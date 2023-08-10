Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart: 'Best defender in the league'

Speaking with Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal at the FedEx St. Jude Championship pro-am golf tournament in Memphis this week, Jayson Tatum outlined what the Grizzlies are getting in the former Celtics star. “They’re getting a leader. They’re getting a guy that’s a winner. He’s been to the playoffs every year. We’ve been to the Finals together, obviously. So he knows what it takes to get there,” Tatum said. “Obviously he’s extremely talented. Best defender in the league. Just a guy that you would love to have on your team.”
Source: Erin Walsh @ Bleacher Report
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is a 95 overall in NBA 2K24.
But what about Jaylen Brown?
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the 2020s:
7,574 — Luka Doncic
7,535 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7,510 — Jayson Tatum
7,441 — Trae Young
7,048 — Nikola Jokic
The only players with more than 7,000. pic.twitter.com/AAp1V9lFPA – 1:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Caught up with Jayson Tatum. Today in Memphis was his first golf pro-am. He was nervous after finding out he was playing with Jon Rahm. Also talked about Marcus Smart and the Grizzlies. Story by @DamichaelC
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Jokic: 98
Curry: 96
LeBron: 96
Durant: 96
Giannis: 96
Tatum: 95
Butler: 95 – 12:26 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Obviously the addition of Kristaps led to the departure of Marcus Smart. Smart was really the backbone of this team’s swift rebuild. What will you remember most about his time here and how would you characterize your relationship? Wyc Grousbeck: What I remember most about Marcus is his energy and his smile. He brought so much to this team and will definitely be missed. Our friendship is going to continue. [My wife] Emelia and I are going to attend his upcoming wedding, and that’s the way he and we want it. -via Boston Globe / August 7, 2023
[Jaren] Jackson said he has already communicated with Smart and is excited about what his predecessor as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year can bring to Memphis next season. “Oh, it’s dope,” Jackson said of the Smart addition. “I texted him already. It’s great to have someone like that who can play both ends, who’s been in a championship environment. We know what he brings to a team, that passion, that heart, and he knows a lot about the game as well. His mind is gonna be working great for the locker room, all that type of stuff. So, great addition.” -via ESPN / August 6, 2023
Jackson said he texted Smart immediately when he heard the news that the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year had joined the team. “That doesn’t happen pretty often or ever,” he said, referring to a team having two DPOY winners at the same time. “I just know what he brings to Boston. I’ve seen it before I was in the league and it’s crazy.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / July 29, 2023
Clutch Points: Jayson Tatum is playing in the Pro-Am at TPC Southwind with Masters champion Jon Rahm 🔥 (via @PGATOUR / IG) pic.twitter.com/A7Y2zfUlAA -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 9, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
Clutch Points: “That one was fake though. Me and Bradley Beal never played 1-on-1. I got no beef with Brad.” Montverde Academy star Cooper Flagg clears out rumors that he beat and trash-talked Bradley Beal at Jayson Tatum’s camp. (via @brhoops) pic.twitter.com/RTjRprY8jG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 5, 2023