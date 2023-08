LeBron James' youngest son Bryce to play for Notre Dame High School

The LA Lakers basketball star, who boasts over 200 million followers on Instagram and Twitter/X combined, is a minority shareholder in FSG. Liverpool strengthening ties with one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet has opened doors as they target new markets. “Any time you can bring two iconic sporting names together, Liverpool and LeBron, that’s going to be a winning combination,” Hogan says. “Certainly, we’ve seen that with the interest level in the most recent collaboration. There’s a benefit to both of us – those folks who may not be Liverpool supporters but might be fans of LeBron, and vice versa.” -via The Athletic / August 10, 2023