USA take down Spain in third exhibition game behind Jalen Brunson perfect shooting

For just the second time since the breakup, Jalen Brunson and Luka Dončić are scheduled to play against each other Saturday, when Team USA plays Slovenia in Malaga, Spain. “That’s my brother,” Brunson said of Dončić. “We got drafted together. I’ve been watching him grow since meeting him for the first time, seeing the player he is now. He’s gotten better and better each year to the point where he’s a top-five player, an MVP candidate, year in and year out, so whenever I get a chance to share the court with him, either with him or against him, it’s always been special. I’ve got nothing but love for him.” -via The Athletic / August 11, 2023