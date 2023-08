Austin Reaves: Nikola Jokic should have won MVP last season

Nikola Milutinov delivered an impressive performance against Greece at the Acropolis Cup in Athens, starting as the center for the Serbian National Team in the absence of NBA champion and two-time MVP, Nikola Jokic. While Milutinov is accustomed to being a starting big man at the club level, he now faces significant responsibility within the National Team as well. “I’ve had this opportunity before in my career as a starting center, so I have some experience. I’m used to it, and I will try to do my job to the best of my abilities. Of course, I would be happier if Jokic were here, but it is what it is. I will try to fill that gap, although it’s almost impossible,” Milutinov remarked after the game . -via EuroHoops.net / August 9, 2023