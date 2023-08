Latvian Basketball Association addresses Kristaps Porzingis injury reports

Brad has spoken highly of Kristaps publicly. What did you hear from him that convinced you this would be the right direction? Wyc Grousbeck: He is a committed and now seasoned and effective player. He’s a real force. I’m really impressed with his commitment to being part of a winning Celtics team. I met with him when he came up for the press conference and spent some real time with him, and he’s so happy to be here. He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime. But he’s about the team, his teammates and the banner. He chose us. There were other people, I hear, that wanted him. And he chose us. He wants to be here and he wants to win a ring. -via Boston Globe / August 7, 2023