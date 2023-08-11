Tim Bontemps: Dirk Nowitzki: “I’m not gonna lie, I used to hate the Spurs.” Said they were the “big brother” always in Dallas’ way until the Mavericks finally beat them in the playoffs, but said there was a ton of mutual respect on both sides for the way they went about competing.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Gregg Popovich to be Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Dirk Nowitzki, on the irony of going into the Hall of Fame in a class with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker:
“I’m not going to lie. I used to hate the Spurs. They were the big brother, always beating us up.” pic.twitter.com/A7RyfDUFoD – 3:48 PM
Dirk: “I’m not gonna lie, I used to hate the Spurs.” Said they were the “big brother” always in Dallas’ way until the Mavericks finally beat them in the playoffs, but said there was a ton of mutual respect on both sides for the way they went about competing. – 3:45 PM
Big international class here at the Naismith HOF with Dirk, Pao and Tony Parker (as well as Dwyane Wade and Pop) pic.twitter.com/XTeonjQkrh – 3:40 PM
Dirk on why the 2011 title team was able to gel for that playoff run. pic.twitter.com/o7U9d7Ut9Q – 3:40 PM
Dirk Nowitzki, forever my favorite athlete, goes into the Hall of Fame tomorrow.
There have been so many lasting, perfect words written about him, so I chose to highlight those sentences and stories that have stayed with me all these years. theathletic.com/4750006/2023/0… – 3:11 PM
Tony Parker on Dirk: “it started with Dirk. He paved the way and was the GOAT of European basketball.” – 2:14 PM
Tony Parker: “I always say that Dirk is the GOAT for European NBA basketball.” – 2:13 PM
How 1992 Dream Team shaped Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, especially Gasol a native son of Barcelona, home of 1992 Summer Olympics, on way to Basketball Hall of Fame:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 1:39 PM
My @Hoophall coverage direct from Springfield …
25 years of Dirk Nowitzki tales … including fresh perspective from @ToniKroos: marcstein.substack.com/p/twenty-five-…
The classiest of Hall of Fame classes: marcstein.substack.com/p/an-utterly-c…
One-on-one with @swish41: marcstein.substack.com/p/sunday-conve… – 11:37 AM
Basketball Hall of Fame: How Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki & Tony Parker played a critical part in growing the global game. Mike Brown: “They expanded the game in their countries just as much as a guy like LeBron or Kobe have.” My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3QRZjdp – 10:40 AM
Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki checking in before their HOF inductions 🤩
📸 _tonyparker09/Instagram pic.twitter.com/T1jO2SnDm7 – 8:46 AM
Tim Bontemps: Dirk Nowitzki said he & Dwyane Wade have bonded over the past few months since being inducted into the Hall of Fame together. He said he previously had a “frosty” relationship with Wade because of the competition they had at the highest levels, but is happy that’s behind them now -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023
Adam Zagoria: Tony Parker called Dirk ‘The GOAT’ of European players but Dirk says ‘it’s always hard to pick a GOAT’ and says guys like Arvydas Sabonis, Drazen Petrovic and Detlef Schrempf paved the way’ for him -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / August 11, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Tony Parker says it’s “pretty cool” to see how international basketball has exploded in recent years. Parker is going into the Hall of Fame this year with a couple of other legendary Europeans – Dirk Nowitzki, who Parker calls the “GOAT” of European basketball – and Pau Gasol. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023