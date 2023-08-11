Tony Parker on the Spurs dynasty core: We were all about winning championships

Tim Bontemps: Tony Parker says it’s “pretty special” to now be joining Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Gregg Popovich in the Hall of Fame. “It shows we have a special group, and we were just built different … we were all about winning championships, so it’s nice now to share that with them.”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tony Parker, on going into the Hall of Fame with Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him.” pic.twitter.com/VXXc9CaGWB – 2:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tony Parker on Dirk: “it started with Dirk. He paved the way and was the GOAT of European basketball.” – 2:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tony Parker: “I always say that Dirk is the GOAT for European NBA basketball.” – 2:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony Parker says it’s “pretty special” to now be joining Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Gregg Popovich in the Hall of Fame. “It shows we have a special group, and we were just built different … we were all about winning championships, so it’s nice now to share that with them.” – 2:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hall of Fame press conferences are taking place today ahead of tomorrow’s induction ceremony. Up first? Tony Parker, with Thierry Henry in attendance. Parker is the first ever French inductee into the Hall. – 2:06 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tim Bontemps: Tony Parker, with a smile, on Gregg Popovich: “I can’t get rid of him. He had to be inducted in the same class as me?” He said he’s told Popovich that he needs to enjoy this weekend, and jokes his speech will be longer than his in-game intergiews. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023
Eddie Sefko: Tony Parker says he has it on good authority that Gregg Popovich’s HOF speech will “last longer than five seconds.” -via Twitter @ESefko / August 11, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Tony Parker says it’s “pretty cool” to see how international basketball has exploded in recent years. Parker is going into the Hall of Fame this year with a couple of other legendary Europeans – Dirk Nowitzki, who Parker calls the “GOAT” of European basketball – and Pau Gasol. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / August 11, 2023
