Australian national team head coach to Ben Simmons: I'm not recruiting you

Brian Goorjian wanted to make one thing crystal clear when it came to the Australian Boomers’ approach to re-incorporate Ben Simmons into the program. “This is very important,” the Boomers’ head coach told ESPN. “In my dealings with Ben, it’s always been: I’m not recruiting you. It’s important for the country [to know], we’re not going, ‘please, Ben, please, we don’t have anything if you don’t play’. We’re not like that at all.”
Source: Olgun Uluc @ ESPN
Australia’s head coach, Brian Goorjian, made it clear – Boomers won’t plead with Ben Simmons to join the national team 👀
Australia’s head coach, Brian Goorjian, made it clear – Boomers won’t plead with Ben Simmons to join the national team 👀 pic.twitter.com/dGmgmlHVTW – 11:36 AM
Ben Simmons is rated 76 overall in NBA 2K24, @NBA2K announced. pic.twitter.com/Ja1KubbiAn – 10:54 AM
Australian coach not going to beg Ben Simmons for return eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1538… – 4:04 AM
Ben Simmons’ revenge season?
Those glimpses are so promising. Simmons has a big chip on his shoulder. #NetsWorld #NBA
Victor Wembenyama (84) is the highest rated rookie ever in NBA 2K.
Zion (81)
Kyrie (81)
John Wall (81)
Greg Oden (80)
Derrick Rose (80)
Lonzo Ball (80)
Markelle Fultz (80)
Michael Beasley (80)
Anthony Davis (79)
Ben Simmons (79)
… LeBron James (78)
“It’s like, you’re fantastic, and you’re a great player and the country loves you, and the country wants you in green and gold, and our team does,” Goorjian said. “But, in turn, this is really good for you. Because you get to walk through these doors and drop everything behind and be you, and play with your mates in a great culture. I look at it that way, that this is gonna be a really good opportunity for him, and that I and the guys on the team, we care about him. We want him to have a great career.” -via ESPN / August 12, 2023
Brian Goorijan: “And, in turn, if you’re Ben Simmons, and if you play like Ben Simmons on this team, with that culture, you’re gonna take us to somewhere the team’s never been. That’s my goal in all of this.” -via ESPN / August 12, 2023
Following Team USA’s practice on Friday, [Cam] Johnson said he has spoken to Simmons, who is rehabbing his back injury at the University of Miami, and is hearing all the right things. “He sounds good,” Johnson said. “He’s in a good place. He says it’s progressing and he’s excited for the season. Looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table this year. I expect him to be, if not full form, pretty close to it.” -via New York Post / August 5, 2023