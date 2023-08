Myles Turner on what Bruce Brown will bring: 'We got that championship mindset'

Brown said that growing up in a tough part of Dorchester put a chip on his shoulder, and he hoped that finding success in his future would lead to a better life for his family. It wasn’t until middle school that Brown realized that he wanted to play in the NBA, but he also knew that he had to do better in school if he wanted to play college ball. “You always hear the stats of people making it out of the city or anywhere in the world, so I took it one step at a time,” he told the kids. “First, I have to get into a good high school, then a good college. I took it one step at a time.” -via CBS News / August 11, 2023