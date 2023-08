Joel Embiid wants to come back in the best shape of his life, 'going to give everything he has to the Sixers'

Keith Pompey: Yeah, I do. I think the thing with Joel Embiid is I think it all depends on how this thing plays out. I think we’re naive to think that Joel isn’t paying attention to what’s going on, just like everyone else. When you look at this season, and we saw how the Sixers have now lost three consecutive times in the second round, five of Embiid’s six playoff appearances ended in the second round. The one time it didn’t end that way was when they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the bubble in the first round. If you’re Embiid, you’re going to see how this thing plays out. I think we’d all be naive to think that if it goes left that he’s not going to at least consider asking for a trade. I feel like when he made that statement a month ago (about winning a championship) when he said, and I’m paraphrasing, “If it’s in Philadelphia or anywhere else,” that was a statement made to the 76ers’ front office that I’m paying attention to. I do feel like Embiid could ask to go elsewhere because of that. I think Embiid wants to be a 76er and end his career here, but at the same time, everybody wants to win championships, and they want to go to a place that’s going to enable them to do that. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2023