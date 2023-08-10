Nikola Jovic on Damian Lillard trade rumors: I'd love to stay in Miami but whatever happens, happens

Christos Tsaltas: Nikola Jovic on Damian Lillard trade rumors and his future: “It’s basketball. Of course I’d love to be in Miami. Those guys are great and they helped me a lot. What happens, happens. I hope I stay there. That’s all”
Nikola Jovic on Damian Lillard trade rumors and his future: “It’s basketball. Of course I’d love to be in Miami. Those guys are great and they helped me a lot. What happens, happens. I hope I stay there. That’s all”
“I’ve changed my game a lot”
“We can go far at the #FIBAWC. We have a great group”
Nikola Jovic talked at @sportal about Serbian national team, his development this summer, Jimmy Butler’s greatness, trade rumors and more. #KSS #HeatCulture
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should salary explosion create pause for NBA, and for Heat with Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/10/ask… Plus: State of the Jaquez; the Wade reunion. – 8:47 AM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
How does Notre Dame have any say in this, lol? Yall independent.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
On Pascal Siakam, Masai Ujiri, Damian Lillard, Precious Achiuwa, SummerSlam and more: mailbag, part one: theathletic.com/4762383/2023/0… – 8:44 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast: The significance of Dwyane Wade’s HOF moment, our favorite Wade Heat memory and why so quiet on the Damian Lillard trade front miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Who are the top-3 shooters in the NBA? Stephen Curry gave his list (excluding himself):
Klay Thompson
Seth Curry
Damian Lillard
Who is your top-3? pic.twitter.com/aFJttlNubv – 9:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
just three randomly selected players and their 2K ratings…
Jimmy Butler: 95
Damian Lillard: 95
Bam Adebayo: 87 – 6:06 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Info on my #DonDOLLA album event at the @roselandpdx on Sunday.
🎟️ Get your tickets here: etix.com/ticket/p/84879…
#DameDOLLA @FrontPageMusic @EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/QVTifbBscN – 2:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Serbia – Italy 47-44 at halftime
Nikola Jovic 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4-4 FG, 2 assists
Nikola Milutinov 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Matteo Spagnolo 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 stl
Jovic and Spagnolo showed that both teams have bright future. #kss #itabasket #FIBAWC – 1:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In the first stretch of today’s game, Nikola Jovic was great for Serbia. He left the court with 8 points, 3-of-3 from the field, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. Huge effort on both ends and clear development on his game. #KSS #HeatCulture – 1:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jovic started hot for Serbian national team. Over the first 4 minutes of the game vs. Italy:
6 points / 2 rebounds / 1 assist / 1 block
#KSS #HeatCulture – 12:57 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Solid start by Nikola Jovic for Serbia today. Already made his presence felt, moving the ball well and scoring for his team. #KSS #HeatCulture – 12:53 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Anthony Davis’s 3-year extension beginning in 2025-26 will pay him $59 million a year
It is the second-highest average annual contract value in US sports after Damian Lillard’s extension beginning the same season ($60.9 million a year)
32 of the top 50 are NBA players pic.twitter.com/8JiSH2jPZx – 12:32 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Can’t overstate what a mess Utah’s offense would be in if Ludwig had left for Notre Dame, and the new OC was left to install a new offense with his QB on the shelf and rehabbing.
Ludwig coming back is BY FAR the biggest win of Utah’s offseason, and there isn’t a close second. – 10:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Miami-Notre Dame series delayed a year due to scheduling snafu; and Darrell Jackson news: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 9:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How much is too much in a Heat pursuit for Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/08/ask… – 5:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Miami-Notre Dame series delayed a year due to scheduling snafu; and Darrell Jackson news: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 3:57 PM
NEW: Miami-Notre Dame series delayed a year due to scheduling snafu; and Darrell Jackson news: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 3:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I’m not saying that the Blazers will trade for Pascal Siakam (I would), but how many games would this starting lineup win (if reasonably healthy)?
PG: Lillard
SG: Sharpe
SF: Grant
PF: Siakam
C: Nurkic
Plus add vet depth with exceptions.
I say 45-plus, which was top 6 last… pic.twitter.com/EZmn1bFJyi – 2:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: How much is too much in a Heat pursuit for Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/08/ask… – 2:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Shams reporting “it’s been made clear” that Pascal Siakam would not sign a contract extension with a team that trades for him.
What’s the difference between that and reports that say Damian Lillard only wants to go to Miami? – 1:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
🏀 The Toronto Raptors crossroads with Pascal Siakam – plus the offer that’s come closest for the two-time All-Star
🏀 Where things stand with Damian Lillard and James Harden
🆕 Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4758361/2023/0… – 11:36 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How much is too much in a Heat pursuit for Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/08/ask… Plus: the Justise Winslow option; best of times. – 8:26 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard to release 5th album this month
Would Lillard going to Miami (maybe) impact your interest in his music?
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 10:44 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Don D.O.L.L.A. Album – Official Trailer! (album releasing 8/17) youtu.be/BT4xp_Slhto via @YouTube – 10:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The UM-Notre Dame football series, which was originally scheduled to be revived next year, has been pushed back due to 2025. The 2024 game in South Bend has been moved to 2026. The teams are scheduled to play at Hard Rock in 2025. – 5:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Hmm, @Lakers or @MiamiHEAT? What’s holding up Christian Wood?
One exec says it is the same thing that is holding up much around the NBA: Damian Lillard.
I.e., the potential $$ Miami could have after a deal:
“That’s the wildcard.”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 4:24 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Tyler Herro is the key to a Damian Lillard trade. I dove deep into his strengths and weaknesses, and the limitations of building around his particular skill set.
theringer.com/nba/2023/8/7/2… – 3:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
NBACentral: Richard Jefferson hopes Donovan Mitchell doesn’t end up like Damian Lillard “I think Donovan Mitchell has to raise his game. He’s gotta make sure, I say this respectfully, that he doesn’t turn into Dame Lillard. Donovan’s gotta make people around him better.” (Via @RoadTrippinPod ) -via Twitter / August 8, 2023
Road Trippin’ Show🎧: The crew discusses Donovan Mitchell’s future in Cleveland on the latest Road Trippin’ Pod 👀 -via Twitter / August 8, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Nikola Jovic showed glimpses of his skills and his talent in the Serbia-Italy game. 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 5-6 2P, 2-5 3P,2-2 FT, 23 efficiency. Jovic earns his spot in Serbian national team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. #KSS #FIBAWC #HeatCulture -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 9, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: The Serbian national team preparation squad for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski Out: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Milos Teodosic. #kss #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 24, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Nikola Jovic (sore foot) expected to play today vs. Suns in Las Vegas Summer League (6:30 p.m., NBA TV). Appears that Jaime Jaquez Jr. remains out with his shoulder injury. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 10, 2023