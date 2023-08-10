Gilbert Arenas believes Trae Young is treated differently than Luka Doncic

NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas: “You know what’s crazy about that New York series? If that was any other player–if Luka did that to NY Knicks–they would be a God” Trae Young: “I know” (h/t @NBA_NewYork ) pic.twitter.com/h4QA0kqIcB
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gilbert Arenas respects what Trae did vs. the Knicks in 2021 🗽🫡 pic.twitter.com/B97Rp5CxHu – 10:38 PM
Gilbert Arenas respects what Trae did vs. the Knicks in 2021 🗽🫡 pic.twitter.com/B97Rp5CxHu – 10:38 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
See where Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving landed in NBA 2k24 ratings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:33 PM
See where Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving landed in NBA 2k24 ratings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs – 6:33 PM
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs – 6:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Usually, you either LOVE Luka Doncic or HATE him 🤔 Which one are you?
LOVER 😍
HATER 😡 pic.twitter.com/2sDSplLEkr – 10:48 AM
Usually, you either LOVE Luka Doncic or HATE him 🤔 Which one are you?
LOVER 😍
HATER 😡 pic.twitter.com/2sDSplLEkr – 10:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic drops triple-double (34+13+14) in Slovenia’s 104-100 win over Montenegro sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:42 AM
Luka Doncic drops triple-double (34+13+14) in Slovenia’s 104-100 win over Montenegro sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:42 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic posts triple-double in Slovenia’s win over Montenegro dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:00 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic posts triple-double in Slovenia’s win over Montenegro dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Two triple doubles for Luka in his 1st 3 games for Slovenia. And he’s doing it in the shorter (40 minute) @FIBA game. On the intl level, Luka may be the closest thing to Oscar Schmidt, the great Brazilian scorer (with far better rebounding and passing), we might ever see. – 5:41 PM
Two triple doubles for Luka in his 1st 3 games for Slovenia. And he’s doing it in the shorter (40 minute) @FIBA game. On the intl level, Luka may be the closest thing to Oscar Schmidt, the great Brazilian scorer (with far better rebounding and passing), we might ever see. – 5:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic cooked up Montenegro with an EPIC triple-double 😨 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🔥 34 PTS
🔥 13 REB
🔥 14 AST
✅ W 104-100
pic.twitter.com/RFFp1UuwlL – 2:16 PM
Luka Doncic cooked up Montenegro with an EPIC triple-double 😨 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🔥 34 PTS
🔥 13 REB
🔥 14 AST
✅ W 104-100
pic.twitter.com/RFFp1UuwlL – 2:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic posted a HUGE triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:12 PM
Luka Doncic posted a HUGE triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:12 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic posted a huge triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:01 PM
Luka Doncic posted a huge triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
SECOND triple-double this summer for Luka Doncic, this time in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:52 PM
SECOND triple-double this summer for Luka Doncic, this time in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
First triple double for Luka Doncic in this summer with Slovenia in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:42 PM
First triple double for Luka Doncic in this summer with Slovenia in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:42 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @ChrisVernonShow up now talking AD extension, Team USA, Cade, Trae Young, and answering mailbag questions: OKC, Orlando, Jeremy Sochan, Hawks, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/6fEfLx… – 11:35 AM
New podcast with @ChrisVernonShow up now talking AD extension, Team USA, Cade, Trae Young, and answering mailbag questions: OKC, Orlando, Jeremy Sochan, Hawks, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/6fEfLx… – 11:35 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Preseason slate
🏀 FIBA Thunder
🏀 FIBA notes
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic
🏀 OKC’s depth
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/8YhEurPMhP – 9:00 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Preseason slate
🏀 FIBA Thunder
🏀 FIBA notes
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic
🏀 OKC’s depth
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/8YhEurPMhP – 9:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Jeff Van Gundy and some dribbles from free agency … all found here in our latest around-the-league notebook: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 2:26 PM
Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Jeff Van Gundy and some dribbles from free agency … all found here in our latest around-the-league notebook: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 2:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gilbert Arenas says Team USA has ‘sorry-ass’ roster for FIBA World Cup in conversation with Trae Young
cbssports.com/nba/news/gilbe… – 12:52 PM
Gilbert Arenas says Team USA has ‘sorry-ass’ roster for FIBA World Cup in conversation with Trae Young
cbssports.com/nba/news/gilbe… – 12:52 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sp according to this story from @chrispalmer, Fubo pays Gilbert Arenas “seven figures plus bonuses” for his podcast…which, well, what?!
