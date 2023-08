Draymond Green thinks Warriors should retire Kevon Looney's jersey

At the moment, the most relevant case in the context of Stewart’s extension appears to be P.J. Washington’s ongoing restricted free agency and continued negotiations with Charlotte. From a sheer roster management perspective, the Hornets cannot afford to have two valuable rotation players reach the unrestricted market next summer — as Miles Bridges already intends to do after accepting the one-year qualifying offer from Charlotte. These are critical contracts for any franchise, especially a rebuilding unit that has lavished All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball with a five-year, maximum extension that can reach $260 million. Nailing the values of homegrown, first-round contributors can be the difference in a contender’s meaningful depth behind its core centerpieces. Think of Golden State retaining Kevon Looney at a moderate number. Or Boston extending Robert Williams and once upon a time extending Marcus Smart for four years and $50 million. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 14, 2023