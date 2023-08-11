Tony Parker on his rookie year with Tim Duncan: 'He didn't talk to me my whole first year'

“He didn’t talk to me my whole first year,” Parker said. The ice between the two would-be Spurs legends at last broke in that season’s playoffs, when Parker went toe-to-toe with Seattle point guard Gary Payton – a future Hall of Famer in his own right – and survived. “It was only after that series that Timmy looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to be alright, Little Frenchy,’ ” Parker said.
Source: San Antonio Express-News
Source: San Antonio Express-News
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dirk Nowitzki is going into the Hall of Fame with some folks he used to really not like. But now? It’s a different story. Here’s what Dirk and others had to say Friday as he prepares for enshrinement with Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Dwayne Wade.
mavs.com/dirk-goatness/ – 7:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: For the five NBA legends that are entering the Hall of Fame this year — Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Gregg Popovich — there are a unique number of ties binding them together beyond being part of the same HOF class. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Gregg Popovich to be Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:50 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Jerry Colangelo just confirmed our suspicion — that the order of tomorrow’s enshrinement was planned specifically to allow Tony Parker to go in before Gregg Popovich, because that’s the only way Pop would agree to go in. – 4:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, says it’s purposeful that in the order of tomorrow’s inductions, Tony Parker immediately will precede Gregg Popovich. Pop wanted to be certain that Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Parker go in before him. – 4:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Dirk Nowitzki, on the irony of going into the Hall of Fame in a class with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker:
“I’m not going to lie. I used to hate the Spurs. They were the big brother, always beating us up.” pic.twitter.com/A7RyfDUFoD – 3:48 PM
Dirk Nowitzki, on the irony of going into the Hall of Fame in a class with Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Big international class here at the Naismith HOF with Dirk, Pao and Tony Parker (as well as Dwyane Wade and Pop) pic.twitter.com/XTeonjQkrh – 3:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Coach Pop young!” 😆
Tony Parker with the blast from the past pic at the Hall of Fame.
(via @spurs)
pic.twitter.com/LwACuFegJz – 2:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tony Parker, on going into the Hall of Fame with Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him.” pic.twitter.com/VXXc9CaGWB – 2:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tony Parker on Dirk: “it started with Dirk. He paved the way and was the GOAT of European basketball.” – 2:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tony Parker: “I always say that Dirk is the GOAT for European NBA basketball.” – 2:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony Parker says it’s “pretty cool” to see how international basketball has exploded in recent years. Parker is going into the Hall of Fame this year with a couple of other legendary Europeans – Dirk Nowitzki, who Parker calls the “GOAT” of European basketball – and Pau Gasol. – 2:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tony Parker says he has it on good authority that Gregg Popovich’s HOF speech will “last longer than five seconds.” – 2:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony Parker says it’s “pretty special” to now be joining Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Gregg Popovich in the Hall of Fame. “It shows we have a special group, and we were just built different … we were all about winning championships, so it’s nice now to share that with them.” – 2:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony Parker, with a smile, on Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him. He had to be inducted in the same class as me?”
He said he’s told Popovich that he needs to enjoy this weekend, and jokes his speech will be longer than his in-game intergiews. – 2:07 PM
Tony Parker, with a smile, on Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him. He had to be inducted in the same class as me?”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Here at the Naismith HOF induction press conference where Tony Parker is the first French player inducted
Here at the Naismith HOF induction press conference where Tony Parker is the first French player inducted
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hall of Fame press conferences are taking place today ahead of tomorrow’s induction ceremony. Up first? Tony Parker, with Thierry Henry in attendance. Parker is the first ever French inductee into the Hall. – 2:06 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
How 1992 Dream Team shaped Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, especially Gasol a native son of Barcelona, home of 1992 Summer Olympics, on way to Basketball Hall of Fame:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 1:39 PM
How 1992 Dream Team shaped Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, especially Gasol a native son of Barcelona, home of 1992 Summer Olympics, on way to Basketball Hall of Fame:
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Happy Hall of Fame eve! Here are E-N stories on each of the four inductees with Spurs ties, in one handy-dandy place:
On Gregg Popovich: rb.gy/t1doi
On Tony Parker: rb.gy/76rok
On Becky Hammon: rb.gy/6vnq2
Happy Hall of Fame eve! Here are E-N stories on each of the four inductees with Spurs ties, in one handy-dandy place:
On Gregg Popovich: rb.gy/t1doi
On Tony Parker: rb.gy/76rok
On Becky Hammon: rb.gy/6vnq2
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tony Parker is heading into the @HoopHall this weekend!