andscape.com/features/the-s… – 10:03 AM
Sp according to this story from @chrispalmer, Fubo pays Gilbert Arenas “seven figures plus bonuses” for his podcast…which, well, what?!
andscape.com/features/the-s… – 10:03 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Should NBA 2K bring Luka Doncic back on the cover? 🇸🇮🎮
📸 @zaiahgraphics pic.twitter.com/PjCc7dueFC – 8:11 AM
Should NBA 2K bring Luka Doncic back on the cover? 🇸🇮🎮
📸 @zaiahgraphics pic.twitter.com/PjCc7dueFC – 8:11 AM
More on this storyline
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is putting “so much pressure on people” by playing at such a high level at his age. “It just puts so much pressure on people,” Arenas said. “The fact that he’s 39, doing what he’s doing, makes 30 seem like you’re a rookie. Now we have a glimpse of what 38 and 39 is capable of doing, which means when players are looking like they’re slowing down at 31, 32, I don’t know how we accept that anymore.” While Arenas has James’ age wrong (he’s actually 38), his sentiment still stands. There are other players that have not been able to maintain close to the same level of play for as long as James has in the NBA. James’ longevity is unheard of, and he’s been relatively healthy for most of his career, especially prior to joining the Lakers. With Los Angeles, it’s been a little bit of a different story. -via Lakers Daily / August 9, 2023
Gilbert Arenas: Anthony Davis did everything the Lakers asked him to do! Don’t let LeBron’s dominance at his age make you think that AD still not HIM. -via Twitter @GilsArenaShow / August 9, 2023
“I talked to Ty Lue,” Arenas said. “He said, ‘We gave him everything we had. He didn’t want to go nowhere, and we’re glad he didn’t.’” As for why, Arenas said Lue told him just how important Westbrook became to the team in a short amount of time. “We’ve never had a leader, and he is our leader,” Arenas claims Lue told him. -via Sports Illustrated / August 6, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
Luka Doncic posted 34 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds to record his second triple-double with Slovenia this summer, as his national team beat Montenegro 104 – 100 in a preparation game ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. -via EuroHoops.net / August 8, 2023
Doncic, who had his previous triple-double vs. Greece, also hit the go-ahead triple with 54 seconds remaining and the score tied at 97. He finished with 11-21 shots and committed just two turnovers over the 32:52 minutes he spent on the floor. -via EuroHoops.net / August 8, 2023
Recent coaching turmoil in Atlanta doesn’t help Young have the best reputation, but that’s also unfair to pin it all on him for a dysfunctional organization. With the World Cup and Olympics happening in back-to-back years, maybe that slightly factors in this year’s roster selection? Team USA has historically valued the Olympics much more than the World Cup, but it sure sounds like Young, from his comments, has been rebuffed entirely. Whether Young’s brand representation or on-court style hurt him more remains to be seen. I guess we’ll find out next year once the Olympic roster is set. -via The Athletic / August 8, 2023
Tim MacMahon: I heard Trae Young did not make a great case for himself during his previous time at the Team USA program. Brian Windhorst: I will tell you that in 2019 before China, Trae was on the Select team. The US needed a point guard and Gregg Popovich promoted Derrick White. That obviously was his point guard at the time, and Trae young and De’Aaron Fox, both, I believe, I know Trae Young, I feel like Fox, I had to check myself, but I thought Fox looked pretty good in that. We were able to see parts of the practices on the scrimmages. -via Apple Podcasts / August 8, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Well, I also heard at one point a question was presented to Trae Young something along the lines of ‘Are you ever going to go over a bleeping screen?’ -via Apple Podcasts / August 8, 2023
Main Rumors, Gilbert Arenas, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks