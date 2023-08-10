Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoes further testing on knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo making it to the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a quiz soon to be solved, specifically upon further testing on his knee. Antetokounmpo, 28, traveled to the USA for the deciding medical tests, determining whether he can play for Greece in the World Cup, as reported by our own Vaggelis Ioannou via Greek state-owned public radio ERT Thursday. Listed on initial call-ups, the superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks spent a large chunk of the offseason in Greece but did not join the training camp as the team coached by Dimitris Itoudis launched preparations for the approaching official games in Asia. He instead practiced individually and additionally focused on recovering to stay in shape and boost chances to represent Greece in FIBA’s flagship international tournament.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Jokic: 98
Curry: 96
LeBron: 96
Durant: 96
Giannis: 96
Tatum: 95
Butler: 95 – 12:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
More on this storyline
Dimitris Itoudis, Greece’s head coach, told Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 that both Giannis and his brother Kostas have yet to join the team. Apart from that, Itoudis asserted he doesn’t have any other information to share regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar. “They are still not practicing with the team, and we don’t have something more to say right now,” Itoudis said. -via Sports Illustrated / August 9, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
Harris Stravrou: Greek NT head coach, Dimitris Itoudis, didn’t have an update on Giannis and Kostas Antetokounmpo: “They are still not practicing with the team and we don’t have something more to say right now”. -via Twitter / August 8, 2023
