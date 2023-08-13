RJ Barrett scores 31 in Canada's OT win against Germany

Doug Smith: A Kelly Olynyk blocked shot ends it, Canada beats Germany 113-112 in OT; RJ Barrett has 31, 25 for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and 21 from Olynyk. Very nice win but the biggest takeaway is that the team seems to be coming together and was well tested in first 3 outings
Source: Twitter @SmithRaps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I knew it ever since RJ Barrett was shooting lights-out from deep in the playoffs that he was gonna have a good season for the Knicks and it’s starting already for Team Canada.
13/14 is crazy.
Can we get a Knicks-Nets playoff series please? pic.twitter.com/af7nmxnZup – 3:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
RJ Barrett is going to be a problem at the World Cup 🔥 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
31 PTS
13-14 FG
5 REB
FORCED OT
✅ W vs Germany 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/20cuNP6MVf – 3:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Incredible performance from RJ Barrett for Canada
He finished with :
31 PTS on 13-of-14 shooting(!)
He was 4-of-4 from downtown
He scored 5 points in the game’s final 30 seconds and scored the game-winning bucket
pic.twitter.com/0Cw4eOpzOc – 3:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Impressive comeback win for Canada over a tough German team. RJ Barrett hit 13 of his 14 shots, including a layup to force OT, and scored 31 points. The starting backcourt of Barrett and SGA combined for 56 points after going for 37 in the win over NZ yesterday. Olynyk added 21. – 2:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A Kelly Olynyk blocked shot ends it, Canada beats Germany 113-112 in OT; RJ Barrett has 31, 25 for SGA and 21 from Olynyk. Very nice win but the biggest takeaway is that the team seems to be coming together and was well tested in first 3 outings – 2:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Great defence by Canada down the stretch, and two great drives from RJ Barrett force overtime in a pre-tournament game in Germany. – 2:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
RJ Barrett ties the game at 101-101 with 4.6 seconds left
Germany has the ball – 2:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
RJ Barrett hasn’t missed a shot, has 10 points and Canada up 1 on Germany late second quarter in FIBA exhibition – 1:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Germany hits a Hail Mary buzzer beater and leads Canada 26-20 after a quarter. RJ Barrett’s made 2 3s and has 8 pts for Canada – 12:55 PM
More on this storyline
Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 13 points for Canada and eight rebounds while Kelly Olynyk dropped 13 points as well. RJ Barrett and Lou Dort finished with 11 points. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: I asked Jamal Murray if he expects to play in the WC. Like Rowan Barrett yesterday, he was non-committal. “It’s a process… My body & my pace is a little different than everyone else’s so I’m just trying to keep cool & stick to my jump shot right now. I can rely on that always” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / August 2, 2023
However, the New York Knicks have been mentioned as a team that has an interest in Harden as well. However, how would a Harden to New York trade work? It doesn’t appear that the Knicks have the assets to send Philadelphia in any type of deal. ESPN’s Bobby Marks mentioned on “NBA Today”: I think it’s hard for New York if you’re just trying to get that money there. If you’re not willing to give up RJ Barrett in a deal, I think Barrett would have to be probably involved in there. I think they add the pieces whether it be Isaiah Hartenstein or Immanuel Quickley, young players like that. I think it’s just hard to get the money to work. I think if you’re New York, if you had the expiring contract, certainly have that Evan Fournier contract, would you add an Immanuel Quickley and whatever another contract to get to the money working in and a first or second-round pick, but I think if you’re Philadelphia that’s what you’re looking at. -via Sixers Wire / July 28, 2023
