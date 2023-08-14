James Harden: 'Daryl Morey is a liar and I'll never be a part of an organization that he's part of'

Shams Charania: James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2
Trey Kerby @treykerby
James Harden has the deepest Trade Request bag in league history. He’s done a classic just give up. He’s gone on a party tour. Now he’s slandering his own GM. One of the greats. – 8:09 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
It was very predictable the marriage between James Harden and Daryl Morey would end in the ugliest divorce imaginable but it’s still shocking to see it play out like this – 7:54 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Watching folks wake up to the James Harden video is going to be like watching people wake up to Steph highlights except sad. – 7:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
James Harden has had enough of Daryl Morey after the Sixers paused trade talks of him.
The All-Star guard made his feelings & intentions abundantly clear during his stay in China 😠
basketnews.com/news-193284-he… – 7:27 AM
James Harden has had enough of Daryl Morey after the Sixers paused trade talks of him.
The All-Star guard made his feelings & intentions abundantly clear during his stay in China 😠
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden said it twice for those in the back 🗣️
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization he’s a part of.”
(via @TomerAzarly)
James Harden said it twice for those in the back 🗣️
“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization he’s a part of.”
(via @TomerAzarly)
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Legitimately never thought I’d see the day. The Harden/D’Antoni/Morey/Brown was rock-solid as any quartet in basketball in 2017.
If you showed me that video then, I’d scoff and think it was an advanced deep-fake.
Hell, even today I had to go search out the original video. – 6:51 AM
Legitimately never thought I’d see the day. The Harden/D’Antoni/Morey/Brown was rock-solid as any quartet in basketball in 2017.
If you showed me that video then, I’d scoff and think it was an advanced deep-fake.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he’s a part of again.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/r2Gv07wAH7 – 6:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 – 6:49 AM
James Harden @JHarden13
Always amazing to get the youths perspective @jrnba pic.twitter.com/UYwTJ2vBJx – 2:18 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Gonna start here in five minutes or so!
Chatting with @TheBoxAndOne_ about The Ballad of Jim Harden, Cooper Flagg reclassifying, Flory Bidunga to Kansas, and then we’ll do some mailbag questions at the end.
youtube.com/live/K2gT9fK7l… pic.twitter.com/sLdNnuEape – 7:48 PM
Gonna start here in five minutes or so!
Chatting with @TheBoxAndOne_ about The Ballad of Jim Harden, Cooper Flagg reclassifying, Flory Bidunga to Kansas, and then we’ll do some mailbag questions at the end.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Got a Game Theory double dip tonight with @TheBoxAndOne_. Two episodes getting record tonight.
First one is a news and notes episode. Harden, Cooper Flagg reclass. Flory Bidunga to Kansas briefly,. Then a Q+A.
Second: a hypothetical 2024 Expansion Draft episode. – 7:06 PM
Got a Game Theory double dip tonight with @TheBoxAndOne_. Two episodes getting record tonight.
First one is a news and notes episode. Harden, Cooper Flagg reclass. Flory Bidunga to Kansas briefly,. Then a Q+A.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30/5/5 seasons since the merger:
6 — Michael Jordan
[gap]
3 — James Harden, LeBron James
2 — Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant
Most 30/5/5 seasons since the merger:
6 — Michael Jordan
[gap]
3 — James Harden, LeBron James
2 — Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden reportedly plans to skip 76ers training camp and could force another standoff vs. his own team
(By @bradbotkincbs)
James Harden reportedly plans to skip 76ers training camp and could force another standoff vs. his own team
(By @bradbotkincbs)
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How many active NBA players can my wife name?
• LeBron James
• James Harden
• Steph Curry
• Lonzo Ball
• “The other Ball”
• “Antetokounmpo” (she knew that, but not Giannis?!)
• “The eyebrow… AD!”
• “Guy who likes Disney with the girly name!” (she met Robin Lopez at… – 1:00 PM
How many active NBA players can my wife name?
• LeBron James
• James Harden
• Steph Curry
• Lonzo Ball
• “The other Ball”
• “Antetokounmpo” (she knew that, but not Giannis?!)
• “The eyebrow… AD!”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers end trade talks for Harden, intend to bring him to training camp
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 9:47 AM
Report: 76ers end trade talks for Harden, intend to bring him to training camp
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
James Harden no recibió la extensión de contrato que él pensó merecía tras conceder salario. Se siente traicionado por Daryl Morey.
Al final en Houston y Brooklyn, La Barba meramente quería irse.
¿Qué vendrá en Philly? pic.twitter.com/zaZgkg1A0p – 10:36 PM
James Harden no recibió la extensión de contrato que él pensó merecía tras conceder salario. Se siente traicionado por Daryl Morey.
Al final en Houston y Brooklyn, La Barba meramente quería irse.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So Daryl Morey basically said if you want James Harden, you actually have to have a James Harden level trade package? – 6:08 PM
