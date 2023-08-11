Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play World Cup

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change. Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set. But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that i am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup.
More on this storyline
Giannis Antetokounmpo: This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career. I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I’m going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year. -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / August 11, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo making it to the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a quiz soon to be solved, specifically upon further testing on his knee. Antetokounmpo, 28, traveled to the USA for the deciding medical tests, determining whether he can play for Greece in the World Cup, as reported by our own Vaggelis Ioannou via Greek state-owned public radio ERT Thursday. Listed on initial call-ups, the superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks spent a large chunk of the offseason in Greece but did not join the training camp as the team coached by Dimitris Itoudis launched preparations for the approaching official games in Asia. He instead practiced individually and additionally focused on recovering to stay in shape and boost chances to represent Greece in FIBA’s flagship international tournament. -via EuroHoops.net / August 10, 2023
Dimitris Itoudis, Greece’s head coach, told Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 that both Giannis and his brother Kostas have yet to join the team. Apart from that, Itoudis asserted he doesn’t have any other information to share regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar. “They are still not practicing with the team, and we don’t have something more to say right now,” Itoudis said. -via Sports Illustrated / August 9, 2023