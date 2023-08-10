Victor Wembanyama set to start regular season against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Marc Stein: Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić. The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is “tentatively slated” on Oct. 25 against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs, per @TheSteinLine 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xWCYzb4IeS – 7:06 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is “tentatively slated” on Oct. 25 against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs, per @TheSteinLine 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xWCYzb4IeS – 7:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić.
The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:42 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s first official NBA game is tentatively slated for Oct. 25, league sources say, with Wembanyama’s Spurs due to play host to Dallas and Luka Dončić.
The NBA’s full formal 2023-24 schedule release is expected next week.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:42 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
For now, the Slovenians plan to play Luka Doncic in a back to back, including Saturday against Team USA. But they’re thinking about ‘load management.’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4766287/2023/0… – 3:15 PM
For now, the Slovenians plan to play Luka Doncic in a back to back, including Saturday against Team USA. But they’re thinking about ‘load management.’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4766287/2023/0… – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the 2020s:
7,574 — Luka Doncic
7,535 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7,510 — Jayson Tatum
7,441 — Trae Young
7,048 — Nikola Jokic
The only players with more than 7,000. pic.twitter.com/AAp1V9lFPA – 1:52 PM
Most points in the 2020s:
7,574 — Luka Doncic
7,535 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7,510 — Jayson Tatum
7,441 — Trae Young
7,048 — Nikola Jokic
The only players with more than 7,000. pic.twitter.com/AAp1V9lFPA – 1:52 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Slovenians are leaving the practice court here in Malaga, Spain, and as they do, Eye of the Tiger is BLARING over the PA system. They play Spain Friday and USA Saturday, and I’ll have a report on Luka shortly pic.twitter.com/YcukVDkZir – 1:15 PM
The Slovenians are leaving the practice court here in Malaga, Spain, and as they do, Eye of the Tiger is BLARING over the PA system. They play Spain Friday and USA Saturday, and I’ll have a report on Luka shortly pic.twitter.com/YcukVDkZir – 1:15 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Wemby gets his first ever 2K rating at 84 👀
Will he reach the 90’s rating club at the end of the season?
(via @NBA2K)
pic.twitter.com/nJREYXFXUi – 12:44 PM
Wemby gets his first ever 2K rating at 84 👀
Will he reach the 90’s rating club at the end of the season?
(via @NBA2K)
pic.twitter.com/nJREYXFXUi – 12:44 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tony Parker has always dreamed big en route to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former #Spurs star talks about his favorite of his four championships, Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 Hall of Fame class and more. @Hoophall @andscape #nba bit.ly/3KvSz0r – 10:39 AM
Tony Parker has always dreamed big en route to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former #Spurs star talks about his favorite of his four championships, Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 Hall of Fame class and more. @Hoophall @andscape #nba bit.ly/3KvSz0r – 10:39 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
See where Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving landed in NBA 2k24 ratings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:33 PM
See where Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving landed in NBA 2k24 ratings dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs – 6:33 PM
Mavs depth:
Luka Doncic
Kyrie Irving
Grant Williams
Derrick Jones Jr
Josh Green
Jaden Hardy
Maxi Kleber
Seth Curry
Dante Exum
JaVale McGee
Tim Hardaway Jr
Dwight Powell
Dereck Lively II
Richaun Holmes
What seed will the Mavs be in the West this season? pic.twitter.com/jXBDclqHTs – 6:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama will be must-see TV next season. Holmgren told @samyip__ that he’s looking forward to the match-up:
“[He’s a] great player, very deserving of the attention he’s getting. It’ll be fun to be able to match up against him.” hoopshype.com/lists/chet-hol… – 4:18 PM
Chet Holmgren vs. Victor Wembanyama will be must-see TV next season. Holmgren told @samyip__ that he’s looking forward to the match-up:
“[He’s a] great player, very deserving of the attention he’s getting. It’ll be fun to be able to match up against him.” hoopshype.com/lists/chet-hol… – 4:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Usually, you either LOVE Luka Doncic or HATE him 🤔 Which one are you?
LOVER 😍
HATER 😡 pic.twitter.com/2sDSplLEkr – 10:48 AM
Usually, you either LOVE Luka Doncic or HATE him 🤔 Which one are you?
LOVER 😍
HATER 😡 pic.twitter.com/2sDSplLEkr – 10:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic drops triple-double (34+13+14) in Slovenia’s 104-100 win over Montenegro sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:42 AM
Luka Doncic drops triple-double (34+13+14) in Slovenia’s 104-100 win over Montenegro sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:42 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic posts triple-double in Slovenia’s win over Montenegro dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:00 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic posts triple-double in Slovenia’s win over Montenegro dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Two triple doubles for Luka in his 1st 3 games for Slovenia. And he’s doing it in the shorter (40 minute) @FIBA game. On the intl level, Luka may be the closest thing to Oscar Schmidt, the great Brazilian scorer (with far better rebounding and passing), we might ever see. – 5:41 PM
Two triple doubles for Luka in his 1st 3 games for Slovenia. And he’s doing it in the shorter (40 minute) @FIBA game. On the intl level, Luka may be the closest thing to Oscar Schmidt, the great Brazilian scorer (with far better rebounding and passing), we might ever see. – 5:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic cooked up Montenegro with an EPIC triple-double 😨 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🔥 34 PTS
🔥 13 REB
🔥 14 AST
✅ W 104-100
pic.twitter.com/RFFp1UuwlL – 2:16 PM
Luka Doncic cooked up Montenegro with an EPIC triple-double 😨 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
🔥 34 PTS
🔥 13 REB
🔥 14 AST
✅ W 104-100
pic.twitter.com/RFFp1UuwlL – 2:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic posted a HUGE triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:12 PM
Luka Doncic posted a HUGE triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:12 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic posted a huge triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:01 PM
Luka Doncic posted a huge triple-double in a Slovenia win over Montenegro
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 2:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
SECOND triple-double this summer for Luka Doncic, this time in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:52 PM
SECOND triple-double this summer for Luka Doncic, this time in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
First triple double for Luka Doncic in this summer with Slovenia in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:42 PM
First triple double for Luka Doncic in this summer with Slovenia in the prep game vs Montenegro
pic.twitter.com/cBDD1D6S0w – 1:42 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Preseason slate
🏀 FIBA Thunder
🏀 FIBA notes
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic
🏀 OKC’s depth
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/8YhEurPMhP – 9:00 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Preseason slate
🏀 FIBA Thunder
🏀 FIBA notes
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Luka Doncic
🏀 OKC’s depth
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
link.chtbl.com/LOThunder pic.twitter.com/8YhEurPMhP – 9:00 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “You know what’s crazy about that New York series [in 2021]? … If Luka did that to the New York Knicks, they would be a god. It is crazy how you went into the Garden and really f*cked them up.” —Gilbert Arenas (via “From the Point by Trae Young”) pic.twitter.com/StzoydaQHB -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 10, 2023
NBA Central: Gilbert Arenas: “You know what’s crazy about that New York series? If that was any other player–if Luka did that to NY Knicks–they would be a God” Trae Young: “I know” (h/t @NBA_NewYork ) pic.twitter.com/h4QA0kqIcB -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 10, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
On Victor Wembanyama and does he see a little bit of himself in his game and skill set… McGrady: Uhhhh… No. No, but I would say this about the kid: He has great talent to be his size, but also Bol Bol has similar talent, right? That’s why I said that I’ve seen this before. Bol Bol has a similar skill set to what Victor is, it’s just that he’s not going to get the opportunity that Victor is going to get. However, the hype around this kid is too much for me and I’m not sayin’ it because he doesn’t deserve it but let’s let this kid develop and see what he’s going to be. Y’all talking about the greatest player of all time and this and that like… c’mon man. We gotta chill out with that. We don’t know what this kid is going to be. I do know that he’s going to be well prepared, he’s going to get the best advice that he possibly could get from anybody because he’s surrounded by greatness — Greg Popovich, Tim Duncan, David Robinson and so in that sense he’s going to be prepared for anything that he’s about to endure but, let it play out man. We don’t know how great this kid is going to be. We just don’t know. This is the NBA bro! He is going to be going up against some REAL dogs out here that are looking at that and is going to take offense to that, you know what I’m sayin’? By him coming over from France and you think that he’s going to be the top dog?…. It’s going to be some guys over here on this soil that’s going to challenge that so, let’s let this play out. It’s too much. -via Apple Podcasts / August 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama gets a rating of 84 on NBA 2K24. Too high, too low, or just right? 🤔 (📸: @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/0CzHDOvtYj -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 10, 2023
Sports collectible online auction site Goldin put up for bidding a signed Victor Wembanyama Nike Elite Basketball. Needless to say, it sold for a hefty amount. The final winning bid was $906.00 which might be a steal if he lives up to the hype as being the next generational player to play in the NBA. -via Kens5.com / August 4, 2023