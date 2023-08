Sixers believe they can win a title with James Harden, want to make it work

On if he ever bought the ‘smoke’ that James Harden would find his way to the Houston Rockets… McGrady: No. It didn’t make basketball sense and I know James wants to win a championship; coming to Houston is NOT winning a ‘chip. Coming to Houston will not win you a championship! [laughs]. Him getting out of Philly… again, and I’ve said this on record, I really don’t understand it because you are a championship contending team that’s playing alongside the MVP of last year’s season. However, with him wanting to get out of that situation there has to be something that we don’t know about because again, IT DOESN’T MAKE BASKETBALL SENSE . -via Apple Podcasts / August 10, 2023