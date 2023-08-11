Austin Reaves: Nikola Jokic should have won MVP last season

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves hopped on the “Fullsend Podcast” and he believes Nikola Jokic should have won MVP over Joel Embiid: I personally thought he should’ve…The way that he plays is so unique for a big man, but obviously, Joel’s really good and dominates the game in just a different facet. It’s just Jokic, I think we were going back to the MVP, I think it was just voter’s fatigue. He won it the last two years…I think that was part of the issue.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most assists in the 2020s:
2,632 — Trae Young
2,373 — Nikola Jokic
2,320 — Chris Paul
2,272 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/oH3F8lgo8f – 4:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most rebounds in the 2020s:
3,658 — Rudy Gobert
3.327 — Nikola Jokic
3,238 — Domantas Sabonis
3,211 — Jonas Valanciunas pic.twitter.com/RNawX9Jp4v – 2:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the 2020s:
7,574 — Luka Doncic
7,535 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
7,510 — Jayson Tatum
7,441 — Trae Young
7,048 — Nikola Jokic
The only players with more than 7,000. pic.twitter.com/AAp1V9lFPA – 1:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In 2K16, Nikola Jokic was rated 68 overall. Now, in NBA 2K24, he’s 98 overall – the game’s highest-rated player.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made an even bigger jump. In NBA 2K14, he was rated 60 overall. Now, in NBA 2K24, he’s rated 96 overall – the second-highest-rated player. pic.twitter.com/2OTjUW1VFU – 12:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serbia is already missing Nikola Jokic and Vasilije Micic. This time, one more player will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup 😮
The reason is not related to an injury:
basketnews.com/news-193154-ne… – 11:36 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
URBONUS Q&A w/ @augis04
– Breaking down Mike James to Olympiacos & PJ Dozier to Partizan rumors
– New Jokic in Serbia NT
– Main contender to win the World Cup
– Ranking DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall & Blake Griffin fit in EuroLeague
& more:
basketnews.com/news-193149-do… – 11:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The NBA 2K24 ratings have been revealed, with Nikola Jokic topping the TOP 100 list, which includes 14 more players from Europe.
The game’s latest version will allow users to enjoy a new experience 🔜 basketnews.com/news-193129-ni… – 5:02 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These are the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24:
Nikola Jokic, 98
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96
LeBron James, 96
Joel Embiid, 96
Kevin Durant, 96
Steph Curry, 96
Luka Doncic, 95
Jayson Tatum, 95
Jimmy Butler, 95
Kawhi Leonard, 94
Devin Booker, 94
Damian Lillard, 94
Thoughts? @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/GonwEw55sn – 9:51 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves on Lakers’ offseason: “I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the WCF and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody’s competitive and we kinda got that taste… pic.twitter.com/kB59Iq2z7t – 4:01 PM
Sam Yip @samyip__
“Hell yeah, it’s a big relief” Lakers’ Austin Reaves tells @hoopshype about his extension. I talked with Reaves during USAB training camp about the Lakers upcoming season, his experience representing USA, LeBron/AD’s influence on him, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/austin-r… – 2:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
On today’s show: Live at 12
– Nikola Jokic is back in the states?
– A thorough breakdown of the preseason schedule
– Snake drafting our most overrated foods
youtube.com/watch?v=FaSj43… – 1:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James comes in at 96 overall in NBA 2K24. Only Nikola Jokic has a higher rating at 98 overall, with Steph, KD, Giannis and Embiid also at 96 overall. Thoughts on LeBron’s rating? pic.twitter.com/b7BAPoS8bw – 12:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Which of these #NBA2K24 ratings surprises you the most?
Jokic: 98
Curry: 96
LeBron: 96
Durant: 96
Giannis: 96
Tatum: 95
Butler: 95 – 12:26 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nikola Jokic had a 68 overall rating when he made his video game debut in NBA 2K16 🤯
Now he’s the highest-rated player in NBA 2K24 📈
(via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/JtpReGqRsN – 11:22 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves on LeBron James: “He’s the greatest player to ever play the game… I’ve always said you can name the best person at everything — scoring, rebounding, blah blah — and you could argue that Bron can compete at the top in all those categories.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves says LeBron James deserves a statue in LA:
“Yeah, why not? He came to LA at a time where [LA] wasn’t having much success and after 2-3 years put a banner in the rafters, so why not? IMO, he’s the greatest player to ever play the game.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:08 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Milutinov: “I would be more happy if Jokic was here”
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1537… – 4:30 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
NBA 2K and Jokic:
how it started / how it’s going pic.twitter.com/MSIJoiihH7 – 5:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
2K First Looks 👀
▪️ Bron
▪️ Jokic
▪️ Steph
▪️ KD
(via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/fB18FBlx1d – 1:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA MVP odds via @DKSportsbook:
Nikola Jokic = +450
Luka Doncic = +500
Giannis Antetokounmpo = +550
Joel Embiid = +650
Jayson Tatum = +900
Kevin Durant = +1300
Stephen Curry = +1400
Devin Booker = +1800
LeBron James = +1900
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = +2000
Trae Young = +2000 pic.twitter.com/meg4mA9kKw – 12:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Five takeaways from five days with Team USA — the rotation beginning to sort itself out, Paolo Banchero being used in a Draymond Green-type role, the dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton & Austin Reaves as a weapon off the bench and much more. espn.com/olympics/story… – 12:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Hansen Yang is probably not the next Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/6QJ4gyk3zp – 12:20 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “Racist means that you hate someone of another color… Just because you root for someone of your own kind doesn’t make you racist.” Kendrick Perkins addressed the Nikola Jokic MVP argument that he had with JJ Redick 🗣️ (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/gkgRxMa5Cl -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 9, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: NBA 2K just announced updated overall player ratings for NBA 2K24 🔥🏀🎮 Nikola Jokic: 98 overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joe Embiid, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry: 96 overall. Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler: 95 overall. Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker: 94 overall. -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / August 9, 2023
Nikola Milutinov delivered an impressive performance against Greece at the Acropolis Cup in Athens, starting as the center for the Serbian National Team in the absence of NBA champion and two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic. While Milutinov is accustomed to being a starting big man at the club level, he now faces significant responsibility within the National Team as well. “I’ve had this opportunity before in my career as a starting center, so I have some experience. I’m used to it, and I will try to do my job to the best of my abilities. Of course, I would be happier if Jokic were here, but it is what it is. I will try to fill that gap, although it’s almost impossible,” Milutinov remarked after the game. -via EuroHoops.net / August 9, 2023
During an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet, Worthy expressed his admiration for Hachimura’s development and contribution to the Lakers’ core lineup. “Well, you know I’m a huge Austin Reaves fan, but that’s behind me now – he’s the man,” Worthy said when asked who is his favorite player of the Lakers’ core. Worthy, known for his own illustrious Lakers career, spoke highly of Hachimura’s versatile skill set and consistent performance. “Rui to me I’m not going to say he’s the most improved player, but he improved where he was a threat. Impact player. He made a difference at a lot of possessions,” Worthy stated. -via TalkBasket / August 11, 2023
Now that you landed on a multi-year deal, that allows you to just focus on your game more. Is it a big relief? Austin Reaves: Hell yeah! That’s kind of how it’s always been my whole life. I’ve really bet on myself and really always just knew I needed an opportunity. Just put my foot down and the rest will take care of itself. I’ll figure out something to do and to at least be on the team and help the team so that was really it and hell yeah, it’s a big relief. -via HoopsHype / August 9, 2023
What are you hoping to accomplish out here? Austin Reaves: This is kind of like an opportunity to hit the ground running when I get back to LA. Being able to play basketball for a month and kinda learn a new style of basketball and just kinda learn the FIBA rules. -via HoopsHype / August 9, 2023
