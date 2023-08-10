Tracy McGrady: The hype around Victor Wembanyama is too much, we don't know what this kid is going to be

On Victor Wembanyama and does he see a little bit of himself in his game and skill set… McGrady: Uhhhh… No. No, but I would say this about the kid: He has great talent to be his size, but also Bol Bol has similar talent, right? That’s why I said that I’ve seen this before. Bol Bol has a similar skill set to what Victor is, it’s just that he’s not going to get the opportunity that Victor is going to get. However, the hype around this kid is too much for me and I’m not sayin’ it because he doesn’t deserve it but let’s let this kid develop and see what he’s going to be. Y’all talking about the greatest player of all time and this and that like… c’mon man. We gotta chill out with that. We don’t know what this kid is going to be. I do know that he’s going to be well prepared, he’s going to get the best advice that he possibly could get from anybody because he’s surrounded by greatness — Greg Popovich, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and so in that sense he’s going to be prepared for anything that he’s about to endure but, let it play out man. We don’t know how great this kid is going to be. We just don’t know. This is the NBA bro! He is going to be going up against some REAL dogs out here that are looking at that and is going to take offense to that, you know what I’m sayin’? By him coming over from France and you think that he’s going to be the top dog?…. It’s going to be some guys over here on this soil that’s going to challenge that so, let’s let this play out. It’s too much.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Before the 1997 NBA Draft, Tracy McGrady was nearly traded to the Bulls for Scottie Pippen.
“I thought it was crazy. Why would they want an 18-year-old high school kid? And [why] trade a top-50 NBA Hall-of-Famer, a 5-time NBA champion? Jerry Krause was just obsessed with me.” pic.twitter.com/4XCtHiV0yB – 2:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Wemby gets his first ever 2K rating at 84 👀
Will he reach the 90’s rating club at the end of the season?
(via @NBA2K)
pic.twitter.com/nJREYXFXUi – 12:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tony Parker has always dreamed big en route to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former #Spurs star talks about his favorite of his four championships, Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 Hall of Fame class and more. @Hoophall @andscape #nba bit.ly/3KvSz0r – 10:39 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama will be must-see TV next season. Holmgren told @samyip__ that he’s looking forward to the match-up:
“[He’s a] great player, very deserving of the attention he’s getting. It’ll be fun to be able to match up against him.” hoopshype.com/lists/chet-hol… – 4:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris back when they were both teenagers.
“I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!”
@Tmac_213 also discusses the NBA’s age limit: pic.twitter.com/Qesanwegyr – 8:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Back when they were teenagers, Tracy McGrady stayed with Kobe Bryant and his parents in Paris.
@Tmac_213: “I stayed with him and his parents back when I was 18 years old. All he did was watch these [Michael Jordan] tapes and karate flicks!” pic.twitter.com/RqU9DDr62O – 8:06 PM
On if he ever bought the ‘smoke’ that James Harden would find his way to the Houston Rockets… McGrady: No. It didn’t make basketball sense and I know James wants to win a championship; coming to Houston is NOT winning a ‘chip. Coming to Houston will not win you a championship! [laughs]. Him getting out of Philly… again, and I’ve said this on record, I really don’t understand it because you are a championship contending team that’s playing alongside the MVP of last year’s season. However, with him wanting to get out of that situation there has to be something that we don’t know about because again, IT DOESN’T MAKE BASKETBALL SENSE. -via Apple Podcasts / August 10, 2023
On Dillon Brooks agitating LeBron last season to the point where the media and the league has somewhat ‘blackballed’ him… McGrady: That’s just fans and media. I’m a fan of Dillon Brooks and here’s why: If Dillon Brooks doesn’t play the way he plays… Now some of the ‘antics’ I could do without; but I’m talking about from a competitive standpoint. If he doesn’t do some of the things that he did last year going at LeBron who was the league’s best player, we’re not talking about Dillon Brooks bro. No one is talking about Dillon Brooks, right? He’s just another player that’s in the NBA that’s on somebody’s roster that people are overlooking. He’s made a name for himself. Whether it’s good or bad people are talking about him and in essence, that man just signed an $80 million dollar contract! So whatever he did, it worked for him. Good for him! All that backlash and all this stuff that people are talking about…. Maaaannn listen. Y’all wouldn’t know who Dillon Brooks was if he wasn’t competing and going at LeBron that way so he did his job. He got an $80 million dollar deal out of the shit he did last season. -via Apple Podcasts / August 10, 2023
To that point, you had the situation with Tracy McGrady, who said your story wasn’t true. Some, inclduing T-Mac might say you’re fabricating stories to go viral… Jeff Teague: Nah because I ain’t never think that was going to go viral. We didn’t have that many people watching the show at first and I don’t got no reason to lie. I mean, I was a fan of T-Mac. I’m still a fan. It just happened. -via complex.com / August 6, 2023
Clutch Points: Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama gets a rating of 84 on NBA 2K24. Too high, too low, or just right? 🤔 (📸: @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/0CzHDOvtYj -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 10, 2023
Sports collectible online auction site Goldin put up for bidding a signed Victor Wembanyama Nike Elite Basketball. Needless to say, it sold for a hefty amount. The final winning bid was $906.00 which might be a steal if he lives up to the hype as being the next generational player to play in the NBA. -via Kens5.com / August 4, 2023
