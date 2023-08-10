LeBron James' youngest son Bryce to play for Notre Dame High School

LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, has just made a big move. James, who played his first two years in high school at Sierra Canyon, is taking his talents to Notre Dame High School, as reported by Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports Wednesday night. This is not the first time Bryce to transferred to a new high school. He played the first two of his high school years with Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles before transferring to Campbell Hall in Studio City last May. However, his tenure at Campbell Hall lasted just months, as he just enrolled at the Sherman Oaks-based high school. Bryce’s latest transfer has also been confirmed by both Campbell Hall and Notre Dame, per Fattal.
Source: Rexwell Villas @ Clutch Points
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most __ in the NBA Finals by an active player:
PTS — LeBron
REB — LeBron
AST — LeBron
STL — LeBron
BLK — LeBron
👑 pic.twitter.com/gswnRia6p0 – 3:24 PM
Sam Yip @samyip__
“Hell yeah, it’s a big relief” Lakers’ Austin Reaves tells @hoopshype about his extension. I talked with Reaves during USAB training camp about the Lakers upcoming season, his experience representing USA, LeBron/AD’s influence on him, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/austin-r… – 2:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James comes in at 96 overall in NBA 2K24. Only Nikola Jokic has a higher rating at 98 overall, with Steph, KD, Giannis and Embiid also at 96 overall. Thoughts on LeBron’s rating? pic.twitter.com/b7BAPoS8bw – 12:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Jokic: 98
Curry: 96
LeBron: 96
Durant: 96
Giannis: 96
Tatum: 95
Butler: 95 – 12:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves on LeBron James: “He’s the greatest player to ever play the game… I’ve always said you can name the best person at everything — scoring, rebounding, blah blah — and you could argue that Bron can compete at the top in all those categories.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves says LeBron James deserves a statue in LA:
“Yeah, why not? He came to LA at a time where [LA] wasn’t having much success and after 2-3 years put a banner in the rafters, so why not? IMO, he’s the greatest player to ever play the game.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:08 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
D-Wade or LeBron 🤔
Who ya got?
(via @BradyHawk305) pic.twitter.com/R9WDIJFRS7 – 10:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-PPG seasons:
19 — LeBron James
14 — Kevin Durant
Witnessing greatness. pic.twitter.com/OL8CDQdLW3 – 4:00 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
2K First Looks 👀
▪️ Bron
▪️ Jokic
▪️ Steph
▪️ KD
(via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/fB18FBlx1d – 1:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pat Riley talks about the differences between Wade and Bron as players in Heat history:
“Dwyane is the greatest player that ever played for the Heat, and that’s not an insult to LeBron.” – 12:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron is liking what he’s seeing from Austin Reaves on Team USA 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HNs81L2Ilh – 11:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game 4: Nikola Jokic tallies 30 pts, 14 rebs, 13 asts.
Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon deny LeBron James on his game-tying shot.
“All of us were somewhat stunned that when the buzzer went off there was no whistle,” Michael Malone said after the sweep.
pic.twitter.com/WN9JIeiSEa – 11:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bron unveils the upcoming “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21s ☔ pic.twitter.com/k2GqNOVKYf – 7:42 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron reveals the “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21 ☔️
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/9SbvtjG4Bv – 7:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FIRST LOOK: @KingJames unveils the upcoming “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 21 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/EW0oAVbAwo – 6:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Went to a card store to talk to a guy about my LeBron rookies and bought my first boxes in like 15 years lol wish me luck pic.twitter.com/9tRhE6Ozgm – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff runs with 500+ PTS, 150+ REB and 150+ AST:
6 — LeBron James
1 — Nikola Jokic
1 — Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/JYFa825toB – 11:24 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
GMIB is back this morning! I wrote about Anthony Davis’ massive extension and how it has me thinking about the Lakers’ (eventual) life after LeBron. tinyurl.com/2r3wcecy pic.twitter.com/fOhlv9Z3lW – 9:48 AM
