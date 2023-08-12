Austin Reaves addresses Taylor Swift rumors

Reaves addressed the rumors that he was seen with singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, shutting down that notion while also telling an interesting part about his personal life. The rumor was that Reaves had gone on a date with Swift at a bar. “Everybody that knows me knows that I don’t go out,” Reaves said of the Swift rumors. “Everybody was like the funniest part about all this is Austin being at a bar.” The Lakers guard also shared that he’s never been a drinker in his life. “I have never been drunk,” Reaves said.
Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily
On All The Smoke, Austin Reaves revealed that he “could’ve got drafted 42nd to Detroit” but he told teams not to pick him so he could sign a two-way with the Lakers.
“All I needed was an opportunity. I knew what I was capable of doing – the skillset, the IQ, stuff like that.” pic.twitter.com/0w0E4OTZs5 – 3:14 PM
Austin Reaves on Lakers’ offseason: “I feel really, really good about what we did. You bring back the core that went to the WCF and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year. Overall, everybody’s competitive and we kinda got that taste… pic.twitter.com/kB59Iq2z7t – 4:01 PM
“Hell yeah, it’s a big relief” Lakers’ Austin Reaves tells @hoopshype about his extension. I talked with Reaves during USAB training camp about the Lakers upcoming season, his experience representing USA, LeBron/AD’s influence on him, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/austin-r… – 2:40 PM
Austin Reaves on LeBron James: “He’s the greatest player to ever play the game… I’ve always said you can name the best person at everything — scoring, rebounding, blah blah — and you could argue that Bron can compete at the top in all those categories.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:12 AM
Austin Reaves says LeBron James deserves a statue in LA:
“Yeah, why not? He came to LA at a time where [LA] wasn’t having much success and after 2-3 years put a banner in the rafters, so why not? IMO, he’s the greatest player to ever play the game.” pic.twitter.com/czSfacEhW9 – 10:08 AM
The Lakers guard also shared that the team is very professional about how it goes about things because of the influence from four-time champion LeBron James. “Our team is very professional,” Reaves said. “When you got a guy like ‘Bron, I don’t think you can be unprofessional because he’s been professional for that long.” James, Reaves and the Lakers are hoping that they can take a step in the 2023-24 season after making the Western Conference Finals last season. -via Lakers Daily / August 12, 2023
It looks like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has something in common with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves: they both don’t like the Memphis Grizzlies’ trash-talking ways. That much is clear after Curry was caught liking Reaves comments about how much the Grizzlies talk trash. In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Reaves was asked who has ever talked trash to him, and he didn’t hesitate in naming Ja Morant and the Memphis franchise. “All of Memphis honestly, their whole team talks s**t. It felt good beating them in the playoffs,” Reaves said in response. -via Clutch Points / August 11, 2023