Gary Harris on Nikola Jokic: He didn't want to win MVP this year

The big picture for Sengun doesn’t have to do with individual trophies but with serious success for the Houston Rockets. “A championship has been my dream since I went to the NBA,” Sengun said. “I think that’s everyone’s dream, as well as Nikola Jokic’s and it took him eight years to be able to win a championship. Now, we have a good dream in the Rockets and I hope we’ll do our best next season and enter the playoffs.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 13, 2023