Walker Kessler thought he was traded when Team USA called him about making the roster

“Where were you when you got the call that you were going to be involved with USA Basketball?” Walker Kessler: “Well, I was actually working out at the practice facility in Utah. I was working out, and JZ (Justin Zanik) comes out on the court and says, ‘Walker, stop. I need you to take this call.’ So I was kinda freaking out. I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m about to get traded?’ Everything was going in my head, and he said, ‘It’s Coach Will Hardy.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ So I took the phone, and coach was like, ‘Hey, bud. What you doing?’ I was like, ‘I’m working out coach.’ He was like, ‘Well, just wanna say congrats on making the USA team.’ And I was like, ‘Oh!’ I definitely was kinda speechless, but they voiced their congrats, and here I am.”
Source: Paul Terrazzano Jr. @ TalkBasket
Knicks F Josh Hart making an appearance late in the second quarter. I think we know now that Brunson, Edwards, Bridges, Ingram, Jackson | Reaves, Portis, Johnson, Haliburton, Banchero are Steve Kerr’s full first and second units and Hart and Walker Kessler will be decisions. – 4:24 PM
“A lot of the offseason has been about gaining weight and gaining strength,” Kessler said. “It’s been a lot of hard work. But I’m excited to try and put myself in a position to make a difference on the floor, so the work has been a lot of fun. I love the weight room. I love working on my body. “I’m really excited to be a part of Team USA and extremely thankful that I get to be a part of this. I think the amount of talent and the amount of knowledge that’s going to be on the roster is amazing. I’m trying to learn as much as I can and use this experience to try and better myself in every way that I can.” -via The Athletic / August 2, 2023
USA Basketball today announced the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which will compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup Aug. 25-Sept. 10 in Manila. The 2023 USA Men’s National Team includes Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers). -via USA Basketball / July 6, 2023
Clutch Points: The Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup this summer is COMPLETE 🇺🇸 🏀 Jalen Brunson 🏀 Tyrese Haliburton 🏀 Anthony Edwards 🏀 Austin Reaves 🏀 Josh Hart 🏀 Brandon Ingram 🏀 Mikal Bridges 🏀 Cam Johnson 🏀 Jaren Jackson Jr. 🏀 Paolo Banchero 🏀 Walker Kessler 🏀 Bobby Portis… pic.twitter.com/5CXeQyHzIJ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 2, 2023