Joel Embiid wants to come back in the best shape of his life, 'going to give everything he has to the Sixers'

Clutch Points: “He wants to come back in the best shape of his life… That is a goal that he has set… His mentality is, he’s going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year.” @ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid’s mindset heading into this season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TpMb53GtNo
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid over the last 3 seasons:
— 30.9 PPG (1st in NBA)
— 10.8 RPG
— 1.5 BPG
— 52/36/84%
— 3x All-NBA
— 3x All-Star
— 1x All-Defense
— MVP
Dominant. pic.twitter.com/0Ei4NZScy1 – 11:42 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Time is ticking for the Sixers to make a move with Joel Embiid ⌚️
@VinceGoodwill and @ChelseaSherrod break down the situation in Philly and more on Good Word with Goodwill 👇
🍎:apple.co/3QDIAKJ
✳️: spoti.fi/45iKDI4
📺: youtu.be/Aj13iMxFD08 pic.twitter.com/n4827dAuQ9 – 7:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James comes in at 96 overall in NBA 2K24. Only Nikola Jokic has a higher rating at 98 overall, with Steph, KD, Giannis and Embiid also at 96 overall. Thoughts on LeBron’s rating? pic.twitter.com/b7BAPoS8bw – 12:58 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is a 96 overall rating in 2K24 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/j2uWQki7B2 – 11:20 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮
Jokic: 98 OVR
Giannis: 96 OVR
LeBron: 96 OVR
Embiid: 96 OVR
KD: 96 OVR
Steph: 96 OVR
Luka: 95 OVR
Tatum: 95 OVR
Butler: 95 OVR
Kawhi: 94 OVR
Dame: 94 OVR
Booker: 94 OVR – 11:00 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Jeff Van Gundy and some dribbles from free agency … all found here in our latest around-the-league notebook: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n… – 2:26 PM
More on this storyline
Dave Early: Spoke w/ @DrewHanlen about priorities for star clients Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey(!) this year Joel: -Playmaking -Getting & making more easy baskets around the rim -excited for chance to play in more free flowing offense Maxey: -Ball screen reads -Driving left -Creating own shot -via Twitter @DavidEarly / August 5, 2023
Michael Scotto: Wrapping up on Harden, the other question is, why the Clippers? You saw Kawhi Leonard play last year when he wasn’t hurt. It’s the same kind of risk factor there with Joel Embiid. Both are star players with injury-prone careers at times. Winning a championship isn’t easy, but it’s something Harden wants to do. He’s been looking for a place where he’s loved and appreciated from a basketball fit. For him, it’s an amazing market and an opportunity for James to play where he grew up. Harden, Kawhi, and Paul George are all a little later in their careers, so the urgency is there, and cohesiveness should be there with a great owner that’s willing to spend, Steve Ballmer, and management. I think you also have to look at the coaching factor, which could be appealing there. There were reports about him and Doc Rivers not getting along. There’s every reason for him to want to go there. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2023
Keith Pompey: Yeah, I do. I think the thing with Joel Embiid is I think it all depends on how this thing plays out. I think we’re naive to think that Joel isn’t paying attention to what’s going on, just like everyone else. When you look at this season, and we saw how the Sixers have now lost three consecutive times in the second round, five of Embiid’s six playoff appearances ended in the second round. The one time it didn’t end that way was when they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the bubble in the first round. If you’re Embiid, you’re going to see how this thing plays out. I think we’d all be naive to think that if it goes left that he’s not going to at least consider asking for a trade. I feel like when he made that statement a month ago (about winning a championship) when he said, and I’m paraphrasing, “If it’s in Philadelphia or anywhere else,” that was a statement made to the 76ers’ front office that I’m paying attention to. I do feel like Embiid could ask to go elsewhere because of that. I think Embiid wants to be a 76er and end his career here, but at the same time, everybody wants to win championships, and they want to go to a place that’s going to enable them to do that. -via HoopsHype / August 5, 2023