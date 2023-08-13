USA take down Spain in third exhibition game behind Jalen Brunson perfect shooting

Clutch Points: Team USA takes down Spain in a hard-fought exhibition match 🔥 Jalen Brunson: 22 points, 5 assists, 9-of-9 FG, 2-of-2 3PT Jaren Jackson Jr.: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5-of-8 FG Team USA will face off against Greece on Friday in their next exhibition game 👀 pic.twitter.com/AleEAyUluy
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jalen Brunson has perfect shooting night to help US beat Spain 98-88 in World Cup tune-up apnews.com/article/usa-ba… – 7:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Team USA to win in back-and forth battle vs. Spain
cbssports.com/nba/news/team-… – 6:54 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Team USA defeats top-ranked Spain to improve to 3-0 in exhibition play 🇺🇸
▪️ Anthony Edwards: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL
▪️Jalen Brunson: 22 PTS (9-9 FG) pic.twitter.com/SmfBgnxnYM – 5:54 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jalen Brunson scores 23 points with 10/10 field goals as the USA runs past Spain in preparation game #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1539… – 5:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Brilliant performance from Jalen Brunson in USA’s victory over Spain.
He finished with 22 points and 4 boards
and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor
pic.twitter.com/XuffgAKxKr – 5:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Team USA defeated Spain and remained unbeaten ahead of the 2023 #FIBAWC. Some takeaways
-Jalen Brunson is the main option offensively
-Anthony Edwards is difference maker
-Tyrese Haliburton can make his teammates happy
-Group is really deep
-Defensive effort needs work
#USABMNT – 5:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Team USA defeated Spain and remain unbeaten ahead of the 2023 #FIBAWC. Some takeaways
-Jalen Brunson is the main option offensively
-Anthony Edwards is difference maker
-Tyrese Haliburton can make his teammates happy
-Group is really deep
-Defensive effort needs work
#USABMNT – 5:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA holding onto a 73-72 lead over Spain entering the 4th quarter. Here’s the box score through 3 quarters. Jalen Brunson has 20 and sat a good chunk of the 3rd so you can bet he’ll be closing this game out. Cam Johnson is 3/3 3PT & Mikal Bridges has 7. #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/4sWk4b6V2q – 5:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson
👇🏾
Mikal Bridges
3️⃣
pic.twitter.com/a32epDIB91 – 4:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA dominates defensively to close the second quarter and takes a 55-45 lead over Spain at the half. After early struggles, USA turns up the heat, led by 16 from Jalen Brunson and 6 more assists from Tyrese Haliburton. – 4:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jalen Brunson vs Spain (1st half)
16 points
7-7 FG
3 assists
🔥🔥🔥
#USABMNT #FIBAWC – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This basket gave Jalen Brunson 16 points, the man is cozy in Spain right now pic.twitter.com/46uXGtJJGH – 4:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges does his trademark three-point celebration after Jalen Brunson finds him for a transition 3. Villanova connection on display on the international stage. Brunson is cooking, and after early foul trouble, Bridges pulled up to the party, too. #Knicks #Nets – 4:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson is absolutely cooking Spain right now with 14 points in the first half. Mikal Bridges gets on the board with a layup, and Team USA is on a 22-12 run and has taken command in the second quarter. #TeamUSA #Knicks #Nets – 4:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seems like Steve Kerr likes playing Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards together for #TeamUSA. It’s the third time we’ve seen this group together through 3 Showcase games. – 4:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another 3 for Cam Johnson on the swing-swing from Jalen Brunson’s dribble-drive. Johnson’s got a pair of 3s here in the second. #Nets – 4:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Team USA loses its first quarter of the Showcase games and trails Spain, 28-26, entering the second. Bobby Portis has been a force on the boards and Jalen Brunson scored 10 early points, but Spain’s mix of size and skill is showing. – 3:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another 3 for Jalen Brunson gives him 10 of USA’s 20 points. He’s been attacking Spain’s rookie point guard early with Ricky Rubio out. – 3:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spain’s Willy Hernangomez having his way in the paint but Team USA playing fast and playing well, led by Jalen Brunson’s 7 early points. – 3:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jalen Brunson starts hot in Malaga tonight. Already 4 points and good decision making. Good signs by JB ahead of the World Cup. #USABMNT #FIBAWC – 3:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jalen Brunson has 7 of #TeamUSA’s first 9 points today against Spain. – 3:42 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Team USA continues to look strong as they take down Slovenia in their second FIBA exhibition game 🔥 Anthony Edwards: 15 points, 4 rebounds Jalen Brunson: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists Team USA will play Spain tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/mrNeYBDBac -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 12, 2023
For just the second time since the breakup, Jalen Brunson and Luka Dončić are scheduled to play against each other Saturday, when Team USA plays Slovenia in Malaga, Spain. “That’s my brother,” Brunson said of Dončić. “We got drafted together. I’ve been watching him grow since meeting him for the first time, seeing the player he is now. He’s gotten better and better each year to the point where he’s a top-five player, an MVP candidate, year in and year out, so whenever I get a chance to share the court with him, either with him or against him, it’s always been special. I’ve got nothing but love for him.” -via The Athletic / August 11, 2023
Brunson said he and Dončić have continued to speak, including in the run-up to this possible rematch. “We haven’t really talked about the game or playing against each other, but we talk every now and then, always try to check up on each other,” Brunson said. “I just know he’s a competitor. Everyone obviously knows what he’s capable of. … Obviously when we’re playing and we aren’t teammates, we aren’t friends, but off the court, it’s (a) special (relationship).” -via The Athletic / August 11, 2023
