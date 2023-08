Tony Parker on his rookie year with Tim Duncan: 'He didn't talk to me my whole first year'

“He didn’t talk to me my whole first year,” Parker said. The ice between the two would-be Spurs legends at last broke in that season’s playoffs, when Parker went toe-to-toe with Seattle point guard Gary Payton – a future Hall of Famer in his own right – and survived. “It was only after that series that Timmy looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to be alright, Little Frenchy,’ ” Parker said Source: San Antonio Express-News