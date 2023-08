Frank Ntilikina won't play World Cup

The French national team suffered another loss ahead of the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The French Basketball Federation announced that Frank Ntilikina would not compete in the tournament . The 25-year-old guard picked up a hamstring injury in a friendly game against Lithuania on Friday. After additional tests, it was revealed that Ntilikina would not be able to be fully ready for the World Cup in time. Ntilikina seemed to have pulled his hamstring while bringing the ball up the court with 3:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a successful defensive possession later, Ntilikina collapsed on the court and had to be subbed off. The player who will replace Ntilikina has not been named yet.Source: BasketNews