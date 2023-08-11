Draymond Green thinks Warriors should retire Kevon Looney's jersey

“Only facts!” Draymond Green wants Kevon Looney’s jersey retired with the Warriors 🙏🏽 ( is @Money23Green )
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Kumbaya of Draymond Green and Chris Paul shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:24 PM
The Kumbaya of Draymond Green and Chris Paul shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:24 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kevon Looney was on the bump for the ceremonial first pitch in Milwaukee before the Brewers hosted the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/09/war… – 4:00 PM
Kevon Looney was on the bump for the ceremonial first pitch in Milwaukee before the Brewers hosted the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/09/war… – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Klah Thompson: “”I don’t really have that many stories about Steph from my rookie year because we didn’t really speak that much. I was so quiet. When you’re a rookie you don’t want to step on the vets’ toes. I was like the anti-Draymond, Draymond came in he was just yapping the whole time, and he was making his presence felt. I was just kind of in the background like I’m going to do my work like a quiet assassin and just observe.” -via NBC Sports Bay Area / August 8, 2023
Clutch Points: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant enjoying some Team USA basketball together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cxSlAcBaFW -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 8, 2023
Clutch Points: “I was getting good looks the whole game. Draymond [Green] was putting it in the pocket for once, you know, right on the seams… Some things just stand the test of time, that might be one of them.” Klay Thompson on his 60-point game😅 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/HU9AxQNJ6e -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 7, 2023
At the moment, the most relevant case in the context of Stewart’s extension appears to be P.J. Washington’s ongoing restricted free agency and continued negotiations with Charlotte. From a sheer roster management perspective, the Hornets cannot afford to have two valuable rotation players reach the unrestricted market next summer — as Miles Bridges already intends to do after accepting the one-year qualifying offer from Charlotte. These are critical contracts for any franchise, especially a rebuilding unit that has lavished All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball with a five-year, maximum extension that can reach $260 million. Nailing the values of homegrown, first-round contributors can be the difference in a contender’s meaningful depth behind its core centerpieces. Think of Golden State retaining Kevon Looney at a moderate number. Or Boston extending Robert Williams and once upon a time extending Marcus Smart for four years and $50 million. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 14, 2023
Marc J. Spears says he’s been told Chris Paul will start and Kevon Looney will come off the bench -via Twitter / June 29, 2023
Dalton Johnson: The players that Bob Myers specifically has mentioned and thanked: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant Also: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Shaun Livingston, David West, Zaza Pachulia, Andrew Bogut and Leandro Barbosa -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / May 30, 2023