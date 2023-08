Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart: 'Best defender in the league'

Obviously the addition of Kristaps led to the departure of Marcus Smart. Smart was really the backbone of this team’s swift rebuild. What will you remember most about his time here and how would you characterize your relationship? Wyc Grousbeck: What I remember most about Marcus is his energy and his smile. He brought so much to this team and will definitely be missed. Our friendship is going to continue. [My wife] Emelia and I are going to attend his upcoming wedding, and that’s the way he and we want it. -via Boston Globe / August 7, 2023