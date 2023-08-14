Gary Harris on Nikola Jokic: He didn't want to win MVP this year

Nikolaesthetic: Gary “Gary Harris” Harris and Jeff Teague discuss Nikola Jokic. “He didn’t really wanna win that MVP this year. Once they started talking about all the other stuff – the different narratives – he was just like, I’m cool, I’m straight.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Final results for Nikola Jokic’s Dream Catcher Stable today in Sombor:
🐎 Brenno Laumar – 1st place (Preradovic Family Memorial Race)
🐎 Amsterdam JMH – 2nd place (CoraPharm d.o.o.-Sombor)
🐎 Aragorn – 2nd place (Leto doo-Belgrade) pic.twitter.com/7ATlBnIy3q – 8:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon trackside after Brenno Laumar’s win today in the Preradovic Family Memorial Race. pic.twitter.com/mL8XfeGJAJ – 6:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic really brought Aaron Gordon with him to Serbia to watch horse racing 😅🐎
📸 @arenasport_tv pic.twitter.com/GCcK7T0VFe – 4:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Brenno Laumar is having a big summer for Nikola Jokic and Dream Catcher stables:
– 1st place today in Preradovic Family Memorial Race
– Five 1st place finishes in seven races since May
Brenno Laumar is a descendant of Varenne, who’s considered the greatest trotter of all time. pic.twitter.com/JXdjd6AygG – 3:23 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Aaron Gordon out in Serbia watching the horse races with Jokic 🐎
(via @LjubomirovicM) pic.twitter.com/FGYFOQOM7P – 12:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Another horse racing tomorrow in Sombor for Nikola Jokic’s Dream Catcher stable: Amsterdam JMH
Footage from his win at 1,609 m in the Mercedes-Benz EQE in Subotica back on June 24th.
Jokic’s brother Nemanja was in the winner’s circle:
pic.twitter.com/IFtnWYCyDM – 8:37 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Alperen Sengun wants to become an All-Star next season and dreams of winning an NBA championship.
“I think that’s everyone’s dream, as well as Nikola Jokic’s and it took him eight years to be able to win a championship”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Alperen Sengun wants to become an All-Star next season and dreams of winning an NBA championship.
“I think that’s everyone’s dream, as well as Nikola Jokic’s and it took him eight years to be able to win a championship”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:51 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) last season:
1. Nikola Jokic = 8.8
2. Luka Doncic = 6.6
3. Joel Embiid = 6.4
4. Jimmy Butler = 5.8
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander = 5.6
T6. Giannis Antetokounmpo = 5.4
T6. Domantas Sabonis = 5.4
8. Jayson Tatum = 5.1
9. Donovan… pic.twitter.com/bfSWKcADHd – 2:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Brenno Laumar, a top horse of Nikola Jokic, runs Sunday in the Preradovic Family Memorial Race in Sombor (2,200 m, 3-year-olds and up) with top jockey Vladimir Pribic.
Brenno Laumar’s last races:
– 2nd (Duzijanca 2023, 1,600m)
– 1st (Novi Sad, 2,100 m)
– 1st (Ada, 1,600 m) pic.twitter.com/gOjG0cbvPo – 5:00 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Casual Friday starts now! Come join.
✅ The Lakers get a front row seat for ring night
✅ @HarrisonWind’s top 10 Jokic games
✅ Online with @DLineCo
youtube.com/live/kysxa_t-_… – 2:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for today’s show with @Adam_Mares and @DLineCo
– Ring Night, Christmas Day slate
– Counting down Jokic’s top-10 games every
– Online with D-Line
youtube.com/watch?v=kysxa_… – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves hopped on the “Fullsend Podcast” and he believes Nikola Jokic should have won MVP over Joel Embiid: I personally thought he should’ve…The way that he plays is so unique for a big man, but obviously, Joel’s really good and dominates the game in just a different facet. It’s just Jokic, I think we were going back to the MVP, I think it was just voter’s fatigue. He won it the last two years…I think that was part of the issue. -via Sixers Wire / August 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “He wants to come back in the best shape of his life… That is a goal that he has set… His mentality is, he’s going to give everything that he has to the Sixers this year.” @ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid’s mindset heading into this season 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TpMb53GtNo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 10, 2023
Dave Early: Spoke w/ @DrewHanlen about priorities for star clients Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey(!) this year Joel: -Playmaking -Getting & making more easy baskets around the rim -excited for chance to play in more free flowing offense Maxey: -Ball screen reads -Driving left -Creating own shot -via Twitter @DavidEarly / August 5, 2023
The big picture for Sengun doesn’t have to do with individual trophies but with serious success for the Houston Rockets. “A championship has been my dream since I went to the NBA,” Sengun said. “I think that’s everyone’s dream, as well as Nikola Jokic’s and it took him eight years to be able to win a championship. Now, we have a good dream in the Rockets and I hope we’ll do our best next season and enter the playoffs.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 13, 2023
I don’t want to talk about goals. We want to do our best and play well. Also, we need a bit of luck”, added Fontecchio, who even though stars like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for the World Cup, doesn’t want to call Italy a dark horse. -via EuroHoops.net / August 12, 2023
Harrison Wind: There’s a big day of horse racing Sunday at the Sombor Hippodrome. Brenno Laumar, one of Nikola Jokic’s top horses, is scheduled to run in the Preradovic Family Memorial Race. Purse is 150,000 dinars. And Aaron Gordon is in Serbia and planning to attend, per @Marko Ljubomirovic -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / August 11, 2023