When he joined @RickKamlaSports and @badboyhorn44, he discussed his relationships with the 2023 class including his head coach Gregg Popovich
#23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/h56pUB2c8L – 11:42 AM
Tony Parker is heading into the @HoopHall this weekend!
When he joined @RickKamlaSports and @badboyhorn44, he discussed his relationships with the 2023 class including his head coach Gregg Popovich
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ricky Bobby is feeling quite sick, so I may be missing some of the Hall of Fame stuff this weekend
Ricky Bobby is feeling quite sick, so I may be missing some of the Hall of Fame stuff this weekend
He sends his congrats to @swish41 @DwyaneWade @paugasol and @tonyparker pic.twitter.com/WMsqopM4vq – 11:10 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Basketball Hall of Fame: How Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki & Tony Parker played a critical part in growing the global game. Mike Brown: “They expanded the game in their countries just as much as a guy like LeBron or Kobe have.” My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3QRZjdp – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki checking in before their HOF inductions 🤩
Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki checking in before their HOF inductions 🤩
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tony Parker’s threw an INSANE party to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction 🥳
Looks like Wemby took the group shot at the beginning 😂
(via @tonyparker / IG) pic.twitter.com/IUr1yReA6E – 10:41 PM
Tony Parker’s threw an INSANE party to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction 🥳
Looks like Wemby took the group shot at the beginning 😂
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Part 2 of my Q&A w/ Mike Brown for @Sportskeeda on Gregg Popovich. Brown shares his favorite Pop stories, including how he managed Tim Duncan. Brown: “Pop coached him hard. If Tim messed up, Pop got on him.” bit.ly/45jZi5N pic.twitter.com/VC2nd0kAnd – 11:45 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most blocks by decade:
1980s — Mark Eaton
1990s — Hakeem Olajuwon
2000s — Tim Duncan
2010s — Serge Ibaka
2020s — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/o72Ropxf3l – 5:51 PM
Most blocks by decade:
1980s — Mark Eaton
1990s — Hakeem Olajuwon
2000s — Tim Duncan
2010s — Serge Ibaka
Tim Bontemps: Jerry Colangelo said the thing that changed Gregg Popovich’s mind about going into the Hall of Fame this year was because all of his players are now in, which is what he always wanted to wait for. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023
Brad Townsend: Jerry Colangelo, chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, says it’s purposeful that in the order of tomorrow’s inductions, Tony Parker immediately will precede Gregg Popovich. Pop wanted to be certain that Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Parker go in before him. -via Twitter @townbrad / August 11, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Tony Parker says it’s “pretty special” to now be joining Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Gregg Popovich in the Hall of Fame. “It shows we have a special group, and we were just built different … we were all about winning championships, so it’s nice now to share that with them.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023
Parker singled out Nowitzki for praise, in particular, calling him the “GOAT” of European basketball. “He told me that yesterday,” Nowitzki said. “I was very humbled by that. I always give credit to everybody else. I think there were guys that paved the way for me … If I came in and helped inspire and motivate some guys along the way that makes me incredibly proud.” -via ESPN / August 11, 2023
“I hated him,” Popovich said here at Mohegan Sun, where the Hall of Fame held its news conferences Friday ahead of Saturday night’s enshrinement in Springfield, Mass. “I said I don’t want him. He’s a weenie. He’s unaggressive. He doesn’t like contact, he’s 19, and I don’t want to see him.” After a plea from Parker’s agent, who agreed that the workout wasn’t great but asked Popovich to give him a second chance, the coach did so. That time, Popovich acknowledged, Parker “kicked ass.” “The rest,” Popovich said, “is history.” -via ESPN / August 11, 2023
“It feels surreal. I never thought somebody like me could experience something like that. The last two weeks were unbelievable, working on my speech, being nostalgic, and realizing everything that we achieved with the Spurs. It’s been very special to share that with my family and friends. We are celebrating a lot of different stuff. It’s been an unbelievable journey, and I took nothing for granted and feel very blessed. A lot of people helped me along the way, so let’s enjoy,” Parker said. -via EuroHoops.net / August 11, 2023
