9th year, not even 30-years-old yet, and they calling me OG.”
Bobby Portis says he’s known as the elder statesman by Anthony Edwards and Team USA 😅
@BPortistime | @krystenpeek pic.twitter.com/KgDtYYn0iG – 5:24 PM
“I’m going into my 9th year, not even 30-years-old yet, and they calling me OG.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards jumps to No. 2 in our shooting guard rankings for 2023-24.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rank… – 3:35 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Davion Mitchell has spent the offseason working with Steph Curry’s shooting coach Brandon Payne.
He got to work right after the season ended.
“If I was a better shooter, I would have been on the floor more, you know what I’m sayin? Game 6 and Game 7.” pic.twitter.com/BbhQXsru9K – 3:16 PM
Davion Mitchell has spent the offseason working with Steph Curry’s shooting coach Brandon Payne.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards is so smooth. He put in hard work this summer. Those are just some glimpses ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and his 4th NBA year as well. Ant is a dark horse for the MVP trophy. #Timberwolves #FIBAWC
pic.twitter.com/5w6jauxzpG – 11:39 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Anthony Edwards highlights from USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup training camp in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/CePRz6SVEV – 11:12 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
A new edition of Curry Brand signature kicks are on the way. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/06/ste… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
A new edition of Curry Brand signature kicks are on the way. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/06/ste… – 1:25 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The two-time Most Valuable Player rocked his signature Curry 4 Flotro shoes during his camp. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/05/ste… – 1:00 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Messi is like watching Magic Johnson, Steph Curry and Bobby Orr wrapped up in one player. What I paid for my ticket tonight, I got way more than my money’s worth – 11:29 PM
