Myles Turner on what Bruce Brown will bring: 'We got that championship mindset'

“I think we definitely got better,” Turner said. “We got that championship mindset with Bruce Brown. He’s fresh off a ‘chip. He could have gone anywhere this summer and he chose to come here and build with this group. I was with (general manager Chad Buchanan) last night at the Nike Skills Academy in Portland and we just talked about the opportunity we have this year and a lot of that comes to being better on defense.
Source: Indianapolis Star
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner giving a speech to start his camp up in Westfield. pic.twitter.com/sGkn9lNo6x – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks in the 2020s:
749 — Rudy Gobert
699 — Myles Turner
666 — Jaren Jackson Jr
658 — Robert Covington pic.twitter.com/NIqjUnDmeM – 5:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner back in Indy to host his first youth camp in the city he refers to as his second home. pic.twitter.com/Ty5MXRT1Xq – 5:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
For years, Myles Turner has hosted a summer youth camp. But never before in Indy.
That changes on Thursday in Westfield. “That’s something I’m excited about,” he said.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/myles-turner… – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
As he promised when the #Nuggets won the title, NBA champion, Indiana Pacer and Boston native Bruce Brown will visit the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester on Friday. Brown, proudly from Dorchester, told the Globe in June he wanted to inspire kids from his local neighborhood. – 3:56 PM
As he promised when the #Nuggets won the title, NBA champion, Indiana Pacer and Boston native Bruce Brown will visit the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester on Friday. Brown, proudly from Dorchester, told the Globe in June he wanted to inspire kids from his local neighborhood. – 3:56 PM
This summer, he felt like he could just build off that success rather than focus on getting one of his body parts back in line. “It was good for me physically and mentally,” Turner said. “Physically, it was good just to not have to play catch-up. Mentally, I felt like I just had more control of myself, more control of my environment, more control of my people around me. It’s all coming together. I’m just really excited for this year and the ability to build.” -via Indianapolis Star / August 11, 2023
ClutchPoints: Myles Turner got drug tested after cooking some kids at his basketball camp 😂 (via @Original_Turner / IG) -via Twitter / August 5, 2023
Scott Agness: Myles Turner shared on IG that he was summoned to take an offseason drug test today. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / August 4, 2023
As promised, Bruce Brown was back in his hometown Friday, paying a visit to the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester to inspire the kids from his old neighborhood. In addition to playing a spirited game of knockout and signing plenty of autographs, Brown took questions from the kids and had a lot of words of wisdom to share. -via CBS News / August 11, 2023
Brown said that growing up in a tough part of Dorchester put a chip on his shoulder, and he hoped that finding success in his future would lead to a better life for his family. It wasn’t until middle school that Brown realized that he wanted to play in the NBA, but he also knew that he had to do better in school if he wanted to play college ball. “You always hear the stats of people making it out of the city or anywhere in the world, so I took it one step at a time,” he told the kids. “First, I have to get into a good high school, then a good college. I took it one step at a time.” -via CBS News / August 11, 2023
Brown made it clear that anything can be possible as long as you focus and put your mind to it. “The best part is just coming back to you guys and letting you know that you could do it too,” he said. “I was sitting here listening to people talk to me, so if you have a goal and people say it’s too hard to reach, I’m sure you can do it. Because I’ve done it.” All of Brown’s hard work has paid off. After winning it all with the Nuggets, he signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers this offseason. -via CBS News / August 11, 2023