Kevin Garnett on LeBron James and Kevin Durant: 'Can they play off the ball once?'

Ahead of the newest episode of Ticket & The Truth that’s dropping Monday, Showtime released a clip of Garnett and Paul Pierce discussing the two all-time greats and Garnett thinks their time as ball-demanding stars on the floor should come to an end. “LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up,” Garnett told Pierce. “We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?”
Source: Sports Illustrated
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5 seasons since the merger:
6 — Michael Jordan
[gap]
3 — James Harden, LeBron James
2 — Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant
Nobody else has done it multiple times. pic.twitter.com/XacuNC1yl5 – 5:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How many active NBA players can my wife name?
• LeBron James
• James Harden
• Steph Curry
• Lonzo Ball
• “The other Ball”
• “Antetokounmpo” (she knew that, but not Giannis?!)
• “The eyebrow… AD!”
• “Guy who likes Disney with the girly name!” (she met Robin Lopez at… – 1:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD vs Chet Holmgren (via @kd35_ground) pic.twitter.com/V3oHqetJZj – 11:06 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Back in 2000, Vince Carter threw down one of the most ridiculous dunks of all-time, jumping over the 7-foot-2 Frédéric Weis (and nearly punching his Team USA teammate Kevin Garnett while celebrating 😅): pic.twitter.com/jo9F6OfE1c – 4:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will reportedly host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns on the opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/10/rep… – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games by decade:
60s — Wilt Chamberlain
70s — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
80s — Adrian Dantley
90s — Michael Jordan
00s — Kobe Bryant
10s — Kevin Durant
20s — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/DvSj455hNE – 12:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KD bucket on Chet.
Chet bucket on KD.
All the scouting reports were right:
Chet stays in the gym 24/7.
(@ThroughTheLens)
pic.twitter.com/790QLl19Qd – 6:59 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During NBA All-Star Weekend in 2007, Shaquille O’Neal had a dance off against LeBron James and Dwight Howard. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RwSVws72K6 – 4:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Three more notable games on NBA’s 2023-24 season schedule – including the date Lakers‘ LeBron James and Suns‘ Kevin Durant face off for first time since 2018: pic.twitter.com/hcJ42DUFFc – 2:41 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ray Allen shares a hilarious story about Kevin Garnett trash-talking to Joakim Noah. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mgdyvt9Mzl – 1:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Hall of Fame: Every team’s most likely next inductee, from Lakers’ LeBron James to Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau
By: @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-h… – 12:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 1st Team All-NBA selections by an active player:
13 — LeBron James
6 — Kevin Durant
6 — James Harden
5 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
4 — Luka, CP3, Steph, AD pic.twitter.com/A5PST5enkk – 11:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by an active player:
27.6 — Luka Doncic
27.3 — Kevin Durant
27.2 — Joel Embiid
27.2 — LeBron James
Only Wilt and MJ have more than Luka. pic.twitter.com/7fETFGlRXz – 11:22 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Thursday:
Kevin Durant to play before #Warriors fans for 1st time since leaving as Phoenix Suns open at Golden State tinyurl.com/3v4vwmnv
Suns, #Mavericks to meet on #Christmas tinyurl.com/2wvjyc59
Cameron Payne wishes he still was with #Suns tinyurl.com/bdea4n62 – 11:05 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Basketball Hall of Fame: How Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki & Tony Parker played a critical part in growing the global game. Mike Brown: “They expanded the game in their countries just as much as a guy like LeBron or Kobe have.” My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3QRZjdp – 10:40 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will reportedly host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns on the opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/10/rep… – 10:00 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Fifteen years ago, Team USA’s Redeem Team dominated the Beijing Olympics. So much fun to watch:
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Dwyane Wade
Carmelo Anthony
Chris Paul
Dwight Howard
Chris Bosh
Jason Kidd
Deron Williams
Michael Redd
Tayshaun Prince
Carlos Boozer pic.twitter.com/3DFeaRZFyU – 9:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama has a higher NBA 2K rookie rating (84) than:
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook
Anthony Davis
Ja Morant
Derrick Rose
Kyrie Irving
John Wall
Zion Williamson
🤯
📸 @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/RlPlb3exP5 – 4:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks to meet on Christmas with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving (w/videos from 130-126 Suns win at Mavs last time they played each other) #Suns #Mavs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:20 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Thought we might get another Suns-Nuggets matchup on Christmas, but the NBA loves itself some Devin Booker vs. Luka Doncic. KD vs. Kyrie doesn’t hurt either. Third straight Christmas Day game for the Suns – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant to play before Warriors fans for first time since leaving as Suns open season at Golden State #Suns #Warriors #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/nPYVigRUpG – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant scheduled to play at Warriors for first time since leaving as Suns open season at Golden State #Suns #Warriors #DubNation azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:11 PM
Main Rumors, Kevin Durant, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, Paul Pierce, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns