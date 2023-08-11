Jamal Cain returns to Miami on a two-way contract

Adrian Wojnaroski: Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain is signing his qualifying offer and returning on a two-way contract, Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Cain played 18 games as an undrafted rookie last season.
Jamal Cain is returning to the Heat on a two-way deal, as @wojespn reported, which gives the Heat the maximum of three two-way players. – 2:53 PM
Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain is signing his qualifying offer and returning on a two-way contract, Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Cain played 18 games as an undrafted rookie last season. – 2:44 PM
Barry Jackson: The Heat has left open the possibility of converting Cain to a standard deal, per source. Lot will depend on what they send out and get back for Lillard once Portland faces the hard, cold, grave truth of reality. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / August 11, 2023
Ira Winderman: Heat deal with Cole Swider, which is an Exhibit 10 deal, cannot be official until Heat sign one more player to a standard deal. That player might, or might not, be Jamal Cain. Swider deal essentially a camp invitation. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / August 6, 2023
The Miami Heat have expressed interest in signing Jamal Cain to a Two-Way contract, but he continues to seek a standard contract. The Heat gave Cain a qualifying offer, which will allow the Heat to retain him if they choose to. -via RealGM / July 29, 2023