Jerry Colangelo: Gregg Popovich didn't want to go into the Hall of Fame before his star players

Tim Bontemps: Jerry Colangelo said the thing that changed Gregg Popovich’s mind about going into the Hall of Fame this year was because all of his players are now in, which is what he always wanted to wait for.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Gregg Popovich to be Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Gregg Popovich to be Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Jerry Colangelo just confirmed our suspicion — that the order of tomorrow’s enshrinement was planned specifically to allow Tony Parker to go in before Gregg Popovich, because that’s the only way Pop would agree to go in. – 4:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dirk Nowitzki, on the irony of going into the Hall of Fame in a class with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker:
Dirk Nowitzki, on the irony of going into the Hall of Fame in a class with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Gregg Popovich said he has “been in love with foreign players for a long time.” Told a story about being in Cologne for a tournament and going into the food room and seeing just one other coach: Don Nelson. – 3:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Gregg Popovich, on what he learned at the Air Force Academy: “You don’t really accomplish anything alone.” pic.twitter.com/C8Da2v4pmf – 3:25 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
On the weekend of his Hall of Fame induction, Gregg Popovich makes a complete mockery of a question asked by his local columnist, then asks, “Now, do I have to answer maturely?”
On the weekend of his Hall of Fame induction, Gregg Popovich makes a complete mockery of a question asked by his local columnist, then asks, “Now, do I have to answer maturely?”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gregg Popovich when asked about Becky Hammon:
“Where is she? She’s not even here!”
(Hammon and the Aces have a game tonight. She’ll be attending tomorrow).
Gregg Popovich when asked about Becky Hammon:
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gregg Popovich is holding court during his Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame presser, popping jokes, talking social issues, enjoying the moment. #Hoophall2023 #Spurs – 3:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gregg Popovich, when asked by Lisa Salters what keeps bringing him back after 27 years to coach the Spurs:
Gregg Popovich, when asked by Lisa Salters what keeps bringing him back after 27 years to coach the Spurs:
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tony Parker, on going into the Hall of Fame with Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him.” pic.twitter.com/VXXc9CaGWB – 2:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony Parker, with a smile, on Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him. He had to be inducted in the same class as me?”
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Happy Hall of Fame eve! Here are E-N stories on each of the four inductees with Spurs ties, in one handy-dandy place:
On Gregg Popovich: rb.gy/t1doi
On Tony Parker: rb.gy/76rok
On Becky Hammon: rb.gy/6vnq2
On Pau Gasol: rb.gy/4vxqr – 12:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tony Parker is heading into the @HoopHall this weekend!
When he joined @RickKamlaSports and @badboyhorn44, he discussed his relationships with the 2023 class including his head coach Gregg Popovich
Tony Parker is heading into the @HoopHall this weekend!
When he joined @RickKamlaSports and @badboyhorn44, he discussed his relationships with the 2023 class including his head coach Gregg Popovich
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“He had to be a certain person to survive.”
How Tony Parker overcame a bad draft workout, the skepticism of “a bunch of grumpy old men,” and the tough love of Gregg Popovich to become a Naismith Hall of Famer:
“He had to be a certain person to survive.”
How Tony Parker overcame a bad draft workout, the skepticism of “a bunch of grumpy old men,” and the tough love of Gregg Popovich to become a Naismith Hall of Famer:
Brad Townsend: Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, says it’s purposeful that in the order of tomorrow’s inductions, Tony Parker immediately will precede Gregg Popovich. Pop wanted to be certain that Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Parker go in before him. -via Twitter @townbrad / August 11, 2023
Adam Zagoria: Tony Parker called Dirk ‘The GOAT’ of European players but Dirk says ‘it’s always hard to pick a GOAT’ and says guys like Arvydas Sabonis, Drazen Petrovic and Detlef Schrempf paved the way’ for him -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / August 11, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Tony Parker says it’s “pretty special” to now be joining Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Gregg Popovich in the Hall of Fame. “It shows we have a special group, and we were just built different … we were all about winning championships, so it’s nice now to share that with them.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023
