James Harden has no plans to report to training camp despite Sixers stopping trade talks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Source: Even with the Sixers ending trade talks on James Harden, the disgruntled star still has no plans on playing for Philly and his stance remains unchanged. Unpacking the latest here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4771337/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
Source: Even with the Sixers ending trade talks on James Harden, the disgruntled star still has no plans on playing for Philly and his stance remains unchanged. Unpacking the latest here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4771337/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
What should we make of the Sixers deciding to keep James Harden entering training camp? Breaking that down & more w/ @martinweiss & @BigVanillaFunny on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:07 PM
What should we make of the Sixers deciding to keep James Harden entering training camp? Breaking that down & more w/ @martinweiss & @BigVanillaFunny on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sixers ending trade discussions involving James Harden and planning to bring him back to what will likely be an uncomfortable training camp espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:42 PM
ESPN story on the Sixers ending trade discussions involving James Harden and planning to bring him back to what will likely be an uncomfortable training camp espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I know what Harden is capable of but think he’s smart enough to realize he isn’t in the same position to pull the stunts he did in Houston. Contract year. Is an all star but no longer a superstar. Is heading into age 34. Play the year out professionally and let the chips fall – 6:23 PM
I know what Harden is capable of but think he’s smart enough to realize he isn’t in the same position to pull the stunts he did in Houston. Contract year. Is an all star but no longer a superstar. Is heading into age 34. Play the year out professionally and let the chips fall – 6:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A new report from Woj makes it sound like the Sixers and Clippers aren’t close on a possible Harden deal. Shelburne recently indicated the Sixers players and front office all want Harden back.
Buckling up for mega trade stalemate 2.0.
libertyballers.com/2023/8/12/2383… – 6:17 PM
A new report from Woj makes it sound like the Sixers and Clippers aren’t close on a possible Harden deal. Shelburne recently indicated the Sixers players and front office all want Harden back.
Buckling up for mega trade stalemate 2.0.
libertyballers.com/2023/8/12/2383… – 6:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So Daryl Morey basically said if you want James Harden, you actually have to have a James Harden level trade package? – 6:08 PM
So Daryl Morey basically said if you want James Harden, you actually have to have a James Harden level trade package? – 6:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sixers end James Harden trade talks with Clippers, plan to bring veteran guard to training camp, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 5:57 PM
Sixers end James Harden trade talks with Clippers, plan to bring veteran guard to training camp, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 5:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden has earned an estimated $301 million. Eighth-highest paid player in NBA history.
If he wants another bag? That’s his prerogative. Personally I think prioritizing it if you’re THAT unhappy in Philly is strange. He could’ve been a Clipper if that was his priority. – 5:55 PM
James Harden has earned an estimated $301 million. Eighth-highest paid player in NBA history.
If he wants another bag? That’s his prerogative. Personally I think prioritizing it if you’re THAT unhappy in Philly is strange. He could’ve been a Clipper if that was his priority. – 5:55 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A Robert covington return to Sixers? Covington vs Sixers fans 2.0? A few
Potential Harden trades could land a process OG back home
libertyballers.com/2023/8/12/2382… – 11:38 AM
A Robert covington return to Sixers? Covington vs Sixers fans 2.0? A few
Potential Harden trades could land a process OG back home
libertyballers.com/2023/8/12/2382… – 11:38 AM
More on this storyline
That part remains unclear, with Harden’s side still expressing a belief that there will be meaningful developments on the trade talk front before that time comes. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. -via The Athletic / August 12, 2023
Harden is unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over a lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources said, and the Sixers are risking Harden’s arrival at training camp bringing with it anything but a championship mindset. -via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN / August 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW -via Twitter @wojespn / August 12, 2023