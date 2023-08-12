Pau Gasol leaves Shaquille O'Neal off his top 10 list

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol mentioned four Lakers legends in his top 10 players of all time. “Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, Stephen Curry,” the Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner revealed is Gasol’s list.
“I think Magic and Larry also changed the game in a very unique way,” Gasol said. Gasol went on to explain why he chose Jordan, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, and Bryant, who won two of his five championships with Gasol as a teammate. “I think Michael and Kobe had a huge influence on the game,” Gasol said. “They are two of my favorites as well.” -via Los Angeles Times / August 12, 2023
Yes, that’s 11, Gasol was told. He just shrugged and smiled. Then he offered his perspective on why he chose this group. He started with Abdul-Jabbar, who won five of his six NBA championships with the Lakers and was a six-time league most valuable player, and Russell, who won 11 NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. “They were two very, very special players,” Gasol said. “I think they stood out from the rest during their time.” -via Los Angeles Times / August 12, 2023
