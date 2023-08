RJ Barrett scores 31 in Canada's OT win against Germany

However, the New York Knicks have been mentioned as a team that has an interest in Harden as well. However, how would a Harden to New York trade work? It doesn’t appear that the Knicks have the assets to send Philadelphia in any type of deal . ESPN’s Bobby Marks mentioned on “NBA Today”: I think it’s hard for New York if you’re just trying to get that money there. If you’re not willing to give up RJ Barrett in a deal, I think Barrett would have to be probably involved in there. I think they add the pieces whether it be Isaiah Hartenstein or Immanuel Quickley, young players like that. I think it’s just hard to get the money to work. I think if you’re New York, if you had the expiring contract, certainly have that Evan Fournier contract, would you add an Immanuel Quickley and whatever another contract to get to the money working in and a first or second-round pick, but I think if you’re Philadelphia that’s what you’re looking at. -via Sixers Wire / July 28, 2023