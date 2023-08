Austin Reaves addresses Taylor Swift rumors

Reaves addressed the rumors that he was seen with singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, shutting down that notion while also telling an interesting part about his personal life. The rumor was that Reaves had gone on a date with Swift at a bar. “Everybody that knows me knows that I don’t go out,” Reaves said of the Swift rumors. “Everybody was like the funniest part about all this is Austin being at a bar.” The Lakers guard also shared that he’s never been a drinker in his life. “I have never been drunk,” Reaves said.Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily