Dwyane Wade: 'I didn't play the game to be better than Paul Pierce'

What was your reaction to seeing what Paul said about you? Dwyane Wade: I’m living rent-free right now. I got so many things going on in my life. Comparing myself to someone who’s not playing or someone who is playing is definitely not on my to-do list. Listen, Paul Pierce was one of the greatest players that we’ve had in our game. And I think, you know, when you are a great player and you don’t get the attention that you feel like your game deserved, sometimes you’ve got to grab whatever attention where those straws are. And Paul believes he’s a better player than me. He should believe that. That’s why he was great. That’s not my argument, and I didn’t play the game to be better than Paul Pierce. I played the game the way I played it, and I made the sacrifices that I made. Everybody doesn’t want to sacrifice.
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
D-Wade Day
Just him dropping 46 in the Playoffs while facing elimination:
pic.twitter.com/3tTX4NjlOO – 11:05 AM
D-Wade Day
Just him dropping 46 in the Playoffs while facing elimination:
pic.twitter.com/3tTX4NjlOO – 11:05 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
These legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight at 7 ET:
Dwyane Wade
Dirk Nowitzki
Pau Gasol
Tony Parker
Gregg Popovich
Becky Hammon
Gene Bess
Gary Blair
David Hixon
Gene Keady
Jim Valvano
’76 US Women’s Olympic Team
Curt Gowdy Media Award: Marc Spears, Holly Rowe pic.twitter.com/xzErA60cIW – 10:20 AM
These legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight at 7 ET:
Dwyane Wade
Dirk Nowitzki
Pau Gasol
Tony Parker
Gregg Popovich
Becky Hammon
Gene Bess
Gary Blair
David Hixon
Gene Keady
Jim Valvano
’76 US Women’s Olympic Team
Curt Gowdy Media Award: Marc Spears, Holly Rowe pic.twitter.com/xzErA60cIW – 10:20 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
After what happened at Miami Pro League last night, it’s appropriate that Dwyane Wade goes in the Hall today. 20 years ago, his drafting & rise contributed greatly to this market’s love of hoops. Pat Riley made basketball matter here. Wade made it a permanent obsession. – 9:56 AM
After what happened at Miami Pro League last night, it’s appropriate that Dwyane Wade goes in the Hall today. 20 years ago, his drafting & rise contributed greatly to this market’s love of hoops. Pat Riley made basketball matter here. Wade made it a permanent obsession. – 9:56 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade team up to take ‘Who’s better?’ quiz at Hall of Fame ceremony dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:44 AM
Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade team up to take ‘Who’s better?’ quiz at Hall of Fame ceremony dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight (likely just before 11 p.m., NBA TV), Dwyane Wade delivers his enshrinement speech at the Hall of Fame. Friday, Wade spoke of being the first Heat draft pick to enter the shrine. His emotional words . . . before tonight’s emotional words. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/11/as-… – 9:07 AM
Tonight (likely just before 11 p.m., NBA TV), Dwyane Wade delivers his enshrinement speech at the Hall of Fame. Friday, Wade spoke of being the first Heat draft pick to enter the shrine. His emotional words . . . before tonight’s emotional words. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/11/as-… – 9:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: How Chris Kaman, David West or T.J. Ford could have been Dwyane Wade in an altered Heat reality. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/12/ira… Plus: Wade as motivation; Jovic’s summer school; Adebayo’s goal; emulating Heat; more. – 9:03 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: How Chris Kaman, David West or T.J. Ford could have been Dwyane Wade in an altered Heat reality. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/12/ira… Plus: Wade as motivation; Jovic’s summer school; Adebayo’s goal; emulating Heat; more. – 9:03 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade will officially become a first-ballot Hall of Famer tonight.
Wade answered 16 questions (in honor of his 16 legendary NBA seasons) from the Miami Herald ahead of his HOF induction miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:59 AM
Dwyane Wade will officially become a first-ballot Hall of Famer tonight.
Wade answered 16 questions (in honor of his 16 legendary NBA seasons) from the Miami Herald ahead of his HOF induction miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:59 AM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
A conversation with Dwyane Wade. Among the topics covered: Paul Pierce. Running for office. And some other stuff for @NYTSports.
nytimes.com/2023/08/12/spo… – 7:41 AM
A conversation with Dwyane Wade. Among the topics covered: Paul Pierce. Running for office. And some other stuff for @NYTSports.
nytimes.com/2023/08/12/spo… – 7:41 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
During the weekend of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction, Dwyane Wade talked about how Chicago shaped him. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/11/chi… – 7:00 AM
During the weekend of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction, Dwyane Wade talked about how Chicago shaped him. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/11/chi… – 7:00 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dwyane Wade receives his Hall of Fame jacket 🔥
Special moment for No. 3.
pic.twitter.com/j8F5oHJN7k – 9:44 PM
Dwyane Wade receives his Hall of Fame jacket 🔥
Special moment for No. 3.
pic.twitter.com/j8F5oHJN7k – 9:44 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
During the weekend of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction, Dwyane Wade talked about how Chicago shaped him. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/11/chi… – 9:40 PM
During the weekend of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction, Dwyane Wade talked about how Chicago shaped him. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/11/chi… – 9:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: For the five NBA legends that are entering the Hall of Fame this year — Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Gregg Popovich — there are a unique number of ties binding them together beyond being part of the same HOF class. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:53 PM
New ESPN story: For the five NBA legends that are entering the Hall of Fame this year — Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Gregg Popovich — there are a unique number of ties binding them together beyond being part of the same HOF class. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
D-Wade earlier on being the first Hall of Famer out of Marquette:
“I’m the first but I won’t be the last because Jimmy Butler went to Marquette.”
pic.twitter.com/F5umIZMRRx – 6:34 PM
D-Wade earlier on being the first Hall of Famer out of Marquette:
“I’m the first but I won’t be the last because Jimmy Butler went to Marquette.”
pic.twitter.com/F5umIZMRRx – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — As first Heat draft pick to make Hall, Dwyane Wade says he hopes he set a bar to emulate. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/11/as-… – 5:52 PM
From earlier — As first Heat draft pick to make Hall, Dwyane Wade says he hopes he set a bar to emulate. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/11/as-… – 5:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
16 questions with Dwyane Wade ahead of his Hall of Fame moment tomorrow in Springfield miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What does Wade miss about Miami? How does Wade feel about his current relationship with the Heat? Will Wade cry tomorrow? And more – 5:42 PM
16 questions with Dwyane Wade ahead of his Hall of Fame moment tomorrow in Springfield miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What does Wade miss about Miami? How does Wade feel about his current relationship with the Heat? Will Wade cry tomorrow? And more – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As first Heat draft pick to make Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwyane Wade says he hopes he set a bar to emulate. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/11/as-… As for Saturday induction, “I’m still that kid that doesn’t even understand why I’m here.” – 5:04 PM
As first Heat draft pick to make Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwyane Wade says he hopes he set a bar to emulate. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/11/as-… As for Saturday induction, “I’m still that kid that doesn’t even understand why I’m here.” – 5:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jerry Colangelo on Dwyane Wade in the 2008 Olympics: “Without him, we would not have won.” – 4:08 PM
Jerry Colangelo on Dwyane Wade in the 2008 Olympics: “Without him, we would not have won.” – 4:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
D-Wade on being the 1st @MarquetteMBB product in the Naismith HOF
‘It’s crazy. I went to Marquette as a Prop-48. I was ineligible my first year.
‘Marquette gave me an opportunity that a lot of people didn’t give me ‘ pic.twitter.com/E9cUe3NZ1W – 3:55 PM
D-Wade on being the 1st @MarquetteMBB product in the Naismith HOF
‘It’s crazy. I went to Marquette as a Prop-48. I was ineligible my first year.
‘Marquette gave me an opportunity that a lot of people didn’t give me ‘ pic.twitter.com/E9cUe3NZ1W – 3:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dwyane Wade, as part of an answer about being the first Marquette player to ever make the Hall of Fame: “I hope I’m not the last … well, I know I won’t be the last, because Jimmy Butler went to Marquette, too.” – 3:54 PM
Dwyane Wade, as part of an answer about being the first Marquette player to ever make the Hall of Fame: “I hope I’m not the last … well, I know I won’t be the last, because Jimmy Butler went to Marquette, too.” – 3:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dwyane Wade: “It’s so hard to put this journey into words … all I can say is basketball is everything to me.” Said the game has opened the world up to him in ways he never could have imagined. – 3:50 PM
Dwyane Wade: “It’s so hard to put this journey into words … all I can say is basketball is everything to me.” Said the game has opened the world up to him in ways he never could have imagined. – 3:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dirk Nowitzki said he & Dwyane Wade have bonded over the past few months since being inducted into the Hall of Fame together. He said he previously had a “frosty” relationship with Wade because of the competition they had at the highest levels, but is happy that’s behind them now – 3:41 PM
Dirk Nowitzki said he & Dwyane Wade have bonded over the past few months since being inducted into the Hall of Fame together. He said he previously had a “frosty” relationship with Wade because of the competition they had at the highest levels, but is happy that’s behind them now – 3:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Big international class here at the Naismith HOF with Dirk, Pao and Tony Parker (as well as Dwyane Wade and Pop) pic.twitter.com/XTeonjQkrh – 3:40 PM
Big international class here at the Naismith HOF with Dirk, Pao and Tony Parker (as well as Dwyane Wade and Pop) pic.twitter.com/XTeonjQkrh – 3:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
ICYMI: Remembering Dwyane Wade’s career through the stat-stuffingest games of the Heat legend’s career allucanheat.com/2023/08/07/dwy… – 3:36 PM
ICYMI: Remembering Dwyane Wade’s career through the stat-stuffingest games of the Heat legend’s career allucanheat.com/2023/08/07/dwy… – 3:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dwyane Wade answered 16 questions (in honor of his 16 legendary NBA seasons) from the Miami Herald ahead of his HOF induction. What’s his favorite Heat title, what’s his current relationship with the Heat, who’s the next culture carrier and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:58 PM
Dwyane Wade answered 16 questions (in honor of his 16 legendary NBA seasons) from the Miami Herald ahead of his HOF induction. What’s his favorite Heat title, what’s his current relationship with the Heat, who’s the next culture carrier and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:58 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Always one of my favorite interviews, Dwyane Wade shares insight on playing career and post-NBA life and his quest to be a Renaissance man ahead Hall of Fame induction:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAY – 1:29 PM
Always one of my favorite interviews, Dwyane Wade shares insight on playing career and post-NBA life and his quest to be a Renaissance man ahead Hall of Fame induction:
usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAY – 1:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: It’s almost as if Dwyane Wade was a player of his time, ahead of his time and a throwback, all in one package sports.yahoo.com/2023-basketbal… – 1:13 PM
New for @YahooSports: It’s almost as if Dwyane Wade was a player of his time, ahead of his time and a throwback, all in one package sports.yahoo.com/2023-basketbal… – 1:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Dwyane Wade answered 16 questions (in honor of his 16 legendary NBA seasons) from the Miami Herald ahead of his HOF induction. What’s his favorite Heat title, what’s his current relationship with the Heat, who’s the next culture carrier and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:34 AM
NEW: Dwyane Wade answered 16 questions (in honor of his 16 legendary NBA seasons) from the Miami Herald ahead of his HOF induction. What’s his favorite Heat title, what’s his current relationship with the Heat, who’s the next culture carrier and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:34 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ricky Bobby is feeling quite sick, so I may be missing some of the Hall of Fame stuff this weekend
He sends his congrats to @swish41 @DwyaneWade @paugasol and @tonyparker pic.twitter.com/WMsqopM4vq – 11:10 AM
Ricky Bobby is feeling quite sick, so I may be missing some of the Hall of Fame stuff this weekend
He sends his congrats to @swish41 @DwyaneWade @paugasol and @tonyparker pic.twitter.com/WMsqopM4vq – 11:10 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“We don’t think about him, he thinks about us.”
– @ThisIsUD on why Paul Pierce keeps comparing himself to Dwyane Wade. #HeatCulture
📺youtu.be/CQ3kPFzb0nE
🎧link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/hBB69PLQmR – 7:55 PM
“We don’t think about him, he thinks about us.”
– @ThisIsUD on why Paul Pierce keeps comparing himself to Dwyane Wade. #HeatCulture
📺youtu.be/CQ3kPFzb0nE
🎧link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/hBB69PLQmR – 7:55 PM
More on this storyline
Dwyane Wade: Michael Jordan was my favorite player. But as I was growing up as a kid, as Michael Jordan decided to retire from the game, Allen Iverson became the hero of our culture. I think a lot of people know I wear No. 3, but a lot of people don’t know why I wear No. 3. And so I just wanted to take this moment as an opportunity that is supposed to be about me, and I wanted to be able to shine light and give flowers to individuals that allow me and help me get here. My family, of course. My coaches, of course. My teammates, of course. But what about those individuals that gave you the image of what it looks like and how it can be done? And Allen Iverson gave me the image of how it looks like, how it could be done coming from the broken community that I came from. So I want to give him his flowers in front of the world because he deserves it. -via New York Times / August 12, 2023
You’re being inducted alongside Dirk Nowitzki, with whom you had, let’s call it a tense relationship at points. What’s your relationship with him like now? Dwyane Wade: I respect Dirk as one of the greatest players that ever played this game of basketball. It’s funny to have something with someone and we’ve never guarded each other. We played totally different positions, but as I’ve always said, if I’m going to have any words with anyone, I want them to come in the finals. Dirk and I have played in the finals against each other twice. His team won once. My team won one. So I call it a wash. And I’m thankful to be able to be a part of the class that I’m a part of. And Dirk to me — and there’s no shade on anybody who’s ever played — but I think Dirk will probably be looked at as the greatest international player that we’ve ever seen. -via New York Times / August 12, 2023
Have you ever been approached to run for office? Dwyane Wade: Yes. So describe to me what that approach was like. Dwyane Wade: I mean, it’s just conversation. “Hey, you would be good for,” “Hey, we can see you in,” “We would love to have you in.” It’s things that I’m passionate about that I will speak out on and speak up for. And so I don’t play the politician games. I don’t know a lot about it. But I also understand that I have a role as an American citizen and as a known person to be able to highlight and speak on things that other people may not be able to because they don’t have the opportunity to do this. So you’re running. Dwyane Wade: [Laughter]. -via New York Times / August 12, 2023
Dan LeBatard Show: Rent is expensive and I’m living rent free…it’s documented, I don’t need to say anything…I went and got my Avengers…” – @Dwyane Wade finally responds to Paul Pierce’s comments on who in fact had the better career. #HeatCulture youtu.be/nI2bf_p8MLk -via Twitter / August 8, 2023
Paul Pierce: I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter 😂😂😂😂 -via Twitter @paulpierce34 / August 7, 2023
A particular tweet got a response from him. It was about his comparisons to Heat’s Dwyane Wade throughout his Celtics stint. He also did not like the statement and went scorched on Earth. “Y’all got the most to say, Dummy,” he said. -via Clutch Points / August 7, 2023