Pau Gasol leaves Shaquille O'Neal off his top 10 list

The Lakers guard also shared that the team is very professional about how it goes about things because of the influence from four-time champion LeBron James. “Our team is very professional,” Reaves said. “When you got a guy like ‘Bron, I don’t think you can be unprofessional because he’s been professional for that long.” James, Reaves and the Lakers are hoping that they can take a step in the 2023-24 season after making the Western Conference Finals last season. -via Lakers Daily / August 12, 2023