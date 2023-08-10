Latvian Basketball Association addresses Kristaps Porzingis injury reports

Latvian Basketball Association: There has been information that questions the participation of Kristaps Porzingis in the FIBA World Cup. LBS denies this information. Both the players’ individual preparation plans and the team’s overall training process are ongoing. The line-up for the match against the Dominican Republic will be announced on August 12.
On Wednesday, a report had Kristaps Porzingis being highly questionable for the World Cup.
One day later, the Latvian association decided to clarify the player’s status ⬇️ basketnews.com/news-193139-la… – 7:59 AM
Despite recent reports, Kristaps Porzingis is on track to boost Latvia’s national team #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1538… – 6:53 AM
Kristaps Porzingis will _________ for the Boston Celtics.
Go. pic.twitter.com/8G2NcKVp25 – 1:48 PM
Top 5 —
Kevin Durant
Rasheed Wallace
Brook Lopez
Kristaps Porzingis
Dirk Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/TknR7OLwbh – 1:36 PM
NBA Central: Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly dealing with a foot issue and may miss the World Cup, per @rupertfabig pic.twitter.com/zFnL29V7qx -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 9, 2023
Brad has spoken highly of Kristaps publicly. What did you hear from him that convinced you this would be the right direction? Wyc Grousbeck: He is a committed and now seasoned and effective player. He’s a real force. I’m really impressed with his commitment to being part of a winning Celtics team. I met with him when he came up for the press conference and spent some real time with him, and he’s so happy to be here. He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime. But he’s about the team, his teammates and the banner. He chose us. There were other people, I hear, that wanted him. And he chose us. He wants to be here and he wants to win a ring. -via Boston Globe / August 7, 2023
What was that conversation like with Brad and Joe when you realized you needed changes rather than believing you could try again with the same group? Wyc Grousbeck: The general tone was, how do we take this energy we’re feeling right now that was built up over having two good seasons, but then didn’t get all the way? The whole point is, how do we get to banner 18? If we’d all agreed we should keep things the same that would have been fine. But the idea of bringing in another talented big popped up early in the conversation, and we ended up executing on that idea. -via Boston Globe / August 7, 2023