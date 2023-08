Kevin Garnett on LeBron James and Kevin Durant: 'Can they play off the ball once?'

Ahead of the newest episode of Ticket & The Truth that’s dropping Monday, Showtime released a clip of Garnett and Paul Pierce discussing the two all-time greats and Garnett thinks their time as ball-demanding stars on the floor should come to an end. “LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told Pierce. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?”Source: Sports Illustrated