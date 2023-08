Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes further testing on knee

Dimitris Itoudis, Greece’s head coach, told Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 that both Giannis and his brother Kostas have yet to join the team. Apart from that, Itoudis asserted he doesn’t have any other information to share regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar. “They are still not practicing with the team, and we don’t have something more to say right now,” Itoudis said . -via Sports Illustrated / August 9, 2023