Jayson Tatum on Marcus Smart: 'Best defender in the league'

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is a 95 overall in NBA 2K24.
But what about Jaylen Brown?
Via @TheCelticsWire: celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/what-is-…4:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the 2020s:
7,574 — Luka Doncic
7,535 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7,510 — Jayson Tatum
7,441 — Trae Young
7,048 — Nikola Jokic
The only players with more than 7,000. pic.twitter.com/AAp1V9lFPA1:52 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn9:51 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Caught up with Jayson Tatum. Today in Memphis was his first golf pro-am. He was nervous after finding out he was playing with Jon Rahm. Also talked about Marcus Smart and the Grizzlies. Story by @DamichaelC
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Jokic: 98
Curry: 96
LeBron: 96
Durant: 96
Giannis: 96
Tatum: 95
Butler: 95 – 12:26 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Good morning from TPC Southwind. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is here to participate in today’s FedEx St. Jude Championship pro-am. pic.twitter.com/tRVaD2lq7n9:15 AM

Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw12:46 PM

Obviously the addition of Kristaps led to the departure of Marcus Smart. Smart was really the backbone of this team’s swift rebuild. What will you remember most about his time here and how would you characterize your relationship? Wyc Grousbeck: What I remember most about Marcus is his energy and his smile. He brought so much to this team and will definitely be missed. Our friendship is going to continue. [My wife] Emelia and I are going to attend his upcoming wedding, and that’s the way he and we want it. -via Boston Globe / August 7, 2023
Clutch Points: Jayson Tatum is playing in the Pro-Am at TPC Southwind with Masters champion Jon Rahm 🔥 (via @PGATOUR / IG) pic.twitter.com/A7Y2zfUlAA -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 9, 2023
Clutch Points: “That one was fake though. Me and Bradley Beal never played 1-on-1. I got no beef with Brad.” Montverde Academy star Cooper Flagg clears out rumors that he beat and trash-talked Bradley Beal at Jayson Tatum’s camp. (via @brhoops) pic.twitter.com/RTjRprY8jG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 5, 2023

