Anthony Edwards on Wolves next season: 'If we get KAT for a whole season, we'll be alright'

The team will see Karl-Anthony Towns back in the fold after missing 51 games with his right calf injury this past season. A lot of reservations have been brought up about Towns’ fit with Gobert, but Edwards doesn’t seem too worried. “I think if we get KAT for a whole season, we’ll be alright.”
Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype
Source: Sam Yip @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Team USA vs. Slovenia: Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson lead Americans to easy win in FIBA World Cup tune-up
cbssports.com/nba/news/team-… – 5:47 PM
Team USA vs. Slovenia: Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson lead Americans to easy win in FIBA World Cup tune-up
cbssports.com/nba/news/team-… – 5:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards with 15 points to lead Team USA in the exhibition win over Slovenia. But it’s the defense and the off-ball movement that Wolves fans should be most encouraged about. Doing a bit of everything. – 5:33 PM
Anthony Edwards with 15 points to lead Team USA in the exhibition win over Slovenia. But it’s the defense and the off-ball movement that Wolves fans should be most encouraged about. Doing a bit of everything. – 5:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Final box score for #TeamUSA against Slovenia. Anthony Edwards leads with 15, but #Knicks Jalen Brunson adds 11 and 8, and #Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson combine for 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Four in double-digit scoring, 9 with at least 7 points, and every player scored. pic.twitter.com/N67uD4pHXs – 5:30 PM
Final box score for #TeamUSA against Slovenia. Anthony Edwards leads with 15, but #Knicks Jalen Brunson adds 11 and 8, and #Nets Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson combine for 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Four in double-digit scoring, 9 with at least 7 points, and every player scored. pic.twitter.com/N67uD4pHXs – 5:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Good 40-minutes game for Team USA and win in dominant fashion over Slovenia (92-62).
Anthony Edwards 15pts, 4reb
Jalen Brunson 11pts, 3reb, 8ast
Austin Reaves 10pts, 4-6 FG\
Every American was in the scoring column. Tomorrow’s opponent for Team USA: Spain! #USABMNT #FIBAWC – 5:18 PM
Good 40-minutes game for Team USA and win in dominant fashion over Slovenia (92-62).
Anthony Edwards 15pts, 4reb
Jalen Brunson 11pts, 3reb, 8ast
Austin Reaves 10pts, 4-6 FG\
Every American was in the scoring column. Tomorrow’s opponent for Team USA: Spain! #USABMNT #FIBAWC – 5:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Slovenia building some slight momentum to end the third quarter, but #TeamUSA is up, 67-49, entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards leads USA with 12 points but 5 players (Reaves, Brunson, Banchero, Ingram, Johnson) have scored 7 or more.
Box score entering Q4 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/BlX1Neotx2 – 4:53 PM
Slovenia building some slight momentum to end the third quarter, but #TeamUSA is up, 67-49, entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards leads USA with 12 points but 5 players (Reaves, Brunson, Banchero, Ingram, Johnson) have scored 7 or more.
Box score entering Q4 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/BlX1Neotx2 – 4:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson are the go to guys of Team USA this summer. Both they play fast and smart at the same time. Coach Kerr puts his mark in the team. #USABMNT #FIBAWC – 4:39 PM
Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson are the go to guys of Team USA this summer. Both they play fast and smart at the same time. Coach Kerr puts his mark in the team. #USABMNT #FIBAWC – 4:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jalen Brunson throws it off the backboard for Anthony Edwards 😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/IBMlCNcv70 – 4:20 PM
Jalen Brunson throws it off the backboard for Anthony Edwards 😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/IBMlCNcv70 – 4:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Johnson deflects a pass then beats all of Slovenia in a foot race to the ball then to the rim for a dunk that ends the second quarter and gives #TeamUSA a 47-31 lead at halftime.
Here’s the box score at the half. Anthony Edwards has 10, Jalen Brunson has 8 & Johnson has 5. pic.twitter.com/M5uQkpJ7mw – 4:18 PM
Cam Johnson deflects a pass then beats all of Slovenia in a foot race to the ball then to the rim for a dunk that ends the second quarter and gives #TeamUSA a 47-31 lead at halftime.
Here’s the box score at the half. Anthony Edwards has 10, Jalen Brunson has 8 & Johnson has 5. pic.twitter.com/M5uQkpJ7mw – 4:18 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards is FEASTING 💪
He puts away the follow to get to 10 points in the 2nd quarter.
(via @FS1) pic.twitter.com/8SdQNCc2tc – 4:07 PM
Anthony Edwards is FEASTING 💪
He puts away the follow to get to 10 points in the 2nd quarter.
(via @FS1) pic.twitter.com/8SdQNCc2tc – 4:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
#Knicks Jalen Brunson goes off the backboard for highlight-reel moment with Anthony Edwards #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/FBHKGTk6zq – 4:06 PM
#Knicks Jalen Brunson goes off the backboard for highlight-reel moment with Anthony Edwards #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/FBHKGTk6zq – 4:06 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jalen Brunson throws it off the backboard to Anthony Edwards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1djbnC7rak – 4:04 PM
Jalen Brunson throws it off the backboard to Anthony Edwards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1djbnC7rak – 4:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson just threw an alley-oop off the backboard to Anthony Edwards, whose 2-handed finish gives #TeamUSA a 41-24 lead over Slovenia. #Knicks – 4:03 PM
Jalen Brunson just threw an alley-oop off the backboard to Anthony Edwards, whose 2-handed finish gives #TeamUSA a 41-24 lead over Slovenia. #Knicks – 4:03 PM
More on this storyline
Earlier this summer, Edwards had told the Star-Tribune that he planned to train with Gobert in France. He provided an update about that on his birthday. “I didn’t get time to go out there because when I was supposed to go out there with Rudy, I had like a week and a half,” Edwards told HoopsHype. “I had to come here so it was just like man, I’m not worried about you.” -via HoopsHype / August 12, 2023
The Timberwolves were also able to resign Naz Reid, who was on the Select Team, and one of Edwards’ best friends in Minnesota. Edwards admitted the front office talked to him before Reid resigned from the club. “I loved it, that’s my dog,” Edwards said about Reid’s new deal. “I love every bit of it.” -via HoopsHype / August 12, 2023
Clutch Points: Team USA continues to look strong as they take down Slovenia in their second FIBA exhibition game 🔥 Anthony Edwards: 15 points, 4 rebounds Jalen Brunson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists Team USA will play Spain tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/mrNeYBDBac -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 12, 2023